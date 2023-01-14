Read full article on original website
“That’s why most players didn’t want to play with him” - Kobe Bryant’s long-time trainer Gary Vitti reveals why players feared teaming up with the Black Mamba
Kobe was also lucky to be paired up with some teammates who understood how his mindset worked and eventually also followed his lead.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Would The Win-Now Kings Be Willing To Trade This Vet To LA?
Tonight's opponents, the Sacramento Kings, don't exactly seem like fertile trading partners for your Los Angeles Lakers. At 24-18, Sacramento is finally in a position to actually qualify for the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, and, as led by probable All-Star center Domantas Sabonis and possible All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, could conceivably even win a playoff round.
Wichita Eagle
Steph Curry Makes NBA History Again
While Steph Curry is known for this three-point shooting and seems to always make history in that category, one thing people forget is that he's also a very talented scorer. Yesterday, against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry made history by passing Pau Gasol for the 41st spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
Wichita Eagle
Former Miami Heat Player Markieff Morris Involved In Yet Another On-Court Altercation
It seems on-court altercations seem to follow Brooklyn Nets forward Markieff Morris wherever he goes. On Tuesday, Morris got into a near-skirmish with Jeremy Sochan of the San Antonio Spurs. It began with Morris trying to run through Sochan in the paint. It ended with Sochan putting Morris on the ground with a semi-body slam.
Wichita Eagle
How C.J. Stroud Decision Affects Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. C.J. Stroud did the Bears no favors. The Ohio State quarterback on Monday announced his decision to enterthe NFL draftrather than return to school. He'll likely be the one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft. Ranked second among quarterbacks by...
Wichita Eagle
Bold Take: The Detroit Pistons walked away with two top 5 rookies in this loaded 2022 draft class
Back in 2020, Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver made bold claims suggesting that the effort to bring back the glory days of the Motor City was a restoration rather than a competitive rebuild. Weaver's decisions in his first three seasons have undoubtedly affirmed his statement - he has established himself as a draft-day mastermind. In addition to leveraging impromptu trades, Troy has done a fantastic job evaluating prospect potential and capitalizing on their talents. This year, Jaden Ivey was a lock at five, but Weaver strategically dealt mere breadcrumbs to the Knicks for Jalen Duren at 13.
Wichita Eagle
Recent Quarterback Moves Define CFB, Player Movement
NIL, the transfer portal, and everything that accompanies this domain are at the forefront of every college football fan's mind. One moment, programs rejoice for the player movement era, but at the next turn, they disparage it. The one thing that seems certain is no one knows what will happen...
Wichita Eagle
Starting Lineups for Hornets at Rockets
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton Airs Saints’ Asking Price in Requisite HC Trade
As most are well aware, the Denver Broncos (or any other team) cannot hire top head-coaching candidate Sean Payton without compensating the New Orleans Saints, who control Payton's contractual rights through 2024. The damage?. "Ultimately, the compensation for the Saints would be a mid- or late-first-round pick," Payton said Monday...
Wichita Eagle
Rams Rookie Rankings: Underachieving 2022 Draft Class?
Even though their first pick didn't come until late in the third round, the Los Angeles Rams went into last season's draft with a focus on bolstering the secondary and offensive line before defending their Super Bowl title. But as it turns out, they would've needed to draft a miracle-working...
Wichita Eagle
Dak Takes Cowboys Fans on Tour The Star? Man of the Year Nominee Charity
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is nominated for what is considered the league's most prestigious honor: the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field who has an impact in his community. Each NFL...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: OF Prospect James Outman Looks Back at 2022 Learning Curve
James Outman got a glimpse of the major leagues last summer in Los Angeles, after playing four games with the Dodgers. In 16 plate appearances, the prospect homered in his first at-bat, and posted a 1.409 OPS. After his small stint in L.A. he was sent back down to Triple-A but performed strongly the entirety of 2022.
Wichita Eagle
Dak Prescott in ‘God Mode’? Ranking Cowboys at 49ers in Playoffs
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are one of eight NFL teams left with a chance to make it to Super Bowl XLVII in Glendale, in part thanks to Dak Prescott shifting in to what NFL.com is calling "god mode.''. That may be a bit much, but ... Dallas finished the...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Pair of Stud Pitchers Make Top RHP Prospects List
The Dodgers' top prospects list has a handful of very exciting players, including catcher Diego Cartaya, who is still a year or two from the big leagues, and third baseman Miguel Vargas, who figures to get plenty of playing time in the big leagues this year. But there are also a couple pitchers who have prospect hounds very excited, and we see a little but why in MLB.com's recent listing of the "Top 10 RHP Prospects for 2023."
