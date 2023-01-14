ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Wichita Eagle

Lakers: Would The Win-Now Kings Be Willing To Trade This Vet To LA?

Tonight's opponents, the Sacramento Kings, don't exactly seem like fertile trading partners for your Los Angeles Lakers. At 24-18, Sacramento is finally in a position to actually qualify for the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, and, as led by probable All-Star center Domantas Sabonis and possible All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, could conceivably even win a playoff round.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Steph Curry Makes NBA History Again

While Steph Curry is known for this three-point shooting and seems to always make history in that category, one thing people forget is that he's also a very talented scorer. Yesterday, against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry made history by passing Pau Gasol for the 41st spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
Wichita Eagle

How C.J. Stroud Decision Affects Bears

View the original article to see embedded media. C.J. Stroud did the Bears no favors. The Ohio State quarterback on Monday announced his decision to enterthe NFL draftrather than return to school. He'll likely be the one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft. Ranked second among quarterbacks by...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Bold Take: The Detroit Pistons walked away with two top 5 rookies in this loaded 2022 draft class

Back in 2020, Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver made bold claims suggesting that the effort to bring back the glory days of the Motor City was a restoration rather than a competitive rebuild. Weaver's decisions in his first three seasons have undoubtedly affirmed his statement - he has established himself as a draft-day mastermind. In addition to leveraging impromptu trades, Troy has done a fantastic job evaluating prospect potential and capitalizing on their talents. This year, Jaden Ivey was a lock at five, but Weaver strategically dealt mere breadcrumbs to the Knicks for Jalen Duren at 13.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Recent Quarterback Moves Define CFB, Player Movement

NIL, the transfer portal, and everything that accompanies this domain are at the forefront of every college football fan's mind. One moment, programs rejoice for the player movement era, but at the next turn, they disparage it. The one thing that seems certain is no one knows what will happen...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wichita Eagle

Starting Lineups for Hornets at Rockets

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Sean Payton Airs Saints’ Asking Price in Requisite HC Trade

As most are well aware, the Denver Broncos (or any other team) cannot hire top head-coaching candidate Sean Payton without compensating the New Orleans Saints, who control Payton's contractual rights through 2024. The damage?. "Ultimately, the compensation for the Saints would be a mid- or late-first-round pick," Payton said Monday...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Rams Rookie Rankings: Underachieving 2022 Draft Class?

Even though their first pick didn't come until late in the third round, the Los Angeles Rams went into last season's draft with a focus on bolstering the secondary and offensive line before defending their Super Bowl title. But as it turns out, they would've needed to draft a miracle-working...
Wichita Eagle

Dak Takes Cowboys Fans on Tour The Star? Man of the Year Nominee Charity

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is nominated for what is considered the league's most prestigious honor: the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field who has an impact in his community. Each NFL...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: OF Prospect James Outman Looks Back at 2022 Learning Curve

James Outman got a glimpse of the major leagues last summer in Los Angeles, after playing four games with the Dodgers. In 16 plate appearances, the prospect homered in his first at-bat, and posted a 1.409 OPS. After his small stint in L.A. he was sent back down to Triple-A but performed strongly the entirety of 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: Pair of Stud Pitchers Make Top RHP Prospects List

The Dodgers' top prospects list has a handful of very exciting players, including catcher Diego Cartaya, who is still a year or two from the big leagues, and third baseman Miguel Vargas, who figures to get plenty of playing time in the big leagues this year. But there are also a couple pitchers who have prospect hounds very excited, and we see a little but why in MLB.com's recent listing of the "Top 10 RHP Prospects for 2023."
LOS ANGELES, CA

