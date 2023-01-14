Deputies: Alabama boy confronted shotgun-wielding father with knife to protect sibling

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — A northwestern Alabama man accused of pointing a shotgun at family members during an altercation was confronted by one of his children, who held a knife to protect his sibling, authorities said.

Trenton Price, 32, of Russellville, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with four counts of menacing, child abuse, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Deputies said that Price allegedly entered a family’s home early on Jan. 7 and pointed a shotgun at relatives, including his children, after starting an argument, WAFF-TV reported.

Price then allegedly pushed one of his children against a wall and pointed a gun at him, according to WHNT. Price’s other child approached him while wielding a knife to protect his sibling, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said that Price pushed the child down and extinguished a cigarette on him, WHNT reported.

Deputies did not reveal the ages of the children.

Price eventually left the residence with the weapon and climbed into the loft of a shed on the property, according to WAFF.

Deputies reportedly used two canisters of tear gas, to extricate Price from the shed, according to the television station. Deputies said that Price then surrendered to authorities.

Price was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Detention Center, online records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group