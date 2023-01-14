Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
NFL Could Punish Tom Brady For His 'Dirty Play' On Monday
In case you missed it, last night's Wild Card matchup between the Cowboys and Buccaneers didn't go very well for Tom Brady's Tampa Bay squad. The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers 31-14, and things got so ugly that Brady even tried to change sports mid-game. Early in the third quarter ...
NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have played several memorable matchups in the postseason, including a year ago, when the Cowboys ran out of time in their late bid to win the game. Fans who are wanting an in-person view for the latest rendition will have to pay a pretty penny. According ...
NBC Philadelphia
Top Dynasty in NFL History? No, But Chiefs in Rare Air vs. Jags
Top dynasty in NFL history? No, but Chiefs in rare air vs. Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Kansas City Chiefs are getting comfortable in their role as NFL frontrunners. The No. 1 seed in the AFC has won seven straight AFC West crowns and has hosted the...
