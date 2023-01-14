Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens And Rumored Uncle Howdy Reportedly Backstage At WWE Smackdown
The Royal Rumble premium live event is only a skip and a hop away for WWE, which means more things are bound to be happening on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." And some of those happenings seem to involve stars crossing over from one show to a next, as well as mysterious men getting involved in matches named after early 2000s sci-fi films and sponsored by Mountain Dew.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette And Saraya Dance Backstage At AEW With Former WWE Star
A "Total Divas" reunion in AEW? It wasn't onscreen, but three former cast members did reunite backstage at "AEW Dynamite" in Fresno on January 18. It's not uncommon to see photos or footage of Renee Paquette and Saraya hanging out together backstage at AEW's tapings. The two became friends in WWE, and now their friendship remains strong all these years later. Most recently, the duo crossed paths with former WWE star Summer Rae — Paquette revealed through her Instagram story that Rae was visiting backstage at this week's "Dynamite." The trio were filmed dancing around together, with Paquette captioning her post with, "The reunion I knew I needed."
wrestlinginc.com
Mercedes Mone Trains With Former WWE Turned NJPW Stars
Mercedes Mone entered NJPW in a big way at Wrestle Kingdom 17, laying out KAIRI and challenging her for the IWGP Women's Championship at the upcoming Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, California. That's next month though, which means the former Sasha Banks has plenty of time to get ready. And she's doing so with another former WWE star turned NJPW star, and an NJPW star turned WWE star turned NJPW star again. On Instagram Thursday evening, KUSHIDA posted a photo of himself, Mone, and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser, following a training session at NJPW's LA Dojo. KUSHIDA later posted a second photo, showing himself and Mone training in the ring.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
wrestlinginc.com
Jay Briscoe's Mother And Neighbors Comment On His Passing
The shock of Jay Briscoe's tragic passing continues to be felt amongst the pro wrestling community. On Tuesday evening, the 38-year-old – real name Jamin Pugh – was fatally killed in a car accident close to his address in Laurel, Delaware. Since the devastating news emerged, many touching stories and heartfelt tributes have been posted across social media about the former ROH World Champion. Closer to home, Briscoe's grieving mother, Jana Pugh, has spoken proudly about her late son.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Describes Text Jeff Hardy Sent After Jay Briscoe's Passing
Matt Hardy detailed the text he received from his brother, Jeff, after news broke that Jay Briscoe had died in a car accident in Delaware on Tuesday. Briscoe was eight days shy of turning 39 and was one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with his brother, Mark. The Briscoe brothers were in the midst of their 13th run with the ROH tag team gold.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'
Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Praises Female WWE Star As 'The Total Package'
AEW's TBS Champion Jade Cargill has already established she is a force to be reckoned with. She is now the longest-reigning AEW Champion in history at over 373 days. She is also the only woman to hold the TBS title so far, having defended it 49 times without fail as of this writing. With that said, Cargill only debuted in the business back in 2021, so she definitely keeps an eye on the other women excelling in sports entertainment to give her pointers on how to conduct herself. One example, as Cargill told "Bootleg Kev," is "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens's Family Donates Large Sum To Briscoe Family Fund
The wrestling world is still coming to grips with the tragic death of Jay Briscoe, who passed away this past Tuesday following a car accident. The accident also saw Briscoe's two daughters injured, compounding an already terrible situation for the family, and leading to a GiveSendGo page being started to help raise money for Briscoe's wife and children during this difficult time.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Naomi's WWE Status
The likes of Paul Heyman and Jey Uso have previously suggested the possibility of Naomi — the wife of Jimmy Uso — becoming the first female member of The Bloodline, arguably WWE's most dominant faction since The Shield. With The Usos promising that "every generation of The Bloodline"...
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Announces Date For Mickie James' First Knockouts Title Defense
Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday night who Mickie James' first opponent will be for her Knockouts World Championship, which she won from Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill on January 13. Masha Slamovich will get a chance to face James at No Surrender on February 24. Slamovich won a No....
wrestlinginc.com
Dax Harwood Recalls Spat Between Triple H And Randy Orton Over FTR
Though it isn't one of the longer-lasting trios in WWE history, FTRKO was a dominant force during their 2019 run on "WWE SmackDown." Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, and Randy Orton joined forces to collectively decimate opponents like The New Day, which included then-WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods. On the most recent episode of "FTR With Dax," Harwood reflected on how Orton first took a liking to FTR following a six-man tag team match between the trio and The New Day.
wrestlinginc.com
GUNTHER Wants Chance To Prove Himself Against Former WWE Champion
When WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, the former WALTER, originally signed with WWE with the idea that he would only travel to the United States for major shows and continue to live in Germany, he surely didn't have his current situation as one of the anchors of the "SmackDown" brand in mind. His move to the United States to work in "NXT" and later the main roster opened up a lot of new possibilities, including dream matches.
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Believes Tag Team Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
Arn Anderson believes a legendary tag team should easily get the nod into the WWE Hall Of Fame. On the latest episode of "ARN" with co-host Paul Bromwell, "The Enforcer" was asked if one of his best friends in wrestling, the late Bobby Eaton should go into the WWE Hall Of Fame as a singles star or as a member of the infamous Midnight Express alongside Stan Lane.
wrestlinginc.com
Kofi Kingston Reveals When Big E's Next Neck Scan Is
Since suffering a broken neck during a "WWE SmackDown" match last March, the status of Big E's in-ring career has been in question. Appearing on "Cheap Heat," Big E's longtime New Day partner Kofi Kingston shared an update on his friend's recovery process, including when Big E will have his neck looked at once again.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Ronda Rousey's Status For Royal Rumble
What does WWE's Ronda Rousey have in common star with Milwaukee Beers star Joseph "Coop" Cooper after he went to Calcutta? We still have no clue where Rousey is. Indeed, Rousey hasn't been seen since she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair last month. Now a new report suggests Rousey may be M.I.A. about as long as "Coop" was during that Calcutta trip.
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On Whether Cody Rhodes Is Cleared To Wrestle
Cody Rhodes' long-awaited return to WWE was confirmed on Monday, but even with that piece of news, "The American Nightmare" may not have been given the green light to wrestle — at least not yet. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that, while Rhodes has been...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (1/20): Royal Rumble Contract Signing, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus Vs. The Viking Raiders
A turbulent contract signing is expected tonight on "WWE SmackDown" as Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens attempt to sign on the dotted line to make their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship clash at the Royal Rumble official. As the conflict between The Bloodline and Owens rages on, WWE official Adam Pearce aims to keep the peace following last week's main event where Sami Zayn sought to prove himself yet again to "The Tribal Chief" and handle business in a match against Owens. Right when it appeared that the "Honorary Uce" had Owens where he wanted him, the Usos and Solo Sikoa announced their presence with authority, putting the boots to their adversary. With the match thrown out, a puzzled Zayn then watched on as Sikoa put Owens through the commentary table with a running splash.
wrestlinginc.com
Anthony Bowens Tried To Reunite Former WWE Tag Team In AEW
On the November 2 episode of "AEW Dynamite," The Acclaimed's Max Caster and Anthony Bowens hosted a special birthday bash for "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn. Although the segment ended with the trio being attacked by The Firm's Big Bill and The Gunn Club, Bowens revealed in a recent interview that things could have played out differently had one of Gunn's former tag team partners been available at the last minute.
