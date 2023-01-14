ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Wilson man gets quite the early Christmas present with lottery win

By Jason O. Boyd, NC Education Lottery
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wilson man got quite the early Christmas present when he won $110,000 in one of the NC Education Lottery games.

Walter Clark tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot. He purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson. He matched all five white balls in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the jackpot.

After state and federal tax withholdings, Clark took home $78,376 when he arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to claim his prize, lottery officials said.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. A $15 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, helped Wilson County build the Wilson Academy of Applied Technology.

For details on other ways Wilson County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

