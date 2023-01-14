Local squads CAM and Griswold compete in Griswold Wrestling Tournament
(Griswold) Denison-Schleswig finished on top of an 11-team field Saturday at the Griswold Tournament. Abraham Lincoln followed with 145.5.
Teams from the immediate coverage area were CAM and Griswold. The Cougars scored 88 points to finish 4th. Griswold was 10th with 43 points.
CAM got individual titles from Brian South and Owen Hoover. South improves to 23-5 on the season and Hoover is 29-6. Tristan Becker came in 3rd. 4the was Gabe Rouse. Gunner Namanny placed 5th.
Griswold’s top showing came from RJ Dishong. He placed 2nd at heavyweight and improved to 15-6 on the year. Elsewhere for the Tigers, Ridyk Jones placed 3rd, Ethan Baxter 4th, and Isaah Valdivia 6th.
Team Scores
- Denison-Schleswig 166
- Abraham Lincoln 145.5
- St. Albert 95
- CAM 88
- Woodbine 76
- Coon Rapids-Bayard 75
- East Mills 71
- T-7. Tri-Center 71
- 8.
- 9. Lewis Central 63
- 10. Griswold 43
- 11. Bedford 38.5
Individual Results
106
1st Place – Braydon Tranmer of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
2nd Place – Cole Cretsinger of Coon Rapids-Bayard
3rd Place – Ridyk Jones of Griswold
Round 1
Braydon Tranmer (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 6-0, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
Cole Cretsinger (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 9-13, Fr. over Ridyk Jones (Griswold) 12-12, . (Fall 0:57)
Round 2
Braydon Tranmer (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 6-0, Fr. over Cole Cretsinger (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 9-13, Fr. (Fall 1:08)
Ridyk Jones (Griswold) 12-12, . over () , . (Bye)
Round 3
Braydon Tranmer (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 6-0, Fr. over Ridyk Jones (Griswold) 12-12, . (Fall 1:50)
Cole Cretsinger (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 9-13, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
120
1st Place – Luis Avalos of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
2nd Place – Jayden Bradley of Denison-Schleswig
3rd Place – Juan Avalos of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
4th Place – Noah Goodwin of Tri-Center, Neola
5th Place – Braydon Reineke of Coon Rapids-Bayard
Round 1
Luis Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 10-14, So. over () , . (Bye)
Jayden Bradley (Denison-Schleswig) 8-15, Fr. over Noah Goodwin (Tri-Center, Neola) 5-20, Fr. (Fall 1:02)
Juan Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 2-2, . over Braydon Reineke (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 3-19, So. (Fall 2:53)
Round 2
Luis Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 10-14, So. over Juan Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 2-2, . (Fall 5:18)
Jayden Bradley (Denison-Schleswig) 8-15, Fr. over Braydon Reineke (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 3-19, So. (Fall 1:19)
Noah Goodwin (Tri-Center, Neola) 5-20, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 3
Luis Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 10-14, So. over Braydon Reineke (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 3-19, So. (Fall 1:56)
Jayden Bradley (Denison-Schleswig) 8-15, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
Juan Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 2-2, . over Noah Goodwin (Tri-Center, Neola) 5-20, Fr. (MD 14-0)
Round 4
Luis Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 10-14, So. over Noah Goodwin (Tri-Center, Neola) 5-20, Fr. (Fall 1:38)
Jayden Bradley (Denison-Schleswig) 8-15, Fr. over Juan Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 2-2, . (Dec 12-9)
Braydon Reineke (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 3-19, So. over () , . (Bye)
Round 5
Luis Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 10-14, So. over Jayden Bradley (Denison-Schleswig) 8-15, Fr. (Fall 2:55)
Noah Goodwin (Tri-Center, Neola) 5-20, Fr. over Braydon Reineke (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 3-19, So. (Dec 10-6)
Juan Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 2-2, . over () , . (Bye)
126
1st Place – Brant Freeberg of Tri-Center, Neola
2nd Place – Jackson Graeve of Denison-Schleswig
3rd Place – Tristan Becker of CAM
4th Place – Andrew Laramy of East Mills
5th Place – Brice Johnson of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
Round 1
Brice Johnson (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 3-5, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
Brant Freeberg (Tri-Center, Neola) 20-11, So. over Tristan Becker (CAM) 16-14, Jr. (Fall 1:45)
Jackson Graeve (Denison-Schleswig) 10-14, Fr. over Andrew Laramy (East Mills) 7-19, Sr. (Fall 0:46)
Round 2
Andrew Laramy (East Mills) 7-19, Sr. over Brice Johnson (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 3-5, Fr. (Fall 1:23)
Brant Freeberg (Tri-Center, Neola) 20-11, So. over Jackson Graeve (Denison-Schleswig) 10-14, Fr. (MD 15-4)
Tristan Becker (CAM) 16-14, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 3
Jackson Graeve (Denison-Schleswig) 10-14, Fr. over Brice Johnson (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 3-5, Fr. (Fall 1:47)
Brant Freeberg (Tri-Center, Neola) 20-11, So. over () , . (Bye)
Tristan Becker (CAM) 16-14, Jr. over Andrew Laramy (East Mills) 7-19, Sr. (Fall 0:49)
Round 4
Tristan Becker (CAM) 16-14, Jr. over Brice Johnson (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 3-5, Fr. (Fall 0:10)
Brant Freeberg (Tri-Center, Neola) 20-11, So. over Andrew Laramy (East Mills) 7-19, Sr. (Fall 0:35)
Jackson Graeve (Denison-Schleswig) 10-14, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 5
Brant Freeberg (Tri-Center, Neola) 20-11, So. over Brice Johnson (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 3-5, Fr. (Fall 0:32)
Jackson Graeve (Denison-Schleswig) 10-14, Fr. over Tristan Becker (CAM) 16-14, Jr. (Fall 0:32)
Andrew Laramy (East Mills) 7-19, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
132
1st Place – Connor Murdock of Woodbine
2nd Place – Evan Lang of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
3rd Place – Kaiden Krajicek of Denison-Schleswig
4th Place – Ethan Baxter of Griswold
5th Place – Colton Ellrott of Lewis Central
6th Place – Kaden Halterman of Coon Rapids-Bayard
1st Place Match
Connor Murdock (Woodbine) 9-5, Fr. over Evan Lang (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 12-16, Fr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
Kaiden Krajicek (Denison-Schleswig) 11-8, Sr. over Ethan Baxter (Griswold) 6-15, . (Fall 1:39)
5th Place Match
Colton Ellrott (Lewis Central) 2-2, Fr. over Kaden Halterman (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 2-10, So. (Dec 12-9)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – John Helton of St. Albert
2nd Place – Brenner Sullivan of Woodbine
3rd Place – Yandell Navarrete of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
4th Place – AJ Peters of Tri-Center, Neola
5th Place – Nick Maurer of East Mills
6th Place – Jiri Brodigan of East Mills
7th Place – Fransisco Escalante of Denison-Schleswig
8th Place – Kase Coleman of Bedford
1st Place Match
John Helton (St. Albert) 29-7, Sr. over Brenner Sullivan (Woodbine) 13-2, Fr. (Fall 5:03)
3rd Place Match
Yandell Navarrete (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 6-4, So. over AJ Peters (Tri-Center, Neola) 10-12, So. (MD 15-6)
5th Place Match
Nick Maurer (East Mills) 9-9, Fr. over Jiri Brodigan (East Mills) 9-10, Fr. (Fall 5:19)
7th Place Match
Fransisco Escalante (Denison-Schleswig) 2-11, So. over Kase Coleman (Bedford) 3-21, Fr. (Fall 1:35)
145
1st Place – Ryan Stortenbecker of East Mills
2nd Place – Sheldon Vandenberg of East Mills
3rd Place – Sam Raymond of St. Albert
4th Place – Jayden Mendoza of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
5th Place – James Lemon of Denison-Schleswig
6th Place – Layne Thomas of Woodbine
7th Place – Matthew Crawley of St. Albert
8th Place – Ethan Bauer of Coon Rapids-Bayard
1st Place Match
Ryan Stortenbecker (East Mills) 31-0, Sr. over Sheldon Vandenberg (East Mills) 11-3, So. (Fall 3:39)
3rd Place Match
Sam Raymond (St. Albert) 9-13, Fr. over Jayden Mendoza (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 5-6, Jr. (Dec 7-6)
5th Place Match
James Lemon (Denison-Schleswig) 11-12, So. over Layne Thomas (Woodbine) 6-4, Fr. (Fall 1:49)
7th Place Match
Matthew Crawley (St. Albert) 2-2, . over Ethan Bauer (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 4-21, Fr. (Fall 0:32)
152
1st Place – David Helton of St. Albert
2nd Place – Tanner Nelson of Tri-Center, Neola
3rd Place – Brodyn Wray of East Mills
4th Place – Gabe Rouse of CAM
5th Place – Logan Koch of Lewis Central
6th Place – Treynor Cose of Coon Rapids-Bayard
7th Place – Kowen Dighton of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
8th Place – Ezekiel Leichtner of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
1st Place Match
David Helton (St. Albert) 30-5, Sr. over Tanner Nelson (Tri-Center, Neola) 21-9, Sr. (Fall 0:35)
3rd Place Match
Brodyn Wray (East Mills) 18-12, Sr. over Gabe Rouse (CAM) 14-9, Sr. (Dec 12-5)
5th Place Match
Logan Koch (Lewis Central) 3-1, Jr. over Treynor Cose (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 12-12, Fr. (Dec 7-3)
7th Place Match
Kowen Dighton (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 6-7, Fr. over Ezekiel Leichtner (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 0-6, . (Fall 1:51)
160
1st Place – Brian South of CAM
2nd Place – Matt Long of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
3rd Place – Andrew Crawley of St. Albert
4th Place – Hayden Trotter of Lewis Central
5th Place – Hayden Baker of Lewis Central
6th Place – Charlie Morse of Tri-Center, Neola
1st Place Match
Brian South (CAM) 23-5, Sr. over Matt Long (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 13-10, Jr. (Fall 1:38)
3rd Place Match
Andrew Crawley (St. Albert) 18-17, Sr. over Hayden Trotter (Lewis Central) 2-2, . (Fall 4:49)
5th Place Match
Hayden Baker (Lewis Central) 1-2, . over Charlie Morse (Tri-Center, Neola) 3-22, Fr. (Fall 2:56)
170
1st Place – Owen Hoover of CAM
2nd Place – Tony Kuer of Woodbine
3rd Place – Jose Avalos of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
4th Place – Koltin Volentine of Lewis Central
5th Place – Ryan Slechta of Denison-Schleswig
6th Place – Branden Trejo of Lewis Central
Round 1
Owen Hoover (CAM) 29-6, Jr. over Koltin Volentine (Lewis Central) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 1:22)
Tony Kuer (Woodbine) 4-1, So. over Jose Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 11-11, Sr. (Fall 3:51)
Ryan Slechta (Denison-Schleswig) 3-18, Fr. over Branden Trejo (Lewis Central) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 2:33)
Round 2
Owen Hoover (CAM) 29-6, Jr. over Branden Trejo (Lewis Central) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 0:19)
Jose Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 11-11, Sr. over Ryan Slechta (Denison-Schleswig) 3-18, Fr. (Dec 7-4)
Tony Kuer (Woodbine) 4-1, So. over Koltin Volentine (Lewis Central) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 2:32)
Round 3
Owen Hoover (CAM) 29-6, Jr. over Ryan Slechta (Denison-Schleswig) 3-18, Fr. (Fall 0:49)
Jose Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 11-11, Sr. over Koltin Volentine (Lewis Central) 2-3, Fr. (MD 15-4)
Tony Kuer (Woodbine) 4-1, So. over Branden Trejo (Lewis Central) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 2:48)
Round 4
Owen Hoover (CAM) 29-6, Jr. over Tony Kuer (Woodbine) 4-1, So. (Fall 0:35)
Jose Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 11-11, Sr. over Branden Trejo (Lewis Central) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 4:36)
Koltin Volentine (Lewis Central) 2-3, Fr. over Ryan Slechta (Denison-Schleswig) 3-18, Fr. (Dec 4-2)
Round 5
Owen Hoover (CAM) 29-6, Jr. over Jose Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 11-11, Sr. (Fall 0:00)
Tony Kuer (Woodbine) 4-1, So. over Ryan Slechta (Denison-Schleswig) 3-18, Fr. (Fall 1:56)
Koltin Volentine (Lewis Central) 2-3, Fr. over Branden Trejo (Lewis Central) 0-5, Fr. (Dec 14-7)
182
1st Place – Izaak Dukes of Bedford
2nd Place – Joel Murillo of Denison-Schleswig
3rd Place – Gregory Jackson of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
4th Place – Kaleb Mills of East Mills
Round 1
Gregory Jackson (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 7-5, Fr. over Kaleb Mills (East Mills) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 0:39)
Izaak Dukes (Bedford) 15-11, Jr. over Joel Murillo (Denison-Schleswig) 10-11, So. (Dec 10-6)
Round 2
Joel Murillo (Denison-Schleswig) 10-11, So. over Gregory Jackson (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 7-5, Fr. (Fall 0:55)
Izaak Dukes (Bedford) 15-11, Jr. over Kaleb Mills (East Mills) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 1:17)
Round 3
Izaak Dukes (Bedford) 15-11, Jr. over Gregory Jackson (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 7-5, Fr. (Fall 5:12)
Joel Murillo (Denison-Schleswig) 10-11, So. over Kaleb Mills (East Mills) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 1:14)
195
1st Place – Jordan Von Tersch of Denison-Schleswig
2nd Place – Luis Chan of Denison-Schleswig
3rd Place – Jayden Beckman of St. Albert
4th Place – Jacob Meshek of Coon Rapids-Bayard
5th Place – Gunner Namanny of CAM
6th Place – Isaah Valdivia of Griswold
1st Place Match
Jordan Von Tersch (Denison-Schleswig) 13-13, Sr. over Luis Chan (Denison-Schleswig) 1-1, . (Fall 3:30)
3rd Place Match
Jayden Beckman (St. Albert) 5-18, So. over Jacob Meshek (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 11-13, So. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
Gunner Namanny (CAM) 10-18, Jr. over Isaah Valdivia (Griswold) 9-7, . (Inj. 0:00)
220
1st Place – Jaxson Hildebrand of Denison-Schleswig
2nd Place – Joseph Menge of Lewis Central
3rd Place – Jack Reich of Coon Rapids-Bayard
4th Place – Steven Craig of Lewis Central
5th Place – Quentin Cavin of Bedford
6th Place – Cooper Morris of Bedford
Round 1
Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) 24-0, Sr. over Steven Craig (Lewis Central) 2-3, . (Fall 1:03)
Jack Reich (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 12-14, Fr. over Quentin Cavin (Bedford) 3-25, So. (Fall 1:44)
Joseph Menge (Lewis Central) 4-1, So. over Cooper Morris (Bedford) 0-5, . (Fall 1:20)
Round 2
Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) 24-0, Sr. over Cooper Morris (Bedford) 0-5, . (Fall 1:18)
Joseph Menge (Lewis Central) 4-1, So. over Jack Reich (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 12-14, Fr. (Fall 0:47)
Steven Craig (Lewis Central) 2-3, . over Quentin Cavin (Bedford) 3-25, So. (Dec 6-1)
Round 3
Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) 24-0, Sr. over Joseph Menge (Lewis Central) 4-1, So. (Fall 0:32)
Jack Reich (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 12-14, Fr. over Steven Craig (Lewis Central) 2-3, . (Fall 2:33)
Quentin Cavin (Bedford) 3-25, So. over Cooper Morris (Bedford) 0-5, . (Fall 4:27)
Round 4
Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) 24-0, Sr. over Quentin Cavin (Bedford) 3-25, So. (Fall 0:07)
Jack Reich (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 12-14, Fr. over Cooper Morris (Bedford) 0-5, . (Fall 0:53)
Joseph Menge (Lewis Central) 4-1, So. over Steven Craig (Lewis Central) 2-3, . (Fall 1:23)
Round 5
Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) 24-0, Sr. over Jack Reich (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 12-14, Fr. (For.)
Joseph Menge (Lewis Central) 4-1, So. over Quentin Cavin (Bedford) 3-25, So. (Fall 0:47)
Steven Craig (Lewis Central) 2-3, . over Cooper Morris (Bedford) 0-5, . (Fall 2:21)
285
1st Place – Garret Plagge of Denison-Schleswig
2nd Place – RJ Dishong of Griswold
3rd Place – Tyler Mohr of Coon Rapids-Bayard
4th Place – Gavin Neely of Bedford
5th Place – Daniel Sharp of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
6th Place – Glenn Promnitz of Woodbine
Round 1
Tyler Mohr (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 17-8, So. over Daniel Sharp (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 2-10, So. (Fall 3:47)
RJ Dishong (Griswold) 15-6, . over Gavin Neely (Bedford) 11-9, Jr. (Fall 2:20)
Garret Plagge (Denison-Schleswig) 18-11, Jr. over Glenn Promnitz (Woodbine) 2-11, Fr. (Fall 0:30)
Round 2
Tyler Mohr (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 17-8, So. over Glenn Promnitz (Woodbine) 2-11, Fr. (Fall 1:15)
Garret Plagge (Denison-Schleswig) 18-11, Jr. over RJ Dishong (Griswold) 15-6, . (Fall 0:35)
Gavin Neely (Bedford) 11-9, Jr. over Daniel Sharp (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 2-10, So. (Dec 4-2)
Round 3
Garret Plagge (Denison-Schleswig) 18-11, Jr. over Tyler Mohr (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 17-8, So. (Fall 2:30)
RJ Dishong (Griswold) 15-6, . over Daniel Sharp (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 2-10, So. (Fall 1:59)
Gavin Neely (Bedford) 11-9, Jr. over Glenn Promnitz (Woodbine) 2-11, Fr. (Fall 2:14)
Round 4
Tyler Mohr (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 17-8, So. over Gavin Neely (Bedford) 11-9, Jr. (Fall 0:46)
RJ Dishong (Griswold) 15-6, . over Glenn Promnitz (Woodbine) 2-11, Fr. (Fall 0:25)
Garret Plagge (Denison-Schleswig) 18-11, Jr. over Daniel Sharp (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 2-10, So. (Fall 0:09)
Round 5
RJ Dishong (Griswold) 15-6, . over Tyler Mohr (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 17-8, So. (Fall 4:45)
Garret Plagge (Denison-Schleswig) 18-11, Jr. over Gavin Neely (Bedford) 11-9, Jr. (Fall 0:27)
Daniel Sharp (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 2-10, So. over Glenn Promnitz (Woodbine) 2-11, Fr. (Dec 5-3)
