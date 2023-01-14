Local squads CAM and Griswold compete in Griswold Wrestling Tournament

(Griswold) Denison-Schleswig finished on top of an 11-team field Saturday at the Griswold Tournament. Abraham Lincoln followed with 145.5.

Teams from the immediate coverage area were CAM and Griswold. The Cougars scored 88 points to finish 4th. Griswold was 10th with 43 points.

CAM got individual titles from Brian South and Owen Hoover. South improves to 23-5 on the season and Hoover is 29-6. Tristan Becker came in 3rd. 4the was Gabe Rouse. Gunner Namanny placed 5th.

Griswold’s top showing came from RJ Dishong. He placed 2nd at heavyweight and improved to 15-6 on the year. Elsewhere for the Tigers, Ridyk Jones placed 3rd, Ethan Baxter 4th, and Isaah Valdivia 6th.

Team Scores

Denison-Schleswig 166 Abraham Lincoln 145.5 St. Albert 95 CAM 88 Woodbine 76 Coon Rapids-Bayard 75 East Mills 71

T-7. Tri-Center 71

8.

9. Lewis Central 63

10. Griswold 43

11. Bedford 38.5

Individual Results

106

1st Place – Braydon Tranmer of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

2nd Place – Cole Cretsinger of Coon Rapids-Bayard

3rd Place – Ridyk Jones of Griswold

Round 1

Braydon Tranmer (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 6-0, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

Cole Cretsinger (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 9-13, Fr. over Ridyk Jones (Griswold) 12-12, . (Fall 0:57)

Round 2

Braydon Tranmer (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 6-0, Fr. over Cole Cretsinger (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 9-13, Fr. (Fall 1:08)

Ridyk Jones (Griswold) 12-12, . over () , . (Bye)

Round 3

Braydon Tranmer (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 6-0, Fr. over Ridyk Jones (Griswold) 12-12, . (Fall 1:50)

Cole Cretsinger (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 9-13, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

120

1st Place – Luis Avalos of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

2nd Place – Jayden Bradley of Denison-Schleswig

3rd Place – Juan Avalos of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

4th Place – Noah Goodwin of Tri-Center, Neola

5th Place – Braydon Reineke of Coon Rapids-Bayard

Round 1

Luis Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 10-14, So. over () , . (Bye)

Jayden Bradley (Denison-Schleswig) 8-15, Fr. over Noah Goodwin (Tri-Center, Neola) 5-20, Fr. (Fall 1:02)

Juan Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 2-2, . over Braydon Reineke (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 3-19, So. (Fall 2:53)

Round 2

Luis Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 10-14, So. over Juan Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 2-2, . (Fall 5:18)

Jayden Bradley (Denison-Schleswig) 8-15, Fr. over Braydon Reineke (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 3-19, So. (Fall 1:19)

Noah Goodwin (Tri-Center, Neola) 5-20, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

Round 3

Luis Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 10-14, So. over Braydon Reineke (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 3-19, So. (Fall 1:56)

Jayden Bradley (Denison-Schleswig) 8-15, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

Juan Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 2-2, . over Noah Goodwin (Tri-Center, Neola) 5-20, Fr. (MD 14-0)

Round 4

Luis Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 10-14, So. over Noah Goodwin (Tri-Center, Neola) 5-20, Fr. (Fall 1:38)

Jayden Bradley (Denison-Schleswig) 8-15, Fr. over Juan Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 2-2, . (Dec 12-9)

Braydon Reineke (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 3-19, So. over () , . (Bye)

Round 5

Luis Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 10-14, So. over Jayden Bradley (Denison-Schleswig) 8-15, Fr. (Fall 2:55)

Noah Goodwin (Tri-Center, Neola) 5-20, Fr. over Braydon Reineke (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 3-19, So. (Dec 10-6)

Juan Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 2-2, . over () , . (Bye)

126

1st Place – Brant Freeberg of Tri-Center, Neola

2nd Place – Jackson Graeve of Denison-Schleswig

3rd Place – Tristan Becker of CAM

4th Place – Andrew Laramy of East Mills

5th Place – Brice Johnson of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Round 1

Brice Johnson (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 3-5, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

Brant Freeberg (Tri-Center, Neola) 20-11, So. over Tristan Becker (CAM) 16-14, Jr. (Fall 1:45)

Jackson Graeve (Denison-Schleswig) 10-14, Fr. over Andrew Laramy (East Mills) 7-19, Sr. (Fall 0:46)

Round 2

Andrew Laramy (East Mills) 7-19, Sr. over Brice Johnson (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 3-5, Fr. (Fall 1:23)

Brant Freeberg (Tri-Center, Neola) 20-11, So. over Jackson Graeve (Denison-Schleswig) 10-14, Fr. (MD 15-4)

Tristan Becker (CAM) 16-14, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

Round 3

Jackson Graeve (Denison-Schleswig) 10-14, Fr. over Brice Johnson (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 3-5, Fr. (Fall 1:47)

Brant Freeberg (Tri-Center, Neola) 20-11, So. over () , . (Bye)

Tristan Becker (CAM) 16-14, Jr. over Andrew Laramy (East Mills) 7-19, Sr. (Fall 0:49)

Round 4

Tristan Becker (CAM) 16-14, Jr. over Brice Johnson (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 3-5, Fr. (Fall 0:10)

Brant Freeberg (Tri-Center, Neola) 20-11, So. over Andrew Laramy (East Mills) 7-19, Sr. (Fall 0:35)

Jackson Graeve (Denison-Schleswig) 10-14, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

Round 5

Brant Freeberg (Tri-Center, Neola) 20-11, So. over Brice Johnson (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 3-5, Fr. (Fall 0:32)

Jackson Graeve (Denison-Schleswig) 10-14, Fr. over Tristan Becker (CAM) 16-14, Jr. (Fall 0:32)

Andrew Laramy (East Mills) 7-19, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

132

1st Place – Connor Murdock of Woodbine

2nd Place – Evan Lang of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

3rd Place – Kaiden Krajicek of Denison-Schleswig

4th Place – Ethan Baxter of Griswold

5th Place – Colton Ellrott of Lewis Central

6th Place – Kaden Halterman of Coon Rapids-Bayard

1st Place Match

Connor Murdock (Woodbine) 9-5, Fr. over Evan Lang (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 12-16, Fr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Kaiden Krajicek (Denison-Schleswig) 11-8, Sr. over Ethan Baxter (Griswold) 6-15, . (Fall 1:39)

5th Place Match

Colton Ellrott (Lewis Central) 2-2, Fr. over Kaden Halterman (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 2-10, So. (Dec 12-9)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – John Helton of St. Albert

2nd Place – Brenner Sullivan of Woodbine

3rd Place – Yandell Navarrete of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

4th Place – AJ Peters of Tri-Center, Neola

5th Place – Nick Maurer of East Mills

6th Place – Jiri Brodigan of East Mills

7th Place – Fransisco Escalante of Denison-Schleswig

8th Place – Kase Coleman of Bedford

1st Place Match

John Helton (St. Albert) 29-7, Sr. over Brenner Sullivan (Woodbine) 13-2, Fr. (Fall 5:03)

3rd Place Match

Yandell Navarrete (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 6-4, So. over AJ Peters (Tri-Center, Neola) 10-12, So. (MD 15-6)

5th Place Match

Nick Maurer (East Mills) 9-9, Fr. over Jiri Brodigan (East Mills) 9-10, Fr. (Fall 5:19)

7th Place Match

Fransisco Escalante (Denison-Schleswig) 2-11, So. over Kase Coleman (Bedford) 3-21, Fr. (Fall 1:35)

145

1st Place – Ryan Stortenbecker of East Mills

2nd Place – Sheldon Vandenberg of East Mills

3rd Place – Sam Raymond of St. Albert

4th Place – Jayden Mendoza of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

5th Place – James Lemon of Denison-Schleswig

6th Place – Layne Thomas of Woodbine

7th Place – Matthew Crawley of St. Albert

8th Place – Ethan Bauer of Coon Rapids-Bayard

1st Place Match

Ryan Stortenbecker (East Mills) 31-0, Sr. over Sheldon Vandenberg (East Mills) 11-3, So. (Fall 3:39)

3rd Place Match

Sam Raymond (St. Albert) 9-13, Fr. over Jayden Mendoza (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 5-6, Jr. (Dec 7-6)

5th Place Match

James Lemon (Denison-Schleswig) 11-12, So. over Layne Thomas (Woodbine) 6-4, Fr. (Fall 1:49)

7th Place Match

Matthew Crawley (St. Albert) 2-2, . over Ethan Bauer (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 4-21, Fr. (Fall 0:32)

152

1st Place – David Helton of St. Albert

2nd Place – Tanner Nelson of Tri-Center, Neola

3rd Place – Brodyn Wray of East Mills

4th Place – Gabe Rouse of CAM

5th Place – Logan Koch of Lewis Central

6th Place – Treynor Cose of Coon Rapids-Bayard

7th Place – Kowen Dighton of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

8th Place – Ezekiel Leichtner of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

1st Place Match

David Helton (St. Albert) 30-5, Sr. over Tanner Nelson (Tri-Center, Neola) 21-9, Sr. (Fall 0:35)

3rd Place Match

Brodyn Wray (East Mills) 18-12, Sr. over Gabe Rouse (CAM) 14-9, Sr. (Dec 12-5)

5th Place Match

Logan Koch (Lewis Central) 3-1, Jr. over Treynor Cose (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 12-12, Fr. (Dec 7-3)

7th Place Match

Kowen Dighton (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 6-7, Fr. over Ezekiel Leichtner (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 0-6, . (Fall 1:51)

160

1st Place – Brian South of CAM

2nd Place – Matt Long of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

3rd Place – Andrew Crawley of St. Albert

4th Place – Hayden Trotter of Lewis Central

5th Place – Hayden Baker of Lewis Central

6th Place – Charlie Morse of Tri-Center, Neola

1st Place Match

Brian South (CAM) 23-5, Sr. over Matt Long (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 13-10, Jr. (Fall 1:38)

3rd Place Match

Andrew Crawley (St. Albert) 18-17, Sr. over Hayden Trotter (Lewis Central) 2-2, . (Fall 4:49)

5th Place Match

Hayden Baker (Lewis Central) 1-2, . over Charlie Morse (Tri-Center, Neola) 3-22, Fr. (Fall 2:56)

170

1st Place – Owen Hoover of CAM

2nd Place – Tony Kuer of Woodbine

3rd Place – Jose Avalos of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

4th Place – Koltin Volentine of Lewis Central

5th Place – Ryan Slechta of Denison-Schleswig

6th Place – Branden Trejo of Lewis Central

Round 1

Owen Hoover (CAM) 29-6, Jr. over Koltin Volentine (Lewis Central) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 1:22)

Tony Kuer (Woodbine) 4-1, So. over Jose Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 11-11, Sr. (Fall 3:51)

Ryan Slechta (Denison-Schleswig) 3-18, Fr. over Branden Trejo (Lewis Central) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 2:33)

Round 2

Owen Hoover (CAM) 29-6, Jr. over Branden Trejo (Lewis Central) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 0:19)

Jose Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 11-11, Sr. over Ryan Slechta (Denison-Schleswig) 3-18, Fr. (Dec 7-4)

Tony Kuer (Woodbine) 4-1, So. over Koltin Volentine (Lewis Central) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 2:32)

Round 3

Owen Hoover (CAM) 29-6, Jr. over Ryan Slechta (Denison-Schleswig) 3-18, Fr. (Fall 0:49)

Jose Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 11-11, Sr. over Koltin Volentine (Lewis Central) 2-3, Fr. (MD 15-4)

Tony Kuer (Woodbine) 4-1, So. over Branden Trejo (Lewis Central) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 2:48)

Round 4

Owen Hoover (CAM) 29-6, Jr. over Tony Kuer (Woodbine) 4-1, So. (Fall 0:35)

Jose Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 11-11, Sr. over Branden Trejo (Lewis Central) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 4:36)

Koltin Volentine (Lewis Central) 2-3, Fr. over Ryan Slechta (Denison-Schleswig) 3-18, Fr. (Dec 4-2)

Round 5

Owen Hoover (CAM) 29-6, Jr. over Jose Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 11-11, Sr. (Fall 0:00)

Tony Kuer (Woodbine) 4-1, So. over Ryan Slechta (Denison-Schleswig) 3-18, Fr. (Fall 1:56)

Koltin Volentine (Lewis Central) 2-3, Fr. over Branden Trejo (Lewis Central) 0-5, Fr. (Dec 14-7)

182

1st Place – Izaak Dukes of Bedford

2nd Place – Joel Murillo of Denison-Schleswig

3rd Place – Gregory Jackson of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

4th Place – Kaleb Mills of East Mills

Round 1

Gregory Jackson (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 7-5, Fr. over Kaleb Mills (East Mills) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 0:39)

Izaak Dukes (Bedford) 15-11, Jr. over Joel Murillo (Denison-Schleswig) 10-11, So. (Dec 10-6)

Round 2

Joel Murillo (Denison-Schleswig) 10-11, So. over Gregory Jackson (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 7-5, Fr. (Fall 0:55)

Izaak Dukes (Bedford) 15-11, Jr. over Kaleb Mills (East Mills) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 1:17)

Round 3

Izaak Dukes (Bedford) 15-11, Jr. over Gregory Jackson (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 7-5, Fr. (Fall 5:12)

Joel Murillo (Denison-Schleswig) 10-11, So. over Kaleb Mills (East Mills) 0-5, Fr. (Fall 1:14)

195

1st Place – Jordan Von Tersch of Denison-Schleswig

2nd Place – Luis Chan of Denison-Schleswig

3rd Place – Jayden Beckman of St. Albert

4th Place – Jacob Meshek of Coon Rapids-Bayard

5th Place – Gunner Namanny of CAM

6th Place – Isaah Valdivia of Griswold

1st Place Match

Jordan Von Tersch (Denison-Schleswig) 13-13, Sr. over Luis Chan (Denison-Schleswig) 1-1, . (Fall 3:30)

3rd Place Match

Jayden Beckman (St. Albert) 5-18, So. over Jacob Meshek (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 11-13, So. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

Gunner Namanny (CAM) 10-18, Jr. over Isaah Valdivia (Griswold) 9-7, . (Inj. 0:00)

220

1st Place – Jaxson Hildebrand of Denison-Schleswig

2nd Place – Joseph Menge of Lewis Central

3rd Place – Jack Reich of Coon Rapids-Bayard

4th Place – Steven Craig of Lewis Central

5th Place – Quentin Cavin of Bedford

6th Place – Cooper Morris of Bedford

Round 1

Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) 24-0, Sr. over Steven Craig (Lewis Central) 2-3, . (Fall 1:03)

Jack Reich (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 12-14, Fr. over Quentin Cavin (Bedford) 3-25, So. (Fall 1:44)

Joseph Menge (Lewis Central) 4-1, So. over Cooper Morris (Bedford) 0-5, . (Fall 1:20)

Round 2

Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) 24-0, Sr. over Cooper Morris (Bedford) 0-5, . (Fall 1:18)

Joseph Menge (Lewis Central) 4-1, So. over Jack Reich (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 12-14, Fr. (Fall 0:47)

Steven Craig (Lewis Central) 2-3, . over Quentin Cavin (Bedford) 3-25, So. (Dec 6-1)

Round 3

Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) 24-0, Sr. over Joseph Menge (Lewis Central) 4-1, So. (Fall 0:32)

Jack Reich (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 12-14, Fr. over Steven Craig (Lewis Central) 2-3, . (Fall 2:33)

Quentin Cavin (Bedford) 3-25, So. over Cooper Morris (Bedford) 0-5, . (Fall 4:27)

Round 4

Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) 24-0, Sr. over Quentin Cavin (Bedford) 3-25, So. (Fall 0:07)

Jack Reich (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 12-14, Fr. over Cooper Morris (Bedford) 0-5, . (Fall 0:53)

Joseph Menge (Lewis Central) 4-1, So. over Steven Craig (Lewis Central) 2-3, . (Fall 1:23)

Round 5

Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) 24-0, Sr. over Jack Reich (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 12-14, Fr. (For.)

Joseph Menge (Lewis Central) 4-1, So. over Quentin Cavin (Bedford) 3-25, So. (Fall 0:47)

Steven Craig (Lewis Central) 2-3, . over Cooper Morris (Bedford) 0-5, . (Fall 2:21)

285

1st Place – Garret Plagge of Denison-Schleswig

2nd Place – RJ Dishong of Griswold

3rd Place – Tyler Mohr of Coon Rapids-Bayard

4th Place – Gavin Neely of Bedford

5th Place – Daniel Sharp of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

6th Place – Glenn Promnitz of Woodbine

Round 1

Tyler Mohr (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 17-8, So. over Daniel Sharp (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 2-10, So. (Fall 3:47)

RJ Dishong (Griswold) 15-6, . over Gavin Neely (Bedford) 11-9, Jr. (Fall 2:20)

Garret Plagge (Denison-Schleswig) 18-11, Jr. over Glenn Promnitz (Woodbine) 2-11, Fr. (Fall 0:30)

Round 2

Tyler Mohr (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 17-8, So. over Glenn Promnitz (Woodbine) 2-11, Fr. (Fall 1:15)

Garret Plagge (Denison-Schleswig) 18-11, Jr. over RJ Dishong (Griswold) 15-6, . (Fall 0:35)

Gavin Neely (Bedford) 11-9, Jr. over Daniel Sharp (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 2-10, So. (Dec 4-2)

Round 3

Garret Plagge (Denison-Schleswig) 18-11, Jr. over Tyler Mohr (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 17-8, So. (Fall 2:30)

RJ Dishong (Griswold) 15-6, . over Daniel Sharp (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 2-10, So. (Fall 1:59)

Gavin Neely (Bedford) 11-9, Jr. over Glenn Promnitz (Woodbine) 2-11, Fr. (Fall 2:14)

Round 4

Tyler Mohr (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 17-8, So. over Gavin Neely (Bedford) 11-9, Jr. (Fall 0:46)

RJ Dishong (Griswold) 15-6, . over Glenn Promnitz (Woodbine) 2-11, Fr. (Fall 0:25)

Garret Plagge (Denison-Schleswig) 18-11, Jr. over Daniel Sharp (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 2-10, So. (Fall 0:09)

Round 5

RJ Dishong (Griswold) 15-6, . over Tyler Mohr (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 17-8, So. (Fall 4:45)

Garret Plagge (Denison-Schleswig) 18-11, Jr. over Gavin Neely (Bedford) 11-9, Jr. (Fall 0:27)

Daniel Sharp (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 2-10, So. over Glenn Promnitz (Woodbine) 2-11, Fr. (Dec 5-3)