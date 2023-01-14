WARMING TREND BEGINS THIS AFTERNOON: Temperatures are below freezing over parts of East Alabama early this morning, but a warming trend begins later today as temperatures rise into the 60s; some South Alabama communities will see low 70s. The day will be dry, but clouds will gradually increase. Showers are possible late tonight and tomorrow statewide, but nothing especially heavy. Otherwise, tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a high in the 68-73 degree range.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO