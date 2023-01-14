Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Leaning more on ERIC and why Alabama pulled out of the voter information center
Alabama's newly sworn in Secretary of State Wes Allen is keep a campaign promise. He said withdrawing Alabama from the Electronic Reference Information Center database also known as ERIC is all about transparency. During an interview with me on Wednesday, he said, "we are transmitting the data every 60 days...
ABC 33/40 News
Residents ask "What took so long," after EPA announces taking lead in Moody Fire control
St. Clair County residents are looking to their state leaders to contain a fire that has been burning for more than 50 days. The fire is currently confined to a green waste landfill at the 1300 block of Annie Lee Rd. Wednesday afternoon Governor Kay Ivey issued a limited state...
ABC 33/40 News
Prison inmates and dead people receive $6M in Alabama unemployment benefits, report finds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — A scathing state audit finds the Alabama Department of Labor failing to safeguard taxpayer dollars by improperly paying unemployment benefits to state inmates and deceased people. The Special Report on Unemployment Compensation Payments Issued by the Alabama Department of Labor was released Friday by the...
ABC 33/40 News
Unemployment assistance available to workers in Autauga and Dallas counties
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Tuesday that people who became unemployed as a direct result of severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Autauga and Dallas counties on January 12, 2023 may qualify for unemployment assistance. Assistance will be provided under the...
ABC 33/40 News
Talk of Alabama | Alabama Community College System Veterans Workshop | 1.17.2023
Thirty resource workshops will soon be underway for Alabama’s active-duty military, veterans and their families will happen across Alabama’s community colleges in January and February. It's all thanks to a partnership with Alabama RC&D. These sessions/luncheons will engage veterans, and provide them with information regarding local services and...
ABC 33/40 News
Governor Kay Ivey sworn in for her second full term
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey began her second full term on Monday, calling the state a place where “common sense and opportunity abound” in uncertain national times. Ivey took the oath of office on the steps of the Alabama Capitol decorated with the state’s...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Near record warmth, then strong storms
FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for all 67 Alabama counties early this morning; visibility is down to just a fraction of a mile in spots. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning. We are projecting a high in the 70-75 degree range over most of Alabama this...
ABC 33/40 News
Bessemer man killed in collision with train
A 56-year-old Bessemer man is dead after the vehicle he was driving was hit by an Amtrak passenger train Sunday. Leslie Thomas III was the only person in the vehicle. The crash happened at approximately 1:15 P.M. near Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb. The cause of the...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Strong storms possible Wednesday night
WARMING TREND BEGINS THIS AFTERNOON: Temperatures are below freezing over parts of East Alabama early this morning, but a warming trend begins later today as temperatures rise into the 60s; some South Alabama communities will see low 70s. The day will be dry, but clouds will gradually increase. Showers are possible late tonight and tomorrow statewide, but nothing especially heavy. Otherwise, tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a high in the 68-73 degree range.
Comments / 0