KMPH.com
Farmers frustrated with lack of water storage during heavy rains
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Water has been a hot topic after all the rainfall over the past few weeks, now many are asking how this helps with the state-wide drought. Jason Giannelli, a fourth-generation Kern County farmer, says farmers in the Central Valley pay for 100% of their surface water allocation, but only got 5% of it last year.
KMPH.com
Crews digging out highway south of Lake Tahoe after latest winter storm
KIRKWOOD, Calif. (FOX26) — Photos of the Caltrans District 10 Caples Lake Maintenance team learning snow off the highway look like toys against the massive wall of snow dumped by weeks of winter storms. The crews were clearing State Route 88, which is closed from Peddler Hill to the...
