Jennifer Lopez Is Now Driving Around In A Rivian SUV
Could celebrities be the key to making electric cars popular?. Hollywood elite actors are starting to really go full throttle with this whole electric car thing and it’s actually starting to seem pretty cool. While most brands are starting to roll back their various promises of electrification, Rivian can’t really afford for electric cars to fail. That’s exactly why there’s so much talk about one famous actress picking up a Rivian SUV for herself.
