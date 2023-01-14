Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
'Putting You to Work Wednesday' Jan. 18
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. Americas Job Center of Kern has no cost Farmworker Programs & Services. Kern Economic Development Corporation is looking for Business Development Specialist. Kern Health Systems...
Bakersfield Now
West Virginia bill would allow some medical professionals to carry firearms on the job
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Tactical medical professionals such as doctors and EMTs are specially trained to provide medical help in high intensity SWAT team situations. Right now in West Virginia, they do it unarmed, relying on the law enforcement group they are with for protection. This could soon change, however, as Bill 83 advanced to a second reading in the Senate on Monday.
Bakersfield Now
Speak up: Groups join National Passenger Safety Week campaign with focus on highway safety
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — More than 60 traffic safety and advocacy groups nationwide are encouraging passengers to speak up ahead of National Passenger Safety Week, January 22-29. The 2019 annual report of the Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System (SWITRS) reported 269,031 persons injured in car crashes, with 3,438 fatal...
Bakersfield Now
Kern Dance Alliance opens grant application for Creative Corps program
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern Dance Alliance Creative Corps opened its grant application for artists in Central and Eastern California Friday. KDACC is a program administered by the Kern Dance Alliance (KDA), which was one of 14 organizations statewide selected by the California Arts Council (CAC) to administer the California Creative Corps.
Bakersfield Now
13-year-old skateboarder hit and killed by truck on Highway 33 identified
------------- A 13-year-old boy riding his skateboard died after getting hit by a truck on Highway 33 Sunday night. CHP said on January 15, 2023, at around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to a report of a crash on Highway 33, north of Arnold Avenue, in Derby Acres. CHP said...
Bakersfield Now
University admits calling professor 'Islamophobic' for showing pics of Muhammad was 'flawed'
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (TND) — Following outcry and a lawsuit, Hamline University is walking back its decision to label a now-fired professor "Islamophobic" for showing students images of the prophet Muhammad. Former adjunct professor Erika López Prater was teaching a class focused on Islamic art at Hamline during the...
