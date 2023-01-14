ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

'Putting You to Work Wednesday' Jan. 18

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. Americas Job Center of Kern has no cost Farmworker Programs & Services. Kern Economic Development Corporation is looking for Business Development Specialist. Kern Health Systems...
West Virginia bill would allow some medical professionals to carry firearms on the job

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Tactical medical professionals such as doctors and EMTs are specially trained to provide medical help in high intensity SWAT team situations. Right now in West Virginia, they do it unarmed, relying on the law enforcement group they are with for protection. This could soon change, however, as Bill 83 advanced to a second reading in the Senate on Monday.
Kern Dance Alliance opens grant application for Creative Corps program

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern Dance Alliance Creative Corps opened its grant application for artists in Central and Eastern California Friday. KDACC is a program administered by the Kern Dance Alliance (KDA), which was one of 14 organizations statewide selected by the California Arts Council (CAC) to administer the California Creative Corps.
