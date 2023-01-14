CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Tactical medical professionals such as doctors and EMTs are specially trained to provide medical help in high intensity SWAT team situations. Right now in West Virginia, they do it unarmed, relying on the law enforcement group they are with for protection. This could soon change, however, as Bill 83 advanced to a second reading in the Senate on Monday.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO