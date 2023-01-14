One week prior to the Santa Barbara Unified’s school board selection of a trustee to fill out Laura Capps’s remaining term, the Independent profiled applicants for the seat, including myself. However, I was misrepresented in the article which focused on my 2019 lawsuit against SBCC for violations of both the First Amendment and the California Brown Act. Upon reflection, I decided to hold off responding here until after the board had made their selection on January 12, so that readers would not mistakenly interpret my motives as having anything to do with the board’s selection. Instead, I’d like to share the important takeaway: a story about old-fashioned journalistic ethics. And hope restored.

