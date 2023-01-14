Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Power Trio on Beethoven Mountain, at the Santa Barbara Granada
Beethoven-ia, as delivered by the masters, will descend upon the Granada next week. The esteemed Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s concert, on Wednesday (January 25) fills half its program with Beethoven, including the Symphony No. 8. Two nights later (Friday, January 27) in the same grand venue, the genuine classical music “super-trio” of Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax and Leonidas Kavakos brings on an all-Beethoven program, including a special arrangement of the Symphony No. 4.
Santa Barbara Independent
Post-Operatic Garden of Idealistic Delights
Acclaimed Mezzo-Soprano Joyce DiDonato Returns to Santa Barbara with her Ambitious, Multimedia, Multi-Period Concept Work EDEN. In the life and career trajectory of an operatic singer — even those with a reputation for adventurous repertoire — parameters of the profession are, by definition, fairly narrow. There will be operas. There will be recitals. There may be crossover projects and other specialty items in the margins. End of story, more or less.
Santa Barbara Independent
Americana Intimacy: Edie Carey and Megan Burtt at Santa Barbara’s SOhO
A show so intimate that it feels as if the lyrics are directed at and for you. Storytelling in the form of guitar-strumming and that classic Americana sound. Forget the strobe lights, backup dancers, and endless costume-changes: Edie Carey and Megan Burtt bring their sound from stools and acoustic guitars, singing directly for their fans. And isn’t that what music is all about?
Santa Barbara Independent
Three New Trustees to Join the Santa Barbara Foundation Board
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF) is pleased to welcome Dr. Richard Beswick, Raphael Gonzalez, and Lynn Scarlett to its Board of Trustees starting in January 2023. These new additions join the ranks of esteemed colleagues including Board Chair Stephen Hicks, Vice Chair Matt Rowe, Treasurer Danna McGrew, Secretary Ginger Salazar, Phil Alvarado, Randall Day, Pamela Gann, Angel Iscovich, Pamela Macal, Robert Nakasone, Ernesto Paredes, Michael Pfau, Susan Richards, James Rogers, Alexander Simas, Tracy Stouffer, and Zohar Ziv.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Museum of Art Sued over Nazi-Looted Drawing
The heirs of a Jewish cabaret singer and art collector killed during World War II have sued the Santa Barbara Museum of Art over possession of a prized drawing they say was robbed from their late relative by Hitler’s Third Reich. “The Nazi regime stole the artwork from [Fritz]...
Santa Barbara Independent
Vincent Joseph Bertuzzi
It is with much love and tremendous sorrow that we mourn the passing of Vincent Joseph Bertuzzi on Monday, December 12, 2022. He went to be with the Lord at the young age of 54 after battling a long illness. Vince was born on January 29, 1968, in Santa Barbara,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Paul E. Christiansen
Paul E. Christiansen passed away November 22, 2022 in La Quinta, California. Paul was born May 9, 1929 to Everett and Esther Christiansen in Des Moines, Iowa. Paul attended Catholic schools in Des Moines and Ellsworth College. After his military service, he earned his BA degree in economics from UCSB in 1956.
Santa Barbara Independent
Maria Ressa’s Santa Barbara Appearance Postponed
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. UCSB Arts & Lectures (A&L) announces that Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Maria Ressa has postponed her January 19 Santa Barbara appearance in order to appear in court in Manila, Philippines. The event is currently being rescheduled and the new date will be announced in the coming weeks.
Santa Barbara Independent
Wrongfully Fired Santa Maria Strawberry Workers Rehired, Paid Thousands as Part of Settlement Agreement
As part of a settlement agreement with the state’s Agricultural Labor Relations Board (ALRB), Red Blossom Farms located in Santa Maria has agreed to rehire two workers it fired after they complained about a foreman’s misconduct. It also agreed to pay the pair more than $8,000 in lost wages and “to respect the rights of farm workers to join together to speak up and seek improvements to their working conditions without retaliation,” the ALRB said in a statement. Headquartered in Sacramento, the agency maintains field offices in Santa Rosa, Salinas, Oxnard, Visalia, and Indio.
Santa Barbara Independent
Steven L Hirata
Steven L. Hirata “Hapo” 73 of Santa Barbara passed away on Dec 28th, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. Born Oct 19,1949 in San Francisco to Amy and Louis Hirata. He is survived by his long time partner Donna, cousin Teddy (closer than brother to him) and several aunts, uncles & cousins. A respected barber, dedicated poker player and retired surfer. Steven touched the lives of many and cared deeply for each and every one of them. To know him was much more than a pleasure, it was truly an honor. This loving, remarkable man will be missed by many.
Santa Barbara Independent
Motherhood Takes the Spotlight in New Santa Barbara Arts Fund Exhibit
Motherhood is such a complicated, Sisyphean task that taking it on as the subject of an exhibition is sure to be complex, thought-provoking, and, most of all, interesting — which is why the new show at the Arts Fund Community Gallery is certainly worth a look. The Kind of...
Santa Barbara Independent
Between Creativity and Insanity Lies The Patient
Peter Frisch, of the local theater company The Producing Unit, has teamed up with actor Shay Munroe to tell a story about one woman’s struggle for mental health. This original play, called The Patient, which they co-wrote, explores the thin line between creativity and insanity. “It’s about the struggle for health that our subconscious mind is engaged in even when our conscious mind isn’t,” says Frisch, who directs the show. This world premiere of The Patient runs at Center Stage Theater for one weekend only, January 19-22.
Santa Barbara Independent
Applications Sought for Performing Arts Scholarship
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA – Calling all vocalists and musicians. The deadline to apply for the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation’s annual awards competition is fast approaching. Formed in 1982 to provide financial aid to deserving vocal and instrumental...
Santa Barbara Independent
LHI Optumserve Testing Sites Closing at Santa Maria Fairpark and Goleta (Direct Relief)
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The California Department of Public Health is terminating operations of the LHI/OptumServe COVID-19 test-to-treat sites located at Direct Relief in Goleta and the FairPark in Santa Maria effective February 2, 2023. Testing is recommended...
Santa Barbara Independent
Hope Restored
One week prior to the Santa Barbara Unified’s school board selection of a trustee to fill out Laura Capps’s remaining term, the Independent profiled applicants for the seat, including myself. However, I was misrepresented in the article which focused on my 2019 lawsuit against SBCC for violations of both the First Amendment and the California Brown Act. Upon reflection, I decided to hold off responding here until after the board had made their selection on January 12, so that readers would not mistakenly interpret my motives as having anything to do with the board’s selection. Instead, I’d like to share the important takeaway: a story about old-fashioned journalistic ethics. And hope restored.
Santa Barbara Independent
January Storm Recovery Assistance in Santa Barbara County
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – In coordination with local, state and federal partners, the County of Santa Barbara has made Local Recovery and Assistance Resources available online through ReadySBC.org. Resources in Spanish can be found here. This online location of resources serves as single point of access for essential resources and services available for community members who are beginning the process of rebuilding and recovery, following the storm impact. In addition to online resources a physical one-stop shop local assistance center will be open for a third consecutive day Monday, Jan. 16 in Guadalupe and Orcutt. Clean-up kits for those impacted by the January storms will also be available at the Local Assistance Centers (LAC) today.
Santa Barbara Independent
After the Deluge, Santa Barbara County Assesses the Damage Done
[Update: Jan. 17, 2023, 10 p.m.] Late Tuesday, President Joe Biden added Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Monterey counties to the list of three California counties for which he has issued a Major Disaster Declaration. This declaration is of critical help not just for local governments and tribal authorities in making their disaster reimbursement claims with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but for individual homeowners and business owners as well. Read more here.
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta Beach Park Closed Due to Local Storm Emergency
(Santa Barbara, Calif.) — Goleta Beach Park Closed for Emergency Operations. Santa Barbara County has closed public access to Goleta Beach Park at Sandspit Road due to emergency beach nourishment operations. Operations began on January 11 and will continue as needed until facilities have been cleared. Work will occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week for approximately the first ten days. This will help to complete the process sooner, protect the communities below impacted basins and minimize beach closures. Large rocks and debris from basins below the Cave and Thomas Fire burn areas will be sorted from the basin material before it is transferred to the beach.
Santa Barbara Independent
All in the Name
The article “Santa Barbara Digs Out” was very well done except for referring to the area as “the Westside.” The name of the neighborhood where the flooding occurred is West Downtown. Incorrect use of neighborhood names can confuse people and create dangerous conditions as it did during this event and the TV fire [aka Loma Alta fire].
Santa Barbara Independent
Isla Vista Community Services District Calling for Board Applications
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) has one Board vacancy due to the resignation of Ethan Bertrand. After six years of service, Bertrand resigned from IVCSD’s Board of Directors to serve on the Goleta Union School District Board. The newly appointed Director will serve the remainder of the term, ending December 6, 2024.
Comments / 0