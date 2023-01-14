ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

5NEWS

Incubus is coming to the AMP May 26

ROGERS, Ark. — Incubus is coming to the Walmart AMP on Friday, May 26, along with Coheed and Cambria. The gates open at 6 p.m., and music is set to start at 7:30 pm. Presales start at 10 am on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 am on Friday, Jan. 20. Ticket prices are $36-99.50 plus applicable fees.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

NWA MLK Council hosts annual MLK celebrations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The NWA MLK council hosted guest speaker Dr. Cornel West for its 27th annual recommitment celebration. The event is about highlighting the legacy of Dr. King. This event was sold-out Saturday night with over 700 attendees. The recommitment celebration is about highlighting the legacy of Dr....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

New brewery coming to east Fayetteville

It’s early, but 2023 has so far been a big year for new businesses locating on the east side of town. Last week, we wrote about Boulevard Bread Co.’s plans on Crossover Road, and this week brings news that a new brewery will soon set up shop nearby at 2649 E. Mission Blvd.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Salvation Army NWA expands men's rehabilitation program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — More men struggling with addiction will now be able to get the help they need. This comes as the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas expands its rehabilitation facility. The salvation army’s Fayetteville rehabilitation program started in 1985 and now it has its own space in an...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Parker McCollum to perform at Walmart AMP in May

ROGERS, Ark. — Parker McCollum will be performing at the Walmart AMP this May. McCollum made the announcement on Friday, Jan. 13 as he added stops to his Summer 2023 Tour. One of those stops includes the Walmart AMP with Larry Fleet on Friday, May 5. Ticket presales will...
ROGERS, AR
ozarksfn.com

Determined to Succeed

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – Ranchers have always been pioneers in finding new ways to improve production agriculture. Some challenges young farmers and ranchers face today are unique. Young producers are committed to agriculture in traditional and nontraditional ways. Quinten and Janeé Parker grew up in the cattle industry, but started their own operation from scratch.
CENTERTON, AR
5NEWS

Pea Ridge PD to host blood drive

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge Police Department is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) to host a C.O.P.S. Blue Blood Drive on Jan. 27. CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood to all area hospitals. The Blue Blood Drive will be held at...
PEA RIDGE, AR
5NEWS

One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.
HUNTSVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Why have we seen warm and dry conditions to begin the year?

ARKANSAS, USA — The last couple of weeks to end 2022 felt like the north pole as temperatures got below zero in Arkansas and Oklahoma. But since January 1st, multiple 70 degree days have been logged with multiple daily record highs. We will have some more rain this upcoming week (Tap HERE to check the radar) but below average precipitation rates are also in effect so far this month. Why is this?
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

JBU to offer degrees centered around game design

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — John Brown University announced the addition of two undergraduate degrees: game design and robotics, and mechatronics engineering, beginning in the fall of 2023. The gaming industry, which includes tabletop, mobile, roleplaying, and video game businesses, all continue to grow with a projected market volume of...
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
