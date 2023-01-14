Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
What I love about Eureka Springs, ArkansasJustina PriceEureka Springs, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
KHBS
Bella Vista filmmaker going to the Sundance Film Festival for script of movie filmed in AR
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A Bella Vista filmmaker is going to the Sundance Film Festival in January. Krista Bradley was invited to the festival to share her script for a movie that was partly filmed in Arkansas. Bradley is the writer, director, executive producer and lead star of the...
Alice Walton Foundation gifts Bentonville Library $500,000 to aid in expansion
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Library Foundation announced it has received a $500,000 grant from the Alice L. Walton Foundation to support the library's expansion. The library has now raised about 79% of its $16.75 million fundraising goal. Plans call for a 22,975-SF addition to the library, which was built in 2006. The current size is 38,500 SF.
Incubus is coming to the AMP May 26
ROGERS, Ark. — Incubus is coming to the Walmart AMP on Friday, May 26, along with Coheed and Cambria. The gates open at 6 p.m., and music is set to start at 7:30 pm. Presales start at 10 am on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 am on Friday, Jan. 20. Ticket prices are $36-99.50 plus applicable fees.
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
NWA MLK Council hosts annual MLK celebrations
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The NWA MLK council hosted guest speaker Dr. Cornel West for its 27th annual recommitment celebration. The event is about highlighting the legacy of Dr. King. This event was sold-out Saturday night with over 700 attendees. The recommitment celebration is about highlighting the legacy of Dr....
fayettevilleflyer.com
New brewery coming to east Fayetteville
It’s early, but 2023 has so far been a big year for new businesses locating on the east side of town. Last week, we wrote about Boulevard Bread Co.’s plans on Crossover Road, and this week brings news that a new brewery will soon set up shop nearby at 2649 E. Mission Blvd.
Salvation Army NWA expands men's rehabilitation program
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — More men struggling with addiction will now be able to get the help they need. This comes as the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas expands its rehabilitation facility. The salvation army’s Fayetteville rehabilitation program started in 1985 and now it has its own space in an...
Former Jefferson Elementary bought by local nonprofit
The old Jefferson Elementary School building is about to have a new future after the Fayetteville Public School District sold the building to a local non profit. However, some community members have a lot of concerns about the future of the building.
Crawford County community divided on banning LGBTQ books in library
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A special meeting of the Crawford County Library Board on Tuesday, Jan. 17 was the setting of a discussion centered around banning the library's books on "alternative lifestyles" or topics surrounding LGBTQIA+ identities. On Sunday, Jan. 15, 5NEWS received a fax from Crawford County Library...
Parker McCollum to perform at Walmart AMP in May
ROGERS, Ark. — Parker McCollum will be performing at the Walmart AMP this May. McCollum made the announcement on Friday, Jan. 13 as he added stops to his Summer 2023 Tour. One of those stops includes the Walmart AMP with Larry Fleet on Friday, May 5. Ticket presales will...
ozarksfn.com
Determined to Succeed
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – Ranchers have always been pioneers in finding new ways to improve production agriculture. Some challenges young farmers and ranchers face today are unique. Young producers are committed to agriculture in traditional and nontraditional ways. Quinten and Janeé Parker grew up in the cattle industry, but started their own operation from scratch.
Concerns raised over a proposed redesign of Washington County seal
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins wants a new seal for the county. In an Ordinance, the County Judge is adding 13 stars around the original seal. He says it would symbolize collaboration for the county's incorporated municipalities. "When I was campaigning, one of the...
Rogers School District to close Garfield Elementary
The Rogers School Board moves on Jan. 17 to close the Garfield Elementary School at the end of the next school year.
Pea Ridge PD to host blood drive
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge Police Department is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) to host a C.O.P.S. Blue Blood Drive on Jan. 27. CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood to all area hospitals. The Blue Blood Drive will be held at...
Tusk, the University of Arkansas Razorback mascot dies at the age of 4
ARKANSAS, USA — Tusk V, the live mascot of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, passed away on Sunday afternoon, January 15, 2023, at his home outside of Dardanelle, Ark. Tusk V died of natural causes and was laid to rest on the Stokes Family farm. Born April 19, 2018,...
List: Events in Arkansas celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.
ARKANSAS, USA — With Martin Luther King Day quickly approaching, local events are being held across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley to honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Here is a list of events near you:. Northwest Arkansas. Jan 14:...
Fayetteville murder trial reset for April
The trial date for a Fayetteville man accused of murdering a missing woman and tampering with her body has been set for April 4.
One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.
5newsonline.com
Why have we seen warm and dry conditions to begin the year?
ARKANSAS, USA — The last couple of weeks to end 2022 felt like the north pole as temperatures got below zero in Arkansas and Oklahoma. But since January 1st, multiple 70 degree days have been logged with multiple daily record highs. We will have some more rain this upcoming week (Tap HERE to check the radar) but below average precipitation rates are also in effect so far this month. Why is this?
JBU to offer degrees centered around game design
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — John Brown University announced the addition of two undergraduate degrees: game design and robotics, and mechatronics engineering, beginning in the fall of 2023. The gaming industry, which includes tabletop, mobile, roleplaying, and video game businesses, all continue to grow with a projected market volume of...
