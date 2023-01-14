ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU basketball wins another close one in Allen Fieldhouse

By Glenn Kinley
 4 days ago

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU men’s basketball is now 16-1 and alone at the top of the Big 12 standings.

The second-ranked Jayhawks beat No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 on Saturday. Iowa State, K-State and KU were the only three teams unbeaten in Big 12 play before Saturday’s action. With the Jayhawks taking down ISU and K-State losing at TCU, Kansas is the only team to start Big 12 play 5-0.

A solid start for KU put the ‘Hawks on top 14-7, then 21-14. Iowa State stayed within striking distance the entire way though. The Cyclones ended the half on a 10-4 run to pull within one at the break.

With Kansas behind in the second half, a Jalen Wilson free throw tied the game at 57 with 2:50 left. Neither team scored for almost an entire minute, until Wilson made a jumper to make it 59-57.

The game stayed close down to the wire, Iowa State even tied it at 60 with 35 seconds left. Kansas called on big-man KJ Adams to regain the lead. Adams hit a shot in the post with just ten seconds remaining to put Kansas back on top.

The Cyclones did not score in their final possession and KU held on to win and extend its winning streak to ten games.

Gradey Dick led KU scorers with 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Jalen Wilson scored 16 while KJ Adams added 15. Dick, Wilson, Adams and Kevin McCullar Jr. combined for 60 for the Jayhawks 62 points.

Kansas will look to stay hot in the Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday. KU plays at K-State, the game will tipoff at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17.

The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video

One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KU’s Adams earns Big 12 Player of the Week

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball big-man KJ Adams has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week. Adams scored a career-high 22 points in a win over Oklahoma on January 10. He also scored 15 points and the game-winning bucket against No. 14 Iowa State the following game. This is the first weekly […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

WRHS linebacker commits to Washburn

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn Rural High School is sending one of its best football players just up the road to be an Ichabod. WRHS senior linebacker Ty Weber announced his commitment to Washburn University on social media Wednesday. “I look forward to laying it on the line for my coaches, my teammates, my university and my […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn splits double-header against Fort Hays State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball had opposite outcomes in their back-to-back games against Fort Hays State. The men’s team won, 74-64. The women lost 53-46. Men’s recap: Washburn (7-9, 4-6) scored the first 10 points of the game, jumping out to a 13-2 lead and never looked back. Levi Braun scored eight […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Excitement brews ahead of ranked Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Basketball season is heating up, and tomorrow night in Manhattan is going to be fun. K-State and KU are set to face off in the 298th Sunflower Showdown at Bramlage Coliseum. 27 News talked to KU and K-State fans in the area about their gameday plans. The one thing they can all […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KU welcomes back legendary Jayhawks, celebrates 125 years of basketball

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- There was a celebration in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, and not just because the Jayhawks beat Iowa State. KU celebrated 125 years of its men’s basketball program over the weekend. Decades of KU basketball legends gathered for meals, sharing of memories and a special halftime recognition ceremony. There was tons of basketball history […]
LAWRENCE, KS
kmaland.com

Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State ranked in top 13 of AP poll

(KMAland) -- Kansas, Iowa State and Kansas State are all in the top 13 of the Associated Press Top 25. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below. Find the complete top 25 linked here. Associated Press Top 25 Poll. 2. Kansas. 3. Purdue. 7. Texas. 8. Xavier.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Topeka native/KU running back Ky Thomas transfers to Kent State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High alum and former Kansas Jayhawk running back Ky Thomas is headed to Kent State. Thomas made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday that he would be joining the Golden Flashes. Out of high school, Thomas went to Minnesota, where he played one season, racking up 824 rushing yards and six touchdowns. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Rivals to Roommates: Top Topeka runners to join forces at KU

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seaman High School’s Bethany Druse and Washburn Rural High School’s Maddie Carter are used to running track and cross country alongside eachother. The two are usually fighting each other for a first-place medal, but soon, they’ll be teammates on the Kansas track and cross country teams. “We would always tell each other […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

EXCLUSIVE: Travis Goff gives inside look at KU’s athletic improvements

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU athletic director Travis Goff is reflecting on the past 21 months of work he has done with the Jayhawks. Goff sat down with 27 sports anchor Lainey Gerber on Sunday’s episode of K-Nation to discuss new hires, alumni support, newfound football success, NIL and more. Whether it’s hiring a football coach, women’s […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Ichabod hoops split lopsided games at Pitt State

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball traveled to Pittsburg State Saturday for a matchup with the Gorillas. Ichabod men’s basketball found its largest victory of the season with a 93-63 win. WU women’s basketball suffered a big loss, at 74-55. Coming off a two-game skid, Washburn men’s basketball came out hot against […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Jordan is the president of the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. Food prices have risen an astronomical 12% over the past year. Many Kansans are […] The post Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rabbi Moti Rieber is executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, a statewide, multifaith issue-advocacy organization that works on a variety of social, economic and climate justice […] The post If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
