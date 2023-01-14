NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — No charges have yet been filed against two fathers arrested in an October road rage incident in which two children were shot. William Hale, 36, of Douglasville, Ga., and Frank Allison, 44, of Callahan, Fl., were both arrested on charges of attempted murder on Oct. 9 after exchanging gunfire on U.S. 1 in Nassau County. A child in each man’s vehicle was injured. A 5-year-old girl was struck in the calf, fracturing two bones. A 14-year-old girl was shot in the back and suffered a collapsed lung.

