Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Related
Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been Found
Theresa Williams is a mother of three who lived in Jacksonville, Florida. Her mother, Juanita Williams, was excited about seeing Theresa when Juanita took a vacation from work in Daytona Beach, Florida. On March 23, 2001, her excitement turned to fear. Juanita received a telephone call that changed her and her family's lives forever.
Man arrested after after argument at funeral about heaven and hell, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Jan. 7, Keshawn Jonquil Nesmith was arrested after attending his family member’s funeral and then getting into an argument with his cousin about heaven and hell. Nesmith did not believe in God and his cousin is a pastor who was trying to convince him...
News4Jax.com
11 homicides, 17 days: MAD DADS president saddened, ‘but I’m not surprised’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Less than three weeks into 2023, Duval County has recorded 11 reported homicides, by News4JAX count. Donald Foy, the president of MAD DADS — a nonprofit group focused on fighting crime — says it’s a concerning statistic. Within three days, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported at least five deaths due to gun violence and two others who were hurt.
JSO says suspects baited victim out of her car before stealing purse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for two suspects believed to have coaxed an elderly victim out of her car, making off with her purse. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The incident occurred on Dec. 22, 2022 outside a conveyance store...
JSO: Units called to a shooting on Norfolk Blvd
JACKAONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated that at approximately 5:50 p.m Tuesday, officers responded to an incident of gunfire in the 9300 block of Norfolk Blvd. Upon arrival, nearby officers heard gunfire. More officers saw a vehicle leaving the scene at high speed and conducted a traffic...
News4Jax.com
Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022. According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.
Two locations being investigated after robbery call in Arlington, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police have responded to two separate scenes only minutes from each other. An official from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has said that both locations are connected to each other. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO says it responded to a robbery call at...
‘Hidden crimes’: JSO shining light on human trafficking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — January marks Human Trafficking Awareness Month and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office wants to empower the community to spot, and potentially help rescue victims, especially because they can be hidden in plain sight. “These are hidden crimes, so well-veiled that you may have seen indicators of it,...
First Coast News
Duval County bailiffs capture runaway defendant whose pockets were 'stuffed with' drugs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A defendant attempting to flee a courtroom Tuesday was chased and captured by Duval County courtroom bailiffs. The officers reportedly used a Taser to catch and detain the man. Defendant Tyrone Gantt was in court for arraignment on several charges, including trafficking in fentanyl. According to...
News4Jax.com
Bailiffs use stun gun on man who ran out of Duval County courtroom, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was at the Duval County Courthouse on Tuesday for an arraignment hearing on multiple drug charges ran out of a courtroom before bailiffs tackled and used a stun gun on him, police said. Tyrone Gantt, 35, was in courtroom 308 in the morning...
No charges yet in Nassau County road rage shootout that injured two children in October
NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — No charges have yet been filed against two fathers arrested in an October road rage incident in which two children were shot. William Hale, 36, of Douglasville, Ga., and Frank Allison, 44, of Callahan, Fl., were both arrested on charges of attempted murder on Oct. 9 after exchanging gunfire on U.S. 1 in Nassau County. A child in each man’s vehicle was injured. A 5-year-old girl was struck in the calf, fracturing two bones. A 14-year-old girl was shot in the back and suffered a collapsed lung.
News4Jax.com
1 dead, another hospitalized after double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were shot — one of whom died from their injuries Monday afternoon in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene on Portsmouth Avenue at about 1:45 p.m....
First Coast News
4 shootings in Jacksonville in less than a day: 4 dead, 3 injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a press briefing Sunday night on two nonfatal shootings in the city, both which took place earlier in the afternoon. These shootings are the third and fourth reported by JSO in less than 24 hours. There have now been 16 shootings...
First Coast News
Trial for Jacksonville woman charged in 14-year-old daughter's death starts Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. Note: After this story was published, this case was rescheduled to begin Monday, January 30. A Jacksonville mother facing manslaughter and child abuse charges is the death of her 14-year-old daughter is going to...
JSO arrests 18-year-old for triple murder
Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for a triple-homicide on Sunday. 18-year-old Ja-Darrius Jones is charged with three counts of murder, armed robbery and auto theft. Around 12:30 pm Sunday, police responded to shots fired on Bridges Road, off Dunn Avenue in the...
News4Jax.com
18-year-old accused of second-degree murder after 3 people found dead in North Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of an 18-year-old who is accused of murder in the death of three people on Jacksonville’s Northside. Ja-Darrius Jones was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder, armed robbery and auto theft just one...
Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside is ending birthing services at hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside will be ending maternity care at the hospital starting March 19. Maternity care will continue to be provided at the Southside and Clay County campuses. The medical giant said that it will continue to meet the broader needs to the community by concentrating obstetrical and neonatal services at the two hospitals.
Clay County man arrested after barricading himself inside his vehicle, Sheriff’s Office says
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — On Wednesday, Jan. 18, The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Nathan Taylor after he created a barricade situation. Deputies arrived at the home of Taylor on Guava Court in Middleburg after a 911 call was placed from the man’s family. They heard a gunshot outside of the house after Taylor left because of a family disturbance.
JSO: Woman injured from shooting in Sandalwood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Sandalwood area at 2200 Luana Dr. E. JSO reported that at around 5:30 p.m., Officers responded to the scene finding a woman was shot in the torso. The woman was transported to a nearby...
News4Jax.com
CSX condemns hateful image that appeared on side of its headquarters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – CSX is condemning hateful displays that purportedly appeared on the side of the company’s building downtown during the Jacksonville Jaguars game last weekend. A swastika and cross were seen projected on the side of the building in a photo that was shared widely on Reddit.
Comments / 1