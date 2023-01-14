ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

11 homicides, 17 days: MAD DADS president saddened, ‘but I’m not surprised’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Less than three weeks into 2023, Duval County has recorded 11 reported homicides, by News4JAX count. Donald Foy, the president of MAD DADS — a nonprofit group focused on fighting crime — says it’s a concerning statistic. Within three days, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported at least five deaths due to gun violence and two others who were hurt.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Units called to a shooting on Norfolk Blvd

JACKAONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated that at approximately 5:50 p.m Tuesday, officers responded to an incident of gunfire in the 9300 block of Norfolk Blvd. Upon arrival, nearby officers heard gunfire. More officers saw a vehicle leaving the scene at high speed and conducted a traffic...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing

PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022. According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.
PALATKA, FL
First Coast News

No charges yet in Nassau County road rage shootout that injured two children in October

NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — No charges have yet been filed against two fathers arrested in an October road rage incident in which two children were shot. William Hale, 36, of Douglasville, Ga., and Frank Allison, 44, of Callahan, Fl., were both arrested on charges of attempted murder on Oct. 9 after exchanging gunfire on U.S. 1 in Nassau County. A child in each man’s vehicle was injured. A 5-year-old girl was struck in the calf, fracturing two bones. A 14-year-old girl was shot in the back and suffered a collapsed lung.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

4 shootings in Jacksonville in less than a day: 4 dead, 3 injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a press briefing Sunday night on two nonfatal shootings in the city, both which took place earlier in the afternoon. These shootings are the third and fourth reported by JSO in less than 24 hours. There have now been 16 shootings...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO arrests 18-year-old for triple murder

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for a triple-homicide on Sunday. 18-year-old Ja-Darrius Jones is charged with three counts of murder, armed robbery and auto theft. Around 12:30 pm Sunday, police responded to shots fired on Bridges Road, off Dunn Avenue in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Clay County man arrested after barricading himself inside his vehicle, Sheriff’s Office says

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — On Wednesday, Jan. 18, The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Nathan Taylor after he created a barricade situation. Deputies arrived at the home of Taylor on Guava Court in Middleburg after a 911 call was placed from the man’s family. They heard a gunshot outside of the house after Taylor left because of a family disturbance.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

