ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Phillies Backend of the Bullpen is Among the Best It's Ever Been

By Andy Jasner
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2higZU_0kF5GDzH00

After the addition of Craig Kimbrel and the emergence of Alvarado and Dominguez, the Philadelphia Phillies backend bullpen is one of the best it's ever been.

The Philadelphia Phillies have a good problem at the back end of the bullpen.

They have four legitimate relief pitchers with the ability to close out a game.

When the game gets to the ninth inning, manager Rob Thomson can go to right-handers Seranthony Dominguez and Craig Kimbrel along with left-handers José Alvarado and Gregory Soto.

Thomson proved his mettle last season in how to run a team.

There will be games which call for righties vs. lefties. There will be injury issues and times to rest certain players.

The good news is this: the back end of the bullpen is as strong as it has ever been.

Dominguez had nine saves last season and showed signs of becoming of a full-time closer with a nasty array of pitches.

Alvarado became of the top left-handed relievers in all of Major League Baseball. While Alvarado had only two saves, he pitched mostly in high-leverage situations.

Kimbrel and his 394 career saves came aboard on a one-year deal worth $10 million. Even during a subpar year with a 3.75 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kimbrel still came up with 22 saves.

Soto had 30 saves a season ago for the scuffling Detroit Tigers.

With these four relievers, anything is possible. Soto could pitch the sixth, Alvarado the seventh, Kimbrel the eighth and Dominguez the ninth. Two days later, it could be a completely different scenario.

It will be a fluid situation all season.

A good problem indeed.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023?
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. Bryce Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
  6. Six Philadelphia Phillies Declare Free Agency
  7. Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
  8. Jimmy Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Ryne Sandberg
  9. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Legendary Mets Star Died On Monday

The New York Mets announced a tragic passing on Monday afternoon.  Frank Thomas, known to some as the "original Met," passed away at the age of 93.  "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas," the Mets announced on Monday afternoon.  Thomas, a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB

The Mayor’s term is officially over. Veteran infielder Travis Shaw announced over social media on Monday that he is retiring from Major League Baseball. The 32-year-old Shaw played eight career MLB seasons. To the game of baseball, Thank you! 💙 pic.twitter.com/M2aBpppx9G — Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) January 16, 2023 Shaw began his career with the Boston... The post Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
ClutchPoints

Red Sox sign World Series winning outfielder

The Boston Red Sox have added a bit more power to their lineup, agreeing to a deal with outfielder Adam Duvall. With Duvall recently winning a World Series, Boston will hope the outfielder can bring his championship pedigree to the Red Sox. Duvall signed a one-year, $7 million contract with...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

White Sox sign son of ex-fan favorite

The Chicago White Sox are kicking it back to the era of their last World Series title. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported this week that the White Sox have signed Juan Uribe Jr., the son of former White Sox player Juan Uribe, for a $200,000 signing bonus as part of International Signing Day. Gomez also... The post White Sox sign son of ex-fan favorite appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Cubs Announce Major News

Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Aroldis Chapman could get chance with 1 NL team?

Even after his Yankees tenure went up in smoke last year, Aroldis Chapman could still be getting another shot. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the Miami Marlins are considering the possibility of signing the veteran reliever Chapman. Heyman notes that Chapman lives in South Florida. Though he is a... The post Aroldis Chapman could get chance with 1 NL team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

New York Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Outfielder

The New York Mets made a roster move on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team has signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million.  Pham is coming off a season where he played in 134 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Soz. He hit 17 home ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees already facing a problem in the starting rotation

Just as Yankees starter Frankie Montas left off in 2022, he’s picked up right back up in the injury department. Being shut down prematurely due to shoulder inflammation, Montas is still dealing with an injury that expects to sideline him for at least the first month of the regular season.
Yardbarker

New York Mets Remain Engaged in Outfield, Bullpen Markets

They might not be done adding to their roster. During Adam Ottavino's and Omar Narvaez's introductory press conference on Tuesday, general manager Billy Eppler was asked about the Mets' plans moving forward in terms of building out the rest of the team. As Eppler revealed, he remains engaged in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy