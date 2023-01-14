Read full article on original website
Crash reported at US 54 and Montana
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash was reported on US 54 in Montana Monday morning. It appears the crash involves a semitruck. It happened around 8:39 a.m. It’s unknown what caused the crash. It is also unknown if there are any injuries. The roads are slick due...
Doña Ana County Sheriff says PIO position needed to keep Facebook page running
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office recently announced they would be shutting down its Facebook page. The page was used as the sheriff's primary communication with the public. Sheriff Kim Stewart told CBS4 they would be shutting down the page because they did...
2 die in head-on crash along NM Highway 213 near NM-Texas stateline
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man and woman, both 20 years of age, died in a head-on collision near the New Mexico and Texas Stateline Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene of a 3-vehicle crash along Highway 213 and mile marker 1 in Chaparral, New Mexico around 5:25 p.m.
