Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing
Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex says
A man shot to death at a west Houston apartment complex was trying to shield his girlfriend's 11-year-old son, multiple neighbors and the victim's ex told ABC13. The shots rang out Monday afternoon on Old Farm Road in the city's Mid West neighborhood, according to police.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose: Report
RIP to another hip-hop icon, taken long before their time. Another industry veteran gone too soon. Though she made it to 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo tragically lost her life on the first day of the year. Reports came out on Sunday (January 1) evening, revealing that the 43-year-old is no longer with us. Her cause of death was not known at the time.
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
Video Shows Blueface Fighting in Street Brawl That Leaves Man Knocked Out
Blueface recently got into an altercation that was captioned on camera. On New Year's Day (Jan. 1), video surfaced of a huge brawl that reportedly took place during the let out of a club in Baltimore, his girlfriend Chrisean Rock's hometown. In the video, a melee is ensuing, with several men pouncing on an individual in a yellow shirt. The chaos lasts for nearly a minute in the clip, with it ending with a man knocked out on the pavement.
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, ‘Steals’ Dads’ Detroit Piston’s Jacket For Game: Watch
Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade raided her dad’s closet for this look! The Just A Little Bit Shady podcast host, 26, showed off a Detroit Pistons jacket in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — confessing she “stole” the item from the “Lose Yourself” rapper. “I’m not a last-minute person, but I specifically had an outfit in mind for this and it’s the holidays so why not go out on a random weeknight,” she said in the “Get Ready With Me” video as she modeled the look before heading to the game with her boyfriend. It turns out a “friend” of hers gets company tickets to see the NBA team.
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
Teen Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause Of Death Revealed
Teen actor Tyler Sanders' cause of death has been revealed.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
hotnewhiphop.com
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
musictimes.com
Takeoff Murder: Shocking Argument That Led to Shooting Finally Revealed
The argument that caused Takeoff's murder has been finally determined months after the rapper's death. During his recent guest appearance on "Ugly Money Podcast," Comedian Shawty Shawty disclosed that the shooting incident that killed Takeoff started following an argument over loaded dice. His statement resonated with what the police findings revealed, saying that the deadly incident happened after a "lucrative" dice game outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.
hotnewhiphop.com
Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations
Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries
The drama surrounding how much Gucci Mane contributed to the funeral arraignments for his late artist Big Scarr continues to play out online. Now, Scarr's sister is claiming the $20,000 Guwop paid to the funeral home for the Memphis rapper's funeral was not sufficient. On Monday (Jan. 9), Big Scarr's...
Video Shows Chrisean Rock Removing Glass From Blueface’s Head After She Allegedly Hit Him With a Hennessy Bottle
Blueface and Chrisean Rock's volatile relationship hit another low on their reality show Crazy in Love when Rock allegedly hit Blue in the head with a Hennessy bottle and later removed the glass from his scalp. The latest episode of Crazy in Love debuted on Sunday (Jan. 8). New footage...
Mother of Woman Shot in Head During Takeoff Shooting Says She Still Suffers ‘Life-Altering Injuries,’ Still in Critical Condition
Thousands of fans are still mourning the death of one-third of the rap trio Migos, Takeoff, after his sudden passing in the early hours of November 1 last year, but many are unaware of an innocent bystander who was also critically injured in the shooting that killed the rapper. Sydney...
Al Brown, star of ‘The Wire,’ dead at 83
Al Brown, who played Col. Stan Valchek on the hit series “The Wire,” died Friday. He was 83. Brown’s talent manager Michael announced the news on the late actor’s official Facebook page late Saturday. “I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023,” the statement began. “May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you.This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans.” Brown’s daughter Jenny also told TMZ that her father passed away in Las Vegas from complications due to Alzheimer’s...
Gangsta Boo, former Three 6 Mafia member, found dead on front porch of Memphis home
Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, is considered a pioneer for female rap in the 90s.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Reese Has Been Released From Prison
Lil Reese has been released from a Houston-area prison where he’s been held for the last seven months stemming from an assault case, HipHopDX has confirmed. According to the Harris County Sherriff’s Office’s online records, the Chicago rapper (real name Tavares Taylor) was released on Thursday (January 12) following a pre-trial hearing the day before that saw at least one of the charges against him dismissed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Freddie Gibbs & Ice-T Are Disappointed After 21 Savage’s Explosive Clubhouse Comments
Ice-T says he’s convinced Clubhouse was created by the police. 21 Savage’s recent appearance on Clubhouse left Freddie Gibbs and Ice-T shocked. The Her Loss rapper hopped on the platform where he engaged in a heated argument over Chicago’s murder rate, basically leading to a potentially incriminating admission.
