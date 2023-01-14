ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing

Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Believed To Be Drug Overdose: Report

RIP to another hip-hop icon, taken long before their time. Another industry veteran gone too soon. Though she made it to 2023, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo tragically lost her life on the first day of the year. Reports came out on Sunday (January 1) evening, revealing that the 43-year-old is no longer with us. Her cause of death was not known at the time.
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness

The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
Power 93.7 WBLK

Video Shows Blueface Fighting in Street Brawl That Leaves Man Knocked Out

Blueface recently got into an altercation that was captioned on camera. On New Year's Day (Jan. 1), video surfaced of a huge brawl that reportedly took place during the let out of a club in Baltimore, his girlfriend Chrisean Rock's hometown. In the video, a melee is ensuing, with several men pouncing on an individual in a yellow shirt. The chaos lasts for nearly a minute in the clip, with it ending with a man knocked out on the pavement.
BALTIMORE, MD
HollywoodLife

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, ‘Steals’ Dads’ Detroit Piston’s Jacket For Game: Watch

Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade raided her dad’s closet for this look! The Just A Little Bit Shady podcast host, 26, showed off a Detroit Pistons jacket in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — confessing she “stole” the item from the “Lose Yourself” rapper. “I’m not a last-minute person, but I specifically had an outfit in mind for this and it’s the holidays so why not go out on a random weeknight,” she said in the “Get Ready With Me” video as she modeled the look before heading to the game with her boyfriend. It turns out a “friend” of hers gets company tickets to see the NBA team.
DETROIT, MI
thesource.com

[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died

Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”

Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
musictimes.com

Takeoff Murder: Shocking Argument That Led to Shooting Finally Revealed

The argument that caused Takeoff's murder has been finally determined months after the rapper's death. During his recent guest appearance on "Ugly Money Podcast," Comedian Shawty Shawty disclosed that the shooting incident that killed Takeoff started following an argument over loaded dice. His statement resonated with what the police findings revealed, saying that the deadly incident happened after a "lucrative" dice game outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations

Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
Page Six

Al Brown, star of ‘The Wire,’ dead at 83

Al Brown, who played Col. Stan Valchek on the hit series “The Wire,” died Friday. He was 83. Brown’s talent manager Michael announced the news on the late actor’s official Facebook page late Saturday. “I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023,” the statement began. “May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you.This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans.” Brown’s daughter Jenny also told TMZ that her father passed away in Las Vegas from complications due to Alzheimer’s...
HipHopDX.com

Lil Reese Has Been Released From Prison

Lil Reese has been released from a Houston-area prison where he’s been held for the last seven months stemming from an assault case, HipHopDX has confirmed. According to the Harris County Sherriff’s Office’s online records, the Chicago rapper (real name Tavares Taylor) was released on Thursday (January 12) following a pre-trial hearing the day before that saw at least one of the charges against him dismissed.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy