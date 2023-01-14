ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida bill proposed to make citizen’s arrests illegal

By Sam Sachs
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11FSPG_0kF5Etgr00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami lawmaker proposed a new bill for the Florida legislative session to make citizen’s arrests illegal .

As written , House Bill 25 would make it a crime for citizens who are not law enforcement officers to arrest someone for allegedly violating state laws. However, the bill leaves two exceptions.

Florida lawmaker proposes banning release of balloons outdoors without court approval

If a law enforcement officer is outside of their jurisdiction, they may arrest someone who commits a felony in their presence, or when they have probably cause to believe someone has committed a felony.

For a Florida resident who detains, without use of deadly force, someone that has broken into their home, vehicle, or vessel, detention is legal until law enforcement arrives.

Should HB 25 pass, it will be in effect on July 1. It was proposed on Dec. 23.

Comments / 120

walts_witch
4d ago

"For a Florida resident who detains, ***without use of deadly force***, someone that has broken into their home, vehicle, or vessel, detention is legal until law enforcement arrives." Without deadly force? So no gun - right? So you're just supposed to tell the bad guy to stay put until the cops arrive 🙄

Reply(20)
43
Ron Miskie
4d ago

Police state…we’re not too far away from having all our freedoms and rights destroyed by politicians, legislators and justice system. Watch out folks

Reply(1)
37
Guest
4d ago

This is going to cause a lot of problems out in the public I will be the one minding my business cause people have weapons and be so serious about what they’re doing so Get someone else to do it I’m not citizen arresting nobody unless they come in my personal space (House)

Reply(2)
24
