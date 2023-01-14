Read full article on original website
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
NFL All-Pro Receiver Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest Lakers report proves Jeanie Buss doesn’t care about winning
The Los Angeles Lakers have arguably the most dominant duo in the league in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. There is not a harder duo to match up against when both guys are healthy and playing well. The problem is that LeBron and AD have not gotten much help this...
Los Angeles Lakers season is officially done after loss to Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers looked to extend their winning streak on Dr. Jerry Buss night, taking on the Sacramento Kings for the final time this season. It’s getting to the point these days where the Lakers are who they are. They are below .500 with a very flawed team. This game here was a perfect illustration of how inconsistent this team really is. They can’t go 48 minutes with solid team basketball.
Miami Heat play one of their most complete games in New Orleans blowout
The Miami Heat came into their game on Wednesday night off a tough defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in a Martin Luther King Day matchup. Allowing the Hawks to go up big on the backs of their bonkers offensive efficiency to start the game and through the first half, the Miami Heat would get it down to just a few possessions at points late in the game, but couldn’t fully seal the deal.
ESPN’s ‘Big Prediction’ for Vikings Offseason
<p>The Minnesota Vikings have decisions galore afoot after the team lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason to the</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/for-vikings-offseason">ESPN’s ‘Big Prediction’ for Vikings Offseason</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin’s IG story hints at potential Minnesota exit
Well, that’s a sad way to end the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season came to an untimely end after choking away a 27-0 lead to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Despite stellar play from their offense, Minnesota failed to stop the two-headed monster that was Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Now, the future of the Vikings’ weapons are in jeopardy, especially after Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin posted this on her IG story.
Marlins, Twins continue to discuss trade possibilities
The Marlins and Twins continue to explore trade possibilities involving Minnesota infielder Luis Arraez and Miami’s surplus of starting pitching, reports Dan Hayes of the Athletic. Jon Heyman of the New York Post first wrote last week that Arraez’s name had come up in discussions involving Marlins righty Pablo...
Vikings HC, GM Press Conference: What to Expect
<p>The Minnesota Vikings fell seven points short Sunday at home against the New York Giants, ending a 13-win season and</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/gm-press-conference">Vikings HC, GM Press Conference: What to Expect</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Gophers recruit Dennis Evans is ranked No. 11 in the country
Evans chose the Gophers in part due to Minnesota's winters allowing him to focus on basketball.
Yardbarker
Justin Jefferson contract could become huge question mark for Vikings
Minnesota entered the offseason far sooner than it hoped it would, which means attention will soon turn toward wide receiver Justin Jefferson as he works with the team on a new contract. Per Pro Football Talk, Jefferson is eligible for a contract extension this offseason that would pay him what...
FanSided
