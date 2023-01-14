ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Name of victim in Des Moines hotel shooting released

By Natasha Keicher
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have released the name of the victim who was killed at a hotel on Friday .

Russell Allen McKeehan Jr., 45, passed away from a gunshot injury he sustained after being shot in a hotel room Friday morning.

Officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at around 4:10 a.m. in the 4800 block of Fleur Drive. When officers arrived they discovered McKeehan dead inside the hotel room.

Surfun Julise Boens , 50, was arrested Friday night in connection to McKeehan’s death. Boens was charged with first degree murder. According to police, McKeehan and Boens had been living together in the same hotel room McKeehan was found dead.

Police have not released a motive for why Boens allegedly killed McKeehan. Boens is expected to appear in court for a preliminary trial on Jan. 24. He is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $1,000,000 cash-only bond.

