ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sick’ on Peacock, A Slasher Film for the COVID Era That’s Also Not Worth the Risk

By Marshall Shaffer
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

If you didn’t feel like living through a global pandemic in 2020 was scary enough for you, Peacock has you covered with the new horror film Sick. It turns three years ago into a period piece: the mask mandates, the social distancing, the general terror that felt both abstract and acute. But is it worth a trip back to that nightmarish period for a new set of scares?

SICK: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

The Gist: The film begins with what felt like the scariest thing of all time: getting groceries on April 3, 2020, during the height of the pandemic. But something much more tangible than a swirling airborne virus emerges as a threat for one unlucky shopper, who finds himself stalked via phone in the store and slashed in his home. Sick then switches gears and introduces us to Parker (Gideon Adlon) and her health-conscious pal Miri (Bethlehem Million) on their way to an isolated lake getaway where a similar cyber-stalker emerges. What at first seems like an invader turns out to be an unexpected friend DJ (Dylan Sprayberry) crashing the house. He’s an on-again, off-again flame for Parker who brings high drama along with his quest for them to get back together.

A threat more immediately present than swirling COVID – a masked presence who’s dressed as such to harm, not help, others – emerges at the lake house. This development plunges Sick into familiar teen slasher territory, where it lingers for a good bit putting its characters into peril. But while their targeting might seem random or indiscriminate, their continued evasion of death allows them to peel away the mystery of who wants them dead – and why.

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: Think something like The Strangers with a group of people being stalked by mysterious invaders as they try to flee the stresses of everyday life.

Performance Worth Watching: To say anything about the nature of her character is to spoil the movie itself, but Jane Adams – a character actress who might be familiar from work that spans Father of the Bride Part II to TV’s Hacks – comes in and steals the show in the third act. She’s a little chilling, a little comedic … the balance the film is trying to strike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WqZKO_0kF5ED3h00
Photo: Peacock

Memorable Dialogue: As Miri surveys the isolated but palatial lake house, she expresses incredulity. She’s greeted with the response from Parker, “I told you, I know how to 2020.” Surprising that it took until now for someone to turn the year from hell into a verb!

Sex and Skin: Nothing of the sort to be found in Sick. Probably the correct story move, given all the increased sensitivities around bodily contact when the film takes place!

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Our Take: Screenwriter Kevin Williamson all but rewrote the rulebook for contemporary horror with his Scream franchise, so he does not lack in skill or insight. The level of expectation for a film that bears his writing credit is all that much higher, which is part of why Sick feels so disappointing. The film does nothing to elevate a basic formulaic storyline, and the novelty factor of a COVID-19 horror film falls flat. It aims for a striking metaphor about transmissibility and responsibility during the early days of the pandemic when young people came under fire for their cavalier attitudes toward the virus, but in 2023, these tensions feel like something that’s been litigated and settled for a long time.

Our Call: SKIP IT. Sick arrives too late with its commentary on social responsibility in the pandemic era to land with any kind of real scares. Don’t fall for the yassification of a standard-issue slasher flick. The setting might seem new and interesting, but little else in the film is.

Marshall Shaffer is a New York-based freelance film journalist. In addition to Decider, his work has also appeared on Slashfilm, Slant, Little White Lies and many other outlets. Some day soon, everyone will realize how right he is about Spring Breakers.

SPONSORED STORIES

Comments / 2

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A found footage horror classic that sparked a parade of senseless sequels suddenly finds itself in the hot seat

Unlike other favored elements in the horror genre such as slashers and zombie flicks, the found footage sub-genre is one of those less sought-after trivialities in the widespread catalog, if only for the simple fact that the aspect of this filmmaking style can often feel deflated and as if directors are grasping at straws. And while most of these found footage features have been dragged through the mud, 2007’s Paranormal Activity has stood the test of time as one of the most successful.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Last Of Us’ On HBO, A Post-Apocalyptic Story Based On The Popular Video Game

Video game adaptations have generally done a good job of emulating the world that has been captured by CGI experts and motion capture cameras. Sometimes, though, the characters have been harder to get a handle on. A new series, based on a popular apocalyptic video game, makes sure its characters are more suitable for a prestige TV series instead of the more over-the-top characteristics used for video games.
ARIZONA STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sky Rojo’ Season 3 on Netflix, The Final Batch Of Episodes For The Stylized Spanish Action Drama

Sky Rojo returns to Netflix for its third and final season with the fallout from season two (and season one, for that matter) taking various but often similar forms. Creators Alex Pina and Esther Martinez Lobato, each of them instrumental in the creation of Money Heist, have carried over that international Netflix hit’s knack for character development across a broad palette, with Sky Rojo pitting the fortunes of its trio of former prostitutes against the mania and lack of scruples of their former pimp and his topped-up supply of henchmen. So how are the ladies getting on? Let’s find out.
Decider.com

Michelle Yeoh Says the Glass Ceiling of Asian Representation Has Been “Ninja-Kicked” to Hell

Everything Everywhere All at Once has shattered the glass ceiling when it comes to Asian representation. At least that’s what Michelle Yeoh is hoping. Fresh off her win at the Golden Globes for Best Actress, Michelle took the stage at the Television Critics Association’s 2023 winter tour during a panel for the upcoming American Born Chinese. “I think we’ve broken that glass ceiling,” Yeoh said when asked about when she noticed that things were changing in Hollywood when it came to Asian representation. “We’ve ninja-kicked it to hell.” Though Yeoh has been an icon in Asia for decades, when she first tried...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Traitors’ On Peacock, Where Reality Stars And Civilians Try To Figure Out Who Among Them Is Trying To “Murder” Them

The Traitors had a well-regarded run in the UK in late 2022, and right after that season stopped filming the US version started. It took the same Scottish Highlands castle as its setting but made two changes: It presented Alan Cumming the host, and made half of the 20-contestant pool a group of well-known reality TV stars. How did that help or hurt?
Decider.com

‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin’s “Dead” Husband Is Reportedly “Alive and Well” in Costa Rica

The internet is losing its mind over the revelation that Carole Baskin’s former husband is alive and well – and, apparently, we all missed the memo. Baskin appeared on the British talk show This Morning in November 2021 and revealed that her ex – who she has been accused of murdering – is alive in Costa Rica after having been declared legally dead in 2002. Don Lewis married Baskin in 1991 before going missing on August 18, 1997. He reportedly left behind over $5 million in assets. His disappearance grew in popularity after the broadcast of Netflix’s Tiger King which honed in...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge

Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
ComicBook

One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder

In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Looper

Skinamarink Director Shot The Viral Horror Film In The Halls Of His Own Childhood Home

Not since the first "Paranormal Activity" has a horror film captivated the attention of the internet like "Skinamarink." Directed by Canadian filmmaker Kyle Edward Ball, "Skinamarink" follows two siblings who wake up to find out that their home has no doors or windows. With their parents also missing, the two children navigate their maze-like home in a bid to survive. Shot on a budget of $15,000 (via Edmonton Journal), the film debuted at the Fantasia International Film Festival where it was lauded for its inventive narrative and creepy visuals. In a positive review from /Film, critic Matt Donato praised Ball for "channeling childhood fears with marvelous rawness."
wegotthiscovered.com

The latest misfire from a fallen horror favorite makes a deal with the devil on streaming

Once upon a time, Neil Marshall was singled out as one of the horror genre’s fastest-rising young talents, which was completely fair when his first two features were Dog Soldiers and The Descent, each of which found massive levels of support among critics, audiences, and gorehounds in general. Sadly, he’s never truly managed to recapture that form, with The Reckoning another disappointment.
Decider.com

Gerard Butler Has Finally Found His Niche — Making Dad Movies For Guys Who Might Not Even Be Dads Yet

For about a decade there, Gerard Butler was the worst leading man in Hollywood. This is indisputable. After The Phantom of the Opera stumbled and 300 subsequently provided his breakout, Butler went on an astonishing run of crummy action movies (Olympus Has Fallen), crassly conceived rom-coms (The Ugly Truth), and at least one crummy, crassly-conceived action-rom-com (The Bounty Hunter). He gave the distinct impression of appearing in good movies exclusively by occasional accident—and that’s exercising some generosity in calling Gods of Egypt a good movie. He even turned Olympus Has Fallen into his signature trilogy of low-rent machismo. And then, at some point, people decided that they liked him. The Gerard Butler movie became more than just some garbage where Butler would play secret service agent Mike Banning; it’s now practically its own brand. Hence the marketing of Plane, a movie title so generic that Butler’s star billing feels like a modifier: Get ready to ride Gerard Butler Plane.
HollywoodLife

Brendan Fraser Slims Down After Gaining Weight & Wearing A Fat Suit For ‘The Whale’ At BAFTA Tea Party

Brendan Fraser, 54, showed off his weight loss after losing the pounds he put on for his incredible film The Whale, at the BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills, CA on Saturday. The talented actor posed on the red carpet of the event in a light gray suit and dark blue tie as well as black shoes. He also rocked a pair of glasses and gave a smile to cameras capturing the epic moment.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Digital Trends

The 5 best TV shows and movies you should watch if you liked HBO’s The Last of Us

HBO’s long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has finally made its television debut. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the story follows a man who guides a teenage girl across the United States in the hopes of finding a cure for a fungal virus that has turned most of the world’s populace into flesh-eating zombies.
Decider.com

Decider.com

60K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy