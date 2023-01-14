Nashville council size debate reignited

Good morning! This is state government and politics reporter Adam Friedman, and welcome to your Daily Briefing.

Top Republicans in the Tennessee statehouse introduced a bill last week to shrink the size of Nashville's Metro Council in half, from 40 members to no more than 20.

For those paying close attention, the legislation was highly anticipated after the Metro Council blocked the 2024 Republican National Convention from coming to our city.

Metro government reporter Cassandra Stephenson and I spent the past few days talking to lawmakers (Democrats and Republicans) and council members (current and former) to discuss the positives and negatives of a smaller council.

We also ran some numbers to show how the size of the Metro Council compares to county governments in Tennessee and other city councils around the United States. Spoiler, some of Tennessee's smaller population counties − including the home county of the bill's House sponsor − have a lot of county commissioners than a 20-member Nashville council.

