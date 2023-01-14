ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Hiker injured to 'unknown extent' after fall in Red Rock Canyon Scenic Loop

By KTNV Staff
 4 days ago
A hiker has been injured after falling in Red Rock Canyon on Saturday, near the Scenic Loop, according to reports from
Clark County Fire Department.

CCFD received reports of the hiker's fall around 1:06 p.m. when other hikers on the trail heard calls for help and immediately contacted first responders. Reports say the hiker was about a quarter-mile into the trail — near Sandstone Quarry — before the fall.

CCFD stated that a Search and Rescue helicopter was called to assist and the hiker was located, though the extent of their injuries is still unknown.

KTNV has reached out to LVMPD and Red Rock Search and Rescue, but has not heard back from either at the time of publication.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

