Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
BBC
Two arrested in case of Indians who froze to death at US-Canada border
Police in India have arrested two men in connection with the deaths of four people near the US-Canada border in January 2022. The bodies, including that of a three-year-old child, were found lying together frozen in a field in Canada's Manitoba, 12m away from the US border. Authorities in Gujarat...
BBC
Iranian man who beheaded 17-year-old wife jailed for eight years
A man who beheaded his 17-year-old wife has been sentenced to eight years in prison in Iran, the judiciary says. Images of Sajjad Heydari carrying Mona's severed head in Ahvaz after the so-called "honour killing" last year caused widespread outrage. A judiciary spokesman said the leniency of the sentence was...
Kim Jong Un Personally Exiles 5 Cops To Coal Mines For Beating Up Chief: Report
Kim Jong Un reportedly personally punished five police officers for beating up their superior officer during a departmental review. What Happened: Kim exiled five officers of the traffic corps to the coal mines for attacking a superior officer, sources in the country told Radio Free Asia. Sources told the publication...
BBC
Vietnam profile - Media
The Communist Party has a strong hold on the media and the state controls all print and broadcast outlets. Repressive laws constrain journalists and bloggers, says Freedom House. Those who report or comment on controversial issues risk intimidation and physical attack. Bloggers and citizen journalists are the only sources of...
Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The Latest on the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland:. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has bared his frustration about not obtaining enough tanks from some Western countries to help Ukraine’s defend against Russian forces. The Ukrainian leader, at a breakfast Thursday on the...
US Prepares Another Military Package For Ukraine As Putin Says 'No Doubt' Russia Will Win
The U.S. is preparing another major weapons package for Kyiv as Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had "no doubt" Russia would emerge victorious in the war against Ukraine. What Happened: The next tranche of military support will include additional artillery, ammunition and armor, likely Stryker armored combat vehicles,...
BBC
Bitzlato crypto founder charged with $700m financial crimes
Authorities have seized cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato, and arrested its co-founder, accusing the firm of fuelling a "high-tech axis of crypto crime". The US Department of Justice charged Anatoly Legkodymov, a Russian national living in China, with running a business that catered to what he once described as "crooks". They said...
As hate surges — in speech and acts — Americans have to learn to disagree again | Miraldi
Maybe it started in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017, when hundreds of white nationalists gathered to protest the removal of Civil War statues that applauded the confederacy. America was at the height of Trump-fueled chaos and the demonstrators chanted, "Jews will not replace us!" and "Russia is our friend!" The...
BBC
Heathrow beefs up security after rise in US cannabis smuggling arrests
Security checks will be stepped up for air travellers flying from Los Angeles to London after a series of recent cannabis-smuggling arrests. At least 11 passengers have been charged with attempting to import the drug to the UK in the past eight days, according to the National Crime Agency. More...
BBC
Ukraine: Military hardware donations weaken Army - UK chief
Sending tanks and artillery guns to Ukraine to bolster the country's war effort will leave the British Army weaker, its chief has said. Gen Sir Patrick Sanders said that Ukraine would put British donations to "good use" in the fight with Russia, in an internal message sent to troops and seen by the BBC.
