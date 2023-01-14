ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

High Surf Advisory in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday, dangerous rip currents expected

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

The National Weather Service expects large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with local sets to 12 feet subsiding to 6 to 9 feet by this evening and until 10 p.m. Sunday. Dangerous rip currents expected.

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

Highest along west facing beaches of Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County until 10 p .m. PST Sunday.

There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.

Additional strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.

Preparation is your best defense against flood danger. Know your property’s risk factors. Clear drainage paths. Use sandbags to direct runoff and protect structures.

Call 1-800-675-HELP (4357) to report storm-related damage, traffic signal outages, flooding or other concerns.

NBC Los Angeles

Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday

The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend

Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
omahanews.net

Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast

MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
MONTECITO, CA
The Malibu Times

LASD Search and Rescue Team cautions hikers of weather conditions

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Search and Rescue Team are cautioning and reminding hikers of weather conditions after and even before a rainstorm occurs.  “The Sheriff’s Department would like to remind you to be very careful if you’re considering hiking during the rain or shortly after a rainstorm,” Deputy Cramoline said. “Hiking before a […] The post LASD Search and Rescue Team cautions hikers of weather conditions appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Update: Kanan Road has reopened

As of 10:00 p.m. Kanan Dume Rd has reopened. LA County Road Maintenance crews cleared the rock and debris from the road shoulder. Motorists are urged to drive safely and with caution in work zones. The post Update: Kanan Road has reopened appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Series of storms heading to Southern California

Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t wash your car just yet. Two more storms are on the way, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive beginning late Friday night and periodic rainfall […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu bracing for heavy rain, wind, hazardous road and beach conditions

Surrounding parks announce period closures, and safety specialists caution residents and visitors to move slowly through canyons and PCH Due to widespread heavy rain, heavy surf, and strong gusty wind across areas of Southern California, including Malibu, The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Beach Hazards across LA County.  Leo Carrillo State […] The post Malibu bracing for heavy rain, wind, hazardous road and beach conditions appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Slope slide closes lanes of 5 Fwy in Castaic

A large slope slide has led to the closure of two lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway in Castaic. The slide appears to have destroyed part of the road and caused a large traffic slowdown, as shown in an image posted to Twitter by Caltrans. The two lanes are closed from Templin Highway to three […]
CASTAIC, CA
foxla.com

Woman airlifted from tree in Laguna Hills

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - A woman was rescued from a creek in Laguna Hills Saturday as rains have caused water levels to rise and creeks to move rapidly. Orange County rescue crews were called to Aliso Creek Saturday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person was trapped in the creek. Multiple crews responded to the scene.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
The Malibu Times

Trancas Creek Bridge replacement project plagued with delays

There were some engineering miscalculations, but at least the construction site was ready for rain Just like most big construction projects, the bridge replacement at Trancas Creek and Pacific Coast Highway has had its share of setbacks since breaking ground last March.  The existing 96-year-old, 85-foot-wide, 90-foot-long concrete bridge, constructed in 1927, is being replaced […] The post Trancas Creek Bridge replacement project plagued with delays appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

UPDATE: Malibu Canyon now open after rockslide; Topanga Canyon still closed

Malibu Canyon reopened in both direction after a rockslide and large boulder forces closures of both Piuma Road and Civic Center Way. Topanga Canyon is still closed from PCH to Mulholland due to flooding and rockslides. Caltrans only allowing residents through. Soft closure at PCH, only first responders and utilities allowed to go through. Use […] The post UPDATE: Malibu Canyon now open after rockslide; Topanga Canyon still closed appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Public Safety Commission reviews 2022 accomplishments, delivers the 2023 work plan

Panel prepares for storms and 2023 Homeless Count, and receives a report from Malibu/Lost Hills Lt. Dustin Carr The first Public Safety Commission reviewed the 2022 accomplishments, addressed the 2023 work plan, received an update on the Automatic License Plate Recognition cameras, and received a report from the LA County Public Safety Agencies.  To start […] The post Public Safety Commission reviews 2022 accomplishments, delivers the 2023 work plan appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

High surf advisory in affect for all LA County Beaches now through Friday

The LA County Lifeguards reported a forecast of 5’7 chest to overhead and advised visitors to check in with lifeguards accordingly. Surf is expected to be upward 12 feet with increased rip currents. Officials are advising individuals to drive with caution on PCH. Keep headlights on and drive slowly and cautiously. The post High surf advisory in affect for all LA County Beaches now through Friday appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
People

Rob Lowe Discusses Damage from Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara, Calif.: 'Nobody Could Get in Or Out'

Lowe said heavy storms downed a large tree that blocked him and his neighbors from getting out of his neighborhood in Santa Barbara Rob Lowe is opening up about the damage his neighborhood suffered after Santa Barbara, Calif. was hit with heavy rain and flooding. The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, 58, discussed how he and his neighbors made it out of the area safely after the storms downed a large tree on their street. "I'm lucky to be here tonight," he told Extra while at the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

