Rhode Island State

Opinion: The remarkable career of Mahlon Van Horne

By Keith W. Stokes
 4 days ago
Keith W. Stokes is an adviser with the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society.

As the new year 2023 unfolds, the history of African heritage people in Rhode Island and across the nation will be retold during Monday's Martin Luther King holiday and Black History Month in February. Perhaps one of the most influential African heritage historical figures in Rhode Island history is today largely unknown. The Rev. Mahlon Van Horne began his illustrious career in Rhode Island as the pastor of the Union Colored Congregational Church in Newport in 1869. The historic church evolved from the Free African Union Society formed in 1780 to advance free Africans' religious, educational, and civic life in Rhode Island.

Immediately after the Civil War and after integrating public schools in Rhode Island, Van Horne became the first elected member of the Newport school board in 1873. As the first member of color to be elected to the Rhode Island General Assembly, Van Horne would lead the passage of Rhode Island's 1885 Civil Rights Act that would support equal access to public accommodations. Van Horne would also join national civil rights champion Frederick Douglass in lectures advancing equal rights regardless of race and previous conditions of servitude. Later in Van Horne's career, President William McKinley, in 1897, appointed him to serve as United States Consul General in the Danish West Indies during the Spanish American War. Sadly, few in Rhode Island know about this man and his remarkable career of service to his state and nation.

As a strategy to publicly honor and recognize a great Rhode Island citizen and present a more inclusive Rhode Island history, why not in the course of the many ceremonies, lectures, and exhibits for the 2023 Black History Month celebration in Rhode Island use this time as a public platform to make a lasting difference in how we celebrate and learn from our state's cherished history?

The Rhode Island General Assembly can seize this critical moment in history by initiating the process to recognize the historical accomplishments of one of their own. A portrait painting of Rep. Mahlon Van Horne hanging alongside his white contemporaries within the State House would send a strong message to all Rhode Islanders of the state’s great history of diversity and inclusion. And in the words of Representative Van Horne himself in an 1887 address on race relations in Rhode Island, "The religious, the social, the political, and the intellectual millennium cannot come till eternal right has been done to and for all people who have been permitted to dwell on this earth."

The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

