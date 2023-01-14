Read full article on original website
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
In Jan. 6th Case, Federal Judge Blames Trump for Insurrection.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
The richest person in McLean is giving millions awayAsh JurbergMclean, VA
Mayors Get Together to Share Ideas on a Common Problem - MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Sentinel
Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration
Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
fox5dc.com
Here is Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s full Inaugural address
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Wes Moore became Maryland's first Black governor Wednesday and delivered his inaugural address outside the State House in Annapolis. "Good afternoon, Maryland, and from the bottom of my heart, thank you for the honor you have bestowed upon me and Aruna. President Ferguson, Speaker Jones, and Members...
fox5dc.com
Lawmakers to hold hearing on Maryland 529 savings account issues
MARYLAND - Maryland lawmakers are calling for answers after hundreds of parents say they could not access funds in their Maryland 529 college savings account to pay for school expenses. The University System of Maryland, which oversees the state's public colleges and universities, said they are well aware of the...
Maryland Gov.-elect Moore proposes ‘gap year’ for high school graduates
FREDERICK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Maryland’s governor-elect Wes Moore proposed graduating high school seniors take a so-called “gap year” to work in their communities on a broad range of projects. They would be paid $15,000 and be eligible for a $6,000 college scholarship after helping with a variety […]
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County implements color-coded system for announcing school delays, closures
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Public Schools has implemented a new color-coded process for informing students, parents and staff when weather requires a delay or closing, and when a closure might justify a shift to virtual instruction. MCPS has six operational status options, which will now...
WJLA
'Maniacal focus on equal outcomes': Youngkin blasts FCPS for paying $450K for equity coach
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Seven high schools in Fairfax County have now admitted they didn’t tell students of their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. The high schools include Annandale High School, West Potomac High School, John R. Lewis High...
fox5dc.com
Prince William County Public School system considering additional security measures
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - The Prince William County Public School system could soon have new security screening technology. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan reports that according to Superintendent LaTanya McDade, the technology would be similar to those used at sports stadiums and national museums, and would prevent students from bringing weapons on to school grounds.
fox5dc.com
DC teens address gun violence, mental health at Youth Summit
WASHINGTON - The 3rd annual D.C. Youth Summit, held Wednesday night, gave the District’s young people a chance to talk straight to city leaders about problems in their communities and their ideas for solutions. D.C. Girls Coalition, D.C. Action, and other youth advocacy organizations facilitated the conversation with representatives...
fox5dc.com
New wellness spa gaining attention in Alexandria
An Alexandria wellness spa is taking social media by storm. Balian Springs is quickly becoming the destination spa for people around the country. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado caught up with the spa's founder Stephanie Chon to talk about all Balian Springs has to offer.
fox5dc.com
Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s ceremonial 19-gun salute
A ceremonial 19-gun salute for Maryland Governor Wes Moore outside the State House in Annapolis on Wednesday, January 18. (Courtesy: Maryland Public Television)
fox5dc.com
Governor Wes Moore announces additional cabinet appointments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland’s Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced additional Cabinet appointments on Tuesday, a day before he’s scheduled to be sworn in as governor. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day will be the housing and community development secretary, the incoming administration announced. Kevin Atticks has been named the state’s agriculture...
Washington Examiner
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
fox5dc.com
Mother of Magruder High School shooting victim breaks silence
DERWOOD, Md. - This Saturday marks one year since a shooting occurred inside the boy's bathroom of Col. Zodak Magruder High School, forever changing two teens, their families, and the entire school community. The shooting also sent shockwaves throughout Montgomery County. It was the first time a shooting had taken...
fox5dc.com
Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting
Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street.
sancerresatsunset.com
Hotels near the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.
The Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., hosts nearly 400 species of animals, including big cats, Andean bears, and of course the well-known Chinese pandas. I’ve visited them many times with local friends and out-of-town guests. The Zoo is located at the southern tip of Rock Creek Park in NorthWest Washington, fairly set apart from most of the museums and other attractions. There are a handful of suitable hotels within walking distance:
fox5dc.com
Virginia legislators propose gun purchase waiting period after Walmart mass shooting
MCLEAN, Va. - Should there be a mandatory "cooling-off period" when people go to purchase a gun?. It’s one of several proposals involving guns currently being debated by Virginia lawmakers. "We need to act, and I promised these families that that’s what I would do," explained Del. Cliff Hayes....
fox5dc.com
Metro says service along Blue, Orange and Silver line will not be impacted following WMSC review
Metro says service along Blue, Orange and Silver line will not be impacted following WMSC review. Metro says train service will not be impacted along the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines as previously expected after officials say the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission expedited their review and stay of their directive related to rail operator training.
fox5dc.com
8 students charged after large fight at Spotsylvania County high school
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Eight students are facing charges after a large fight broke out Tuesday at a high school in Spotsylvania County, Virginia. According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, school resource deputies responded on Tuesday morning to a large fight at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg. The deputies...
Chronic wasting disease detected in deer in Fairfax County
This is the first time the disease has been detected in an animal in Fairfax County.
fox5dc.com
3 grizzly bears in Montana tested positive for bird flu, euthanized last fall
HELENA, Mont. - Park officials in Montana say three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) last fall. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the three bears — one near Augusta, one near Dupuyer, and another near Kalispell — were observed in poor condition.
