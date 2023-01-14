ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration

Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Here is Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s full Inaugural address

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Wes Moore became Maryland's first Black governor Wednesday and delivered his inaugural address outside the State House in Annapolis. "Good afternoon, Maryland, and from the bottom of my heart, thank you for the honor you have bestowed upon me and Aruna. President Ferguson, Speaker Jones, and Members...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Lawmakers to hold hearing on Maryland 529 savings account issues

MARYLAND - Maryland lawmakers are calling for answers after hundreds of parents say they could not access funds in their Maryland 529 college savings account to pay for school expenses. The University System of Maryland, which oversees the state's public colleges and universities, said they are well aware of the...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

DC teens address gun violence, mental health at Youth Summit

WASHINGTON - The 3rd annual D.C. Youth Summit, held Wednesday night, gave the District’s young people a chance to talk straight to city leaders about problems in their communities and their ideas for solutions. D.C. Girls Coalition, D.C. Action, and other youth advocacy organizations facilitated the conversation with representatives...
WASHINGTON STATE
fox5dc.com

New wellness spa gaining attention in Alexandria

An Alexandria wellness spa is taking social media by storm. Balian Springs is quickly becoming the destination spa for people around the country. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado caught up with the spa's founder Stephanie Chon to talk about all Balian Springs has to offer.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Governor Wes Moore announces additional cabinet appointments

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland’s Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced additional Cabinet appointments on Tuesday, a day before he’s scheduled to be sworn in as governor. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day will be the housing and community development secretary, the incoming administration announced. Kevin Atticks has been named the state’s agriculture...
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students

Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Mother of Magruder High School shooting victim breaks silence

DERWOOD, Md. - This Saturday marks one year since a shooting occurred inside the boy's bathroom of Col. Zodak Magruder High School, forever changing two teens, their families, and the entire school community. The shooting also sent shockwaves throughout Montgomery County. It was the first time a shooting had taken...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting

Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street.
sancerresatsunset.com

Hotels near the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., hosts nearly 400 species of animals, including big cats, Andean bears, and of course the well-known Chinese pandas. I’ve visited them many times with local friends and out-of-town guests. The Zoo is located at the southern tip of Rock Creek Park in NorthWest Washington, fairly set apart from most of the museums and other attractions. There are a handful of suitable hotels within walking distance:
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Metro says service along Blue, Orange and Silver line will not be impacted following WMSC review

Metro says service along Blue, Orange and Silver line will not be impacted following WMSC review. Metro says train service will not be impacted along the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines as previously expected after officials say the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission expedited their review and stay of their directive related to rail operator training.
WASHINGTON, DC

