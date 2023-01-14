ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompton Lakes, NJ

Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted In Jersey Shore Crash

Police, firefighters and EMS Crews were called to a pedestrian crash in Hazlet, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Route 35 southbound in front of Home Depot, Hazlet police said.A medical helicopter was called to transport the victim to an area hospital, p…
HAZLET, NJ
NJ.com

Fatal fire under investigation in N.J. town

Authorities in Hudson County are investigating the cause of a fire in Secaucus late Sunday night that claimed the life of a man in his 70s, according to the county prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office posted a brief statement on its Facebook page confirming that “the Hudson County Regional...
SECAUCUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Missing Woman Found Dead On Roof Of Building: Nutley PD

A 74-year-old woman reported missing was found dead on the roof of a building, authorities in Nutley said.Police were called to Williams Street to help look for the victim, whose daughter reported her missing on Jan. 16, Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said.Police s…
NUTLEY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police investigation at Waryas Park continues; public concerned

POUGHKEEPSIE – The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) divers are still working at the foot of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at Waryas Park. The divers, primarily from Troop F in Orange County, have been searching the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Poughkeepsie since Friday. Mid-Hudson News inquiries regarding...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
PIX11

Woman dead, another hurt in NJ stabbing

HARRISON, NJ (PIX11) — A 67-year-old woman was killed in Harrison on Tuesday, officials said. Rosa Massoni and another woman, 50, suffered multiple stab wounds, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said. They were found outside the Harrison Gardens apartment complex on Harrison Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Both women were taken to a hospital. Massoni died […]
HARRISON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

