Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Construction Company Executive Allegedly Accused of Stealing Over $100 Million From NYC Developers In a SchemeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn apartments with rent as low as $1,036 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted In Jersey Shore Crash
Police, firefighters and EMS Crews were called to a pedestrian crash in Hazlet, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Route 35 southbound in front of Home Depot, Hazlet police said.A medical helicopter was called to transport the victim to an area hospital, p…
Norwalk home suffers heavy damage after fire Wednesday
It took just 25 minutes for crews to knock down a fully engulfed fire on the second floor of a home on Chestnut Hill Road.
Driver burned as car bursts into flames
The Somers Fire Department shared photos of the blaze on their Facebook page, saying it happened on Nymph Drive in Lake Lincolndale Sunday afternoon.
Croton-on-Hudson firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in Montrose
Everyone who lived in the home did get out unharmed, and all no emergency responders were hurt either.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged for walking in traffic, knocking on car windows in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged for allegedly walking in traffic and knocking on car windows in Hackettstown, according to police. On Jan. 16, at around 12:51 p.m., police responded to East Avenue in the area of Rite Aid for a man in the roadway, police said.
Truck driver killed when tractor-trailer falls from highway overpass onto van below
The truck driver was navigating a curved overpass that connects I-287 to I-684 in Harrison around 10:30 a.m. when they lost control.
Officials: 4 people escape injury from fiery van in Goshen
It happened outside a home on the corner of West and North Church streets just before 5 p.m. in Goshen.
Victim Struck By Freight Train In Paterson Suffers Broken Leg
A freight train injury in Paterson sent an unidentified victim to the hospital, responders said. The person victim suffered a broken leg when hit by the CSX train in the area of Lafayette and East 16th streets around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, they said. The victim was conscious and...
Police: 26 cats found inside Islip home; father, son arrested
Police responded to 104 Lake St. following reports of animal cruelty.
Fatal fire under investigation in N.J. town
Authorities in Hudson County are investigating the cause of a fire in Secaucus late Sunday night that claimed the life of a man in his 70s, according to the county prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office posted a brief statement on its Facebook page confirming that “the Hudson County Regional...
Missing Woman Found Dead On Roof Of Building: Nutley PD
A 74-year-old woman reported missing was found dead on the roof of a building, authorities in Nutley said.Police were called to Williams Street to help look for the victim, whose daughter reported her missing on Jan. 16, Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said.Police s…
One Hospitalized After Crash Involving Ford Van In Sussex County: State Police
One person was taken to the hospital following a crash with a Ford van in Sussex County on Tuesday, Jan. 17, state police said. A Kia collided with the Ford van near Layton Road and Route 284 in Wantage around 4:20 p.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice. The Kia...
Man set his car on fire in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say
A Little Ferry man was arrested over the weekend for setting his car on fire in a residential neighborhood in the borough, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. On Saturday, officers from the Little Ferry police and fire departments responded to a 911 call shortly after 9:30 p.m....
Police: Bridgeport woman struck and killed by car while walking on Route 8 in Shelton
State Police say the 32-year-old woman from Bridgeport was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police investigation at Waryas Park continues; public concerned
POUGHKEEPSIE – The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) divers are still working at the foot of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at Waryas Park. The divers, primarily from Troop F in Orange County, have been searching the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Poughkeepsie since Friday. Mid-Hudson News inquiries regarding...
News 12
Police: Man pulls out switch blade at deli in the Bronx, opens fire at driver
The NYPD is searching for a male suspect involved in a Concourse Village shooting on Jan. 7. Police say the suspect opened fire at a driver behind the wheel of Mercedes Benz sedan on East 168th Street. Although the bullet hit the rear of that car, the driver was not injured.
Woman dead, another hurt in NJ stabbing
HARRISON, NJ (PIX11) — A 67-year-old woman was killed in Harrison on Tuesday, officials said. Rosa Massoni and another woman, 50, suffered multiple stab wounds, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said. They were found outside the Harrison Gardens apartment complex on Harrison Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Both women were taken to a hospital. Massoni died […]
wrnjradio.com
Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
Family: Dog presumed missing after house fire in Hazlet found dead
The fire occurred early Friday morning on Brookside Avenue in Hazlet.
News 12
Driver killed when tractor-trailer crashes on bridge, plunges onto I-287 in Harrison
A truck driver was killed when his rig crashed on a bridge and plunged onto I-287 in Harrison Wednesday morning. State police say the truck was on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684, when the driver lost control and flipped over the guiderail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes around 10:20 a.m.
Comments / 0