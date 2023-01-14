Read full article on original website
Legal Notices for the Week of Jan. 18 – Jan. 24, 2022
ARTICLE OF AMENDMENT ARIZONA CORPORATION COMMISSION Entity 23459273 Agent Raoul Fernandez For Hot Rod Grill & Griddle, I wish to correct the spelling of my last name and change the name of the business. Correct business name is Hot Rod Grill 66. Publish: 1/18, 1/25, 2/1/23. ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION LIMITED...
Rebuplican Women meet first Mondays
KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department Chief Rusty Cooper will be the guest speaker at the next Kingman Republican Women’s meeting. Cooper became Police Chief of the Kingman Police Department in April, 2020. He began his career with the Kingman Police Department in 1991. During his 31-year career he has worked as a Patrol Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Criminal Investigations Sergeant, School Resource Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Patrol Captain and Deputy Chief of Police. Chief Cooper currently serves as the Board Chairman of the Western AZ Law Enforcement Association; is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Leadership in Police Organizations Academy; and is an active member of the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Kari Lake to speak at Lincoln Day Dinner
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Kari Lake will be the guest speaker for the Mohave county Republican Central Committee District III Lincoln Day Dinner. The dinner will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with the program at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person.
Commission vacancies announced
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, District 5, is looking for volunteers to serve. Volunteers must reside in District 5 (North Lake Havasu, Desert Hills, Crystal Beach, Havasu Heights, Yucca, Topock, Golden Shores, Mohave Valley or Fort Mohave). Please call Valerie at (928) 453-0735 if you are...
LHPD implements PowerEngage program
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Police Department has announced a new engagement and feedback solution to the community called PowerEngage. The service will allow citizens to provide their comments, feedback, and words of gratitude after receiving public safety services. With PowerEngage, text message surveys are sent to those whose number is recorded as part of a call for service.
‘Celebration’ to be used for concessions at Community Park
Laughlin River Tours owners Trevor and Brea Chiodini have donated the 65-foot Celebration to Bullhead City. The boat has been retired from commercial operation and currently rests near the Colorado River where it will be placed at Community Park for concessions and other uses, and rebranded as the Bullhead Belle. Photo by Dave Hawkins.
Locals, experts competed in Slab-O-Rama
The smell of barbeque permeated Community Park last weekend in Bullhead City where locals and regionally competing experts tried to outcook one another in the Slab-O-Rama Barbeque Challenge. It’s a qualifier to advance to the national finals in Kansas City. Photo by Dave Hawkins. The Rotary Club fundraiser features...
Food truck fest planned in Bullhead City
“Food trucks are amazing, how they serve so many people out of a small space,” said Valerie Moore, co-owner of Our Place on Hancock with her husband, Jonathan Moore, and sister Patty Dion, so hosting the Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest on Friday, Jan. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at 877 Hancock Rd. in Bullhead City seemed like a no-brainer. There will be seven licensed food vendors in 3,000 s.f., “extending our space by 1,000 square feet,” she added. “We can seat 80 outside comfortably,” with a full bar and picnic tables.
Classified Ads for the Week of Jan. 18 – Jan. 24, 2022
Let nursing homes take all your money & assets. Quality & still affordable. INDEPENDENT or ASSISTED LIVING. Get the care you deserve & need, & still be your own person. I have medical experience. Large private country home, park-like grounds with over 400 shade & fruit trees in Golden Valley. Sidewalks throughout. My home & yard are handicap accessible, fenced & has security dogs. Paramedics are one block away, Kingman Regional Medical Center is 8 miles & the Laughlin casinos are 24 miles. Furnished or unfurnished. Rented monthly & no deposits. No smoking. Discount for disabled veterans & disabled police officers. 928-565-7375.
Don’t give up on downtown
I’m writing this email regarding the city’s 2023 capital allocation plans, repeal of prop 415, and the possible cancelation of the downtown improvement project. I’m one of the owners and cofounders of Sea Dog Merchants located at 211 East Beale. My family and I moved here in...
$650,000 settlement following lawsuit against Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – Former Bullhead City Field Operations Manager Don Carley remains bitter over his tumultuous loss of employment, but the Kingman man says dismissal of felony criminal charges and a civil litigation settlement clear his name. His claim and lawsuit against Bullhead City seeking $1 million was settled with a $650,000 payout last year.
Woman’s body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City police. Police said someone called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and the body was found floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
$10 million Legal Services Center to replace mothballed jail
KINGMAN – Knocking down a mothballed Mohave County Jail will make way for a new Legal Services Center in downtown Kingman. The Board of Supervisors on Jan. 3 awarded the demolition project and a $500,000 contract to Cerritos, California-based Resource Environmental, Inc. The President of the firm has been...
Mustang to be raffled for charity
Butch Meriwether is down to only 26 tickets for the raffle of his 2008 GT500 Ford Mustang. The beneficiary of the raffle is Luv of Paws, a domestic animal shelter and sanctuary located in Golden Valley. Meriwether started with 600 tickets and states that a winner will be drawn when...
Protect and secure downtown improvements
So, there’s potholes in Kingman and the roads need attention?. Yep. Always has been. Always will. This town also needs a social and cultural heart for its residents – old and new – along with tourists and visitors. Downtown Kingman is a swirl of locally owned businesses,...
Vegas-Born Actor to Open Coffee Shop in the Market at Laughlin
Double Shot represents a new phase in actor David Lewis’s career
No more Dollar Stores for Kingman￼
First, I just want say ‘thank you’ to Travis Lingenfelter for his stand against the invasion of the Dollar General stores here in Kingman. I know many people who leave Kingman to go to Bullhead City or even Las Vegas to go shopping. That is ridiculous. The county supervisors need to stop this nonsense! We need grocery stores, department stores and other decent retail businesses, not more Dollar Stores! Kingman lags way behind the other towns in Mohave County in this area. Sounds like we need some new supervisors!
Fatal accident in BHC
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department reports the death of a person who was injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident on Jan. 9. Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said that Douglas Wilson, 74, Mohave Valley died Jan. 12 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. Fromelt said Wilson was...
Woman faces 43 counts of animal cruelty
DOLAN SPRINGS – Images of filthy living conditions accompany a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) news release detailing the arrest of an alleged animal hoarder in Dolan Springs. Betty Lynn Fuchsel, 77, was arrested on Jan. 11 for failing to comply with directives to appear in court for citations involving her animals.
Arson, criminal damage charged in elevator fire
KINGMAN – On Wednesday, January 11 at about 11:25 a.m., the Kingman Police Department (KPD) arrested Deonta Montez Willis, 35, of California on the felony charges allegedly pacing floor panels in an elevator in an office building in the 200 block of N. Fourth St. and setting them ablaze.
