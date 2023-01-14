ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Oregon Rep suffers concussion after being hit by car Friday night

By Julia Shapero
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWqD8_0kF5CTip00

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) suffered a concussion on Friday night after being hit by a car.

Natalie Croft, the congresswoman’s communications director, said in a tweet on Saturday that Bonamici and her husband were struck by a car while crossing the street at a crosswalk in Portland, Ore.

Bonamici was treated for a concussion and laceration to her head and has since been released from the hospital to recover at home, Croft added. Her husband was also treated for minor injuries.

Kansas ticket won $1 million in Mega Millions drawing

“The Congresswoman is expected to make a full recovery, but will be unable to attend the town hall meetings in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties today and other public events while she heals,” Croft said.

Bonamici has represented Oregon’s 1st congressional district, which sits in the state’s northwest corner, since 2012.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

How to test for cancer-causing gas in Kansas homes

High levels of radon, a radioactive gas that's the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., can be found in more than one in four homes in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is urging people to test for the gas in their homes, especially during winter months.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Lee’s Summit police recover trophy stolen from Len Dawson

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. —The Lee’s Summit Police Department has recovered a trophy stolen from former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson.  On Jan. 6, officers with the department’s Crime Reduction Team were working at a local shopping center when police were notified of  a suspect walking out of the store with a large amount of […]
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KSN News

New alert system to benefit Wichita, other towns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Emergency Management is asking people to sign up for a new service called Civic Ready Alerts. So far, it will mainly benefit the people of Wichita and Mount Hope, but a dozen other towns are expected to be added soon. “We are launching a new layer in our warning […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Radon Warning: Kansans urged to test for cancer-causing gas

TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Kansas leaders are urging people to test for radon, a radioactive gas that’s the second-leading cause for lung cancer in the U.S. Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed January as Radon Action month in Kansas. Through a partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), Kansans are urged to protect their families by […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Broadband access to improve in 15 Kansas counties, here’s where

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – More than $40 million has been awarded to service providers in Kansas to extend high-speed internet across several underserved counties. Cassie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Governor, said a total of $44.5 million has been distributed to nine service providers to extend internet access to 18,468 locations in […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

What we know about the Ohio measles outbreak

Eighty-five cases have been reported in Ohio as of Friday, mainly in Columbus and other parts of Franklin County, according to Columbus Public Health. Most of these cases were in unvaccinated children. Hospitalization was required for 34 of those who were infected.
COLUMBUS, OH
KSN News

Former GOP New Mexico candidate for state House arrested in shootings targeting elected officials

A former GOP candidate for the New Mexico legislature was arrested Monday, accused of conspiring with and paying four men to shoot at the homes of four elected officials, appearing to target Democrats. Albuquerque police arrested Solomon Peña in connections with the shootings at the homes of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state legislators. Albuquerque […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KSN News

KSN News

32K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy