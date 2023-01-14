ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Man charged with punching two Asian-American women in the face in Boston; was already locked up for attack on elderly woman in Cambridge

A Cambridge man is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail following his arraignment last month that he went up to an Asian-American woman in Chinatown and punched her in the face last April 2 and then about two hours later punched out another Asian-American woman downtown, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
New Details Emerge About Boyfriend Charged in Cold Case Murder of Boston Mom

The man authorities suspect was involved in the 2007 murder of a 32-year-old Dorchester woman was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday. Boston police announced Monday that David Pena, 33, had been arrested in Florida in connection to the homicide investigation. Members of the department's fugitive unit traveled to the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida on Saturday, for Pena's rendition to Massachusetts.
Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
Missing Framingham Woman Found in Boston, Police Say

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, say a woman who was previously reported missing has been found in Boston. Authorities said Monday that 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo had not been seen since Jan. 12. On Tuesday, police said she has been located and is with family. The Framingham Police Department thanked the public...
Woman shot in Polish Triangle

Live Boston reports a woman was shot in a vehicle on Dorchester Avenue near Divine Way around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. She is expected to survive.
Transit Police announces sudden death of active duty K9

BOSTON — Transit Police announced that one of the four-legged members of the department has passed away suddenly. Mikee, a 10-year-old active duty K9 died after 9 years working for Transit Police. “Mikee’s high drive and his performance were a direct reflection of his and Officer Gonzalez’s work ethic/professionalism,”...
Boston-Based Starry Continues to Cut Jobs as It Struggles to Stay Afloat

Boston-based Starry Inc. is cutting deeply into its workforce— already reduced by more than 50% last year —as the Boston Internet provider is scrambling to save capital in an effort to stay afloat. A Starry spokesperson confirmed to the Business Journals on Wednesday that the company is cutting...
Andrea Joy Campbell Sworn in as First Black Woman Massachusetts Attorney General

Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Joy Campbell was sworn into office Wednesday as attorney general of Massachusetts. Campbell is the first Black woman attorney general in state history after previously making history as the first Black woman elected statewide in Massachusetts in November. Campbell became the first Black woman to serve as Boston City Council president in 2018.
