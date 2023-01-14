Read full article on original website
Ana Walshe’s friends prepare for gruesome details in husband’s murder arraignment
QUINCY, Mass. — Friends of Cohasset mother of three Ana Walshe are bracing themselves for gruesome details in court when her husband is arraigned on a murder charge. The Norfolk County DA’s Office announced Tuesday that a murder warrant was issued for Brian Walshe. A law enforcement source...
Mass. firm charged with illegally dumping contaminated fill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts construction company and a former employee have been charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Providence during a highway construction project, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
universalhub.com
Man charged with punching two Asian-American women in the face in Boston; was already locked up for attack on elderly woman in Cambridge
A Cambridge man is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail following his arraignment last month that he went up to an Asian-American woman in Chinatown and punched her in the face last April 2 and then about two hours later punched out another Asian-American woman downtown, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
NECN
New Details Emerge About Boyfriend Charged in Cold Case Murder of Boston Mom
The man authorities suspect was involved in the 2007 murder of a 32-year-old Dorchester woman was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday. Boston police announced Monday that David Pena, 33, had been arrested in Florida in connection to the homicide investigation. Members of the department's fugitive unit traveled to the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida on Saturday, for Pena's rendition to Massachusetts.
Police release mugshots of Brian Walshe after federal agents raided his Lynn home in 2018
LYNN, Mass. — Authorities on Tuesday released a pair of booking photos of Brian Walshe that were taken at the Lynn Police Department after federal agents raided his home back in May 2018. Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, was arrested and charged in a...
Man faces murder charge in 2007 disappearance of girlfriend
A former Boston man charged with the 2007 killing of a live-in girlfriend whose body has never been found has pleaded not guilty to murder at his arraignment.
Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
NECN
Missing Framingham Woman Found in Boston, Police Say
Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, say a woman who was previously reported missing has been found in Boston. Authorities said Monday that 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo had not been seen since Jan. 12. On Tuesday, police said she has been located and is with family. The Framingham Police Department thanked the public...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested for allegedly engaging in murder-for-hire plot targeting wife and her boyfriend
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was arrested yesterday and charged in connection with allegedly attempting to hire a contract killer – who was actually an undercover federal agent – to murder his wife and the wife’s boyfriend. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 46-year-old Mohammed...
universalhub.com
Woman shot in Polish Triangle
Live Boston reports a woman was shot in a vehicle on Dorchester Avenue near Divine Way around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. She is expected to survive.
NECN
Husband Arrested in Connection to Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Wife and Her Boyfriend
A Boston man has been arrested in connection to a murder-for-hire plot where he allegedly attempted to hire a contract killer to murder his wife and his wife's boyfriend. Mohammed Chowdhury, 46, of Boston, was charged with one count of murder-for-hire, prosecutors said. The man he attempted to hire was an undercover federal agent.
Transit Police announces sudden death of active duty K9
BOSTON — Transit Police announced that one of the four-legged members of the department has passed away suddenly. Mikee, a 10-year-old active duty K9 died after 9 years working for Transit Police. “Mikee’s high drive and his performance were a direct reflection of his and Officer Gonzalez’s work ethic/professionalism,”...
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
NECN
Manchester, NH Begins Clearing Out Homeless Encampment Following Judge's Ruling
The City of Manchester, New Hampshire, began packing up and pushing out the homeless population from an encampment that's been set up along a stretch of the city's sidewalks Wednesday. City workers showed up bright and early Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, a Hillsborough County Superior Court judge ruled the City...
whdh.com
Man arrested after smashing taxi window, ticket machines with a brick at Ashmont MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday night after smashing a taxi window and several machines with a brick at the Ashmont MBTA station, according to Transit Police. Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. The man allegedly smashes a taxi window, AFC ticket machines, and an...
NECN
Boston-Based Starry Continues to Cut Jobs as It Struggles to Stay Afloat
Boston-based Starry Inc. is cutting deeply into its workforce— already reduced by more than 50% last year —as the Boston Internet provider is scrambling to save capital in an effort to stay afloat. A Starry spokesperson confirmed to the Business Journals on Wednesday that the company is cutting...
Police log indicates Ana Walshe’s employer reported her missing before husband
COHASSET, Mass. — A Cohasset Police log is shedding new light on how Ana Walshe’s disappearance was first brought to the attention to the police. The police log indicates that Ana’s employer, Tishman Speyer, contacted the police before her husband Brian Walshe. According to the log, a...
Police ID woman found dead near TF Green airport
The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.
What is hybrid work life doing to Boston’s financial district?
BOSTON — New numbers out show a trend in the wrong direction as Boston tries to recover from Covid. The report says Boston’s commercial vacancy rate across the city is at an all-time high – approaching 20 percent. Experts believe more people working hybrid in some capacity...
NECN
Andrea Joy Campbell Sworn in as First Black Woman Massachusetts Attorney General
Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Joy Campbell was sworn into office Wednesday as attorney general of Massachusetts. Campbell is the first Black woman attorney general in state history after previously making history as the first Black woman elected statewide in Massachusetts in November. Campbell became the first Black woman to serve as Boston City Council president in 2018.
