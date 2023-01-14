Our latest storm continues to push through the region with moderate to heavy showers. So far, rates have been about one half inch to about point eight inches per hour. That is on the heavier side where we could see some trouble. However, it appears much of the heaviest rain will push through quick enough to avoid major problems. With that said, minor flooding is possible and it's a very prudent idea to always get the latest information updates if venturing outside. Here are the latest watches, advisories and warnings.

High surf for all beaches, especially those that face west or northwest, will stay in effect through Sunday evening. As the storm system pushes farther east, colder air will rush in and drop snow levels by late Sunday. Ventura County has a Winter Weather Advisory posted for areas above 5-thousand feet. Multiple inches of snow could accumulate before the snow moves out very early Tuesday.

Looking ahead, this latest storm conveyor belt will hold through late Sunday or early Monday. Once the system pushes farther east, cooler and dryer air will rush in behind it. We could see some pretty gusty northwest winds Monday and more advisories along with that. Very saturated soils means trees could come down and boating conditions will be challenging in the ocean. Temperatures will stay cool through Monday and a good chunk of next week despite seeing more sunshine and very little chance for more rain. Looking a little further out, some warming could come our way by the following weekend as the sunshine returns. We love the rain and all know how imperative it is we continue to work on our dangerous drought. But, we need to dry out a bit and let the creeks and rivers settle down a bit!

The post Saturday Jan 14th Forecast appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .