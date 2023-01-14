ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, KS

WIBW

One hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident on K-State campus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been sent to the hospital after a vehicle-pedestrian collision on the Kansas State university campus. The Kansas State University Police Department says around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officials were called to the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. with reports of a collision.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Riley Co. officials on the hunt for stolen antique truck

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for an antique truck that a Manhattan woman claims was stolen from her garage. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, officials were called to the 3300 block of Mineral Springs Rd. with reports of a theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

After walking in middle of road, Topeka man found to have burglary warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he was found walking in the middle of the road, a Topeka man was arrested when officers learned he had a warrant out for his arrest. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, Jan. 16, William R. Thorp, 36, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with a recent burglary.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to report of vehicles on fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews on Wednesday morning were responding to a report of two vehicles on fire in the Osage County city of Scranton. The incident was reported around 7:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Dogwood in Scranton. Initial reports indicated two vehicles were on fire near...
SCRANTON, KS
WIBW

Officials say Nemaha Co. subject found following weekend incident

NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The person who was sought by officials in Nemaha County over the weekend has since been accounted for. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that a person they had been searching for in the area of Kansas Highway 63 and K-71 on Saturday has been accounted for.
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS
WIBW

TPD take individual into custody after Oakland standoff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police took 46 year old Timothy Evertson into custody following an hours-long standoff Wednesday evening in the city’s Oakland neighborhood. Police responded at 1:34 p.m. to 705 NE Kellam Ave to reports of a subject trying to break into a garage. At this point...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested with help of staff after purse stolen from animal shelter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to the help of staff at Helping Hands Humane Society, a Topeka man was put behind bars for the theft of a purse from the shelter. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, officials were called to Helping Hands Humane Society at 5720 SW 21st St. with reports of theft. Officials were told that a woman’s purse had been stolen at the business.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Fire Chief discusses decision to remove EMT requirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department has dropped a long-standing requirement to attract more recruits. Last week, the Topeka Fire Department, along with City Manager Stephen Wade, made the decision to no longer require its new hires to be EMT-certified. Fire Chief Randy Phillips said he hopes removing...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD arrests three in narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A narcotics search resulted in multiple arrests Wednesday in the Greater Auburndale area. The TPD Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force searched a home in the 300 block of SW Roosevelt St. Officials in ski masks could be seen in the area around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Gas line replacement to cause Topeka street closure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The replacement of a gas line by Kansas Gas will cause the closure of one Topeka street. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Golden Ave. will close from NE Florence to SE 2nd Ter. to southbound traffic only. According to...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Santa Fe Trail High School burglary now has person of interest

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in the burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road, during the early morning hours of January 12th. We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Train-semi accident forces closure of Highway 36 near Seneca

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 36 just east of Seneca has been reopened as crews cleared the scene of a train-semi truck accident. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive alert system indicated on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that U.S. Highway 36 near Seneca had been closed between two legs of Kansas Highway 63.
SENECA, KS

