WIBW
Man escapes serious injury in crash after falling asleep at the wheel
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury in a rollover crash Tuesday night after authorities said he fell asleep at the wheel while driving on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County. The crash was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on I-335 about six miles north...
WIBW
One hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident on K-State campus
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been sent to the hospital after a vehicle-pedestrian collision on the Kansas State university campus. The Kansas State University Police Department says around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officials were called to the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. with reports of a collision.
WIBW
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
WIBW
One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another man was hospitalized following a brawl in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, officials were called to the 1200 block of SW 12th St. with reports of a disturbance.
WIBW
Riley Co. officials on the hunt for stolen antique truck
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for an antique truck that a Manhattan woman claims was stolen from her garage. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, officials were called to the 3300 block of Mineral Springs Rd. with reports of a theft.
WIBW
Topeka man hospitalized after trapped in rear-end collision with salt truck
GRANTVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after his legs were pinned underneath his dashboard and steering wheel following a rear-end collision with a salt truck. The Soldier Township Fire Department says that around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to give...
WIBW
After walking in middle of road, Topeka man found to have burglary warrant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he was found walking in the middle of the road, a Topeka man was arrested when officers learned he had a warrant out for his arrest. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, Jan. 16, William R. Thorp, 36, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with a recent burglary.
WIBW
Officials investigate third deer poaching in just as many months near Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into a third deer poaching case near Emporia in just as many months. KVOE reports on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve has opened a third deer poaching incident since early November. Officials said the latest incident...
WIBW
Lyon Co. road closed as crews attempt to clear food from box truck rollover
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A road between Americus and Bushong in Lyon County is closed as crews attempt to clear food that spilled out of a box truck during an early-morning rollover accident. KVOE reports that just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, emergency crews were called to...
WIBW
Affidavit reveals new details on alleged drunk driving wreck that destroyed fallen officer memorial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Court documents reveal new details about an alleged drunk driving incident that destroyed Topeka’s law enforcement memorial. 13 NEWS received the arresting affidavit Wednesday for Maicol Garcia-Soto, 27. According to the affidavit, the entire Nov. 13, 2022 incident was caught on the Law Enforcement Center’s surveillance cameras.
WIBW
Crews respond to report of vehicles on fire in Scranton
SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews on Wednesday morning were responding to a report of two vehicles on fire in the Osage County city of Scranton. The incident was reported around 7:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Dogwood in Scranton. Initial reports indicated two vehicles were on fire near...
WIBW
Officials say Nemaha Co. subject found following weekend incident
NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The person who was sought by officials in Nemaha County over the weekend has since been accounted for. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that a person they had been searching for in the area of Kansas Highway 63 and K-71 on Saturday has been accounted for.
WIBW
TPD take individual into custody after Oakland standoff
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police took 46 year old Timothy Evertson into custody following an hours-long standoff Wednesday evening in the city’s Oakland neighborhood. Police responded at 1:34 p.m. to 705 NE Kellam Ave to reports of a subject trying to break into a garage. At this point...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested with help of staff after purse stolen from animal shelter
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to the help of staff at Helping Hands Humane Society, a Topeka man was put behind bars for the theft of a purse from the shelter. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, officials were called to Helping Hands Humane Society at 5720 SW 21st St. with reports of theft. Officials were told that a woman’s purse had been stolen at the business.
WIBW
Topeka Fire Chief discusses decision to remove EMT requirement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department has dropped a long-standing requirement to attract more recruits. Last week, the Topeka Fire Department, along with City Manager Stephen Wade, made the decision to no longer require its new hires to be EMT-certified. Fire Chief Randy Phillips said he hopes removing...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
WIBW
TPD arrests three in narcotics search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A narcotics search resulted in multiple arrests Wednesday in the Greater Auburndale area. The TPD Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force searched a home in the 300 block of SW Roosevelt St. Officials in ski masks could be seen in the area around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
WIBW
Gas line replacement to cause Topeka street closure
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The replacement of a gas line by Kansas Gas will cause the closure of one Topeka street. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Golden Ave. will close from NE Florence to SE 2nd Ter. to southbound traffic only. According to...
WIBW
Santa Fe Trail High School burglary now has person of interest
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in the burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road, during the early morning hours of January 12th. We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating...
WIBW
Train-semi accident forces closure of Highway 36 near Seneca
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 36 just east of Seneca has been reopened as crews cleared the scene of a train-semi truck accident. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive alert system indicated on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that U.S. Highway 36 near Seneca had been closed between two legs of Kansas Highway 63.
