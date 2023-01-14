Read full article on original website
WWE Raw: More Members of Roman Reigns' Bloodline Confirmed for Raw's 30th Anniversary (Update)
WWE's Monday Night Raw will celebrate its 30th anniversary next week in Philadelphia and will feature an "Acknowledgement Ceremony" for Roman Reigns. The Usos announced during this week's episode that every generation of The Bloodline will be in attendance for the ceremony, and it's now being reported via The Daily Item that both Rikishi and Samu will be in attendance at the show. Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa while Samu is the oldest son of The Wild Samoan's Afa.
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to WWE's Potential Sale
Dwayne Johnson, better known in the pro wrestling world as The Rock, appeared on CNBC on Tuesday and was asked to give his thoughts on the developing situation with WWE. Since the start of the year, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the company and is spearheading a potential sale of the promotion. Companies like Comcast, Amazon, Disney, Endeavor and Netflix have all been named as potential bidders, along with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
Boy Meets World Fan-Favorite Star Finally Reveals Why Their Character Disappeared in the Middle of the Show
One of the biggest questions from 1990s sitcoms is finally being answered and explained: what happened to Mr. Turner on Boys Meets World?. Jonathan Turner was a standout teacher at John Adams High, where he started as the homeroom teacher of freshman students Cory (Ben Savage), his best friend Shawn (Rider Strong) and girlfriend (and future wife) Topanga (Danielle Fishel). Actor Anthony Tyler Quinn grew Turner from generic teacher into a new age foil for elder teacher George Feeny (William Daniels). Mr. Turner had several key story arcs in the show – most notably arcs that brought him close to Shawn and his Shawn's family, going so far as protecting Shawn's mom from his dad, and almost taking on guardianship of Shawn at one point.
ROH Star Jay Briscoe Dies at 38
Jamin Pugh, who is known as Jay Briscoe of the famed Ring of Honor Tag Team The Briscoes, has passed away at the age of 38. AEW President Tony Khan announced the tragic news on Twitter, writing a tribute to both stars and saying that AEW will do whatever they can for his family. Khan wrote "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."
Mercedes Monè Reveals IWGP Women's Title Plans
Mercedes Monè is set to have her first match since debuting at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17, and she will be taking a big swing in a match against IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI at Battle in the Valley next month. The event is already sold out, and Monè has already laid out big plans for the IWGP Women's Championship. In a new interview with NJPW, Monè said she's excited and admitted to also being nervous, but she's more than ready to take the Title. In fact, she's going to take the Title everywhere and is set on making it a global Championship.
ESPN Host Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For 'Horrific' Mistake After His Social Team Posted Video About Rihanna
ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith is issuing an apology after making comments about Rihanna.
WWE WrestleMania 39 Official Theme Song Reportedly Picked
WWE's WrestleMania 39 event is scheduled for Los Angeles' So-Fi Stadium on April 1-2. It was reported this week that the show's official theme song will be The Weeknd's "Less Than Zero." This marks the fourth year in a row that WrestleMania has used a Weeknd song — Blinding Lights at WrestleMania 36 in Orlando, Save Your Tears at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa and Sacrifice at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas.
Everything Booked for the WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Episode
WWE's 30th Anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw is booked for the Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 23 in Philadelphia. Current stars like Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have already been promoted for the show, while legends like Ric Flair, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bella Twins, Jerry Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, X-Pac and Road Dogg will appear throughout the night.
AEW's Tony Khan Addresses Possibility of Purchasing WWE
WWE made quite a bit of news last week thanks to several shakeups and returns. That included the return of Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of WWE, Stephanie McMahon's resignation as co-CEO, and the reveal that WWE was possibly pursuing a sale of the company. Since the initial news broke reports have revealed WWE is in fact looking into possibilities of a sale and have even hired JPMorgan to help in that regard, and a number of companies have been brought up as potential buyers. One surprising buyer possibility is the Khan family, including AEW President Tony Khan. He was asked about the possibility of buying WWE on The Maggie and Perloff Show, and he is interested in how things play out.
AEW Star Teases Bringing Back Popular Gimmick
While All Elite Wrestling has its fair share of homegrown stars, evident by the likes of The Acclaimed and Maxwell Jacob Friedman occupying the championship scene at the moment, Tony Khan's young promotion has utilized a number of top talent that made their names in other companies. That said, some of those major names have donned new personas upon showing face in AEW, with former world champions like Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho being almost unrecognizable from their WWE gimmicks. Even with the success of originality, nostalgia sells, and one veteran AEW star may be bringing a popular gimmick back to television.
Veteran WWE Superstar Undergoes Second Surgery
While WWE has a relatively healthy roster at the moment, the injury bug is still affecting some of its superstars. R-Truth has been out of action since this past November, when he tore his quad in a singles match with Grayson Waller on NXT. The torn quad occurred when Truth when for a tope suicida but clipped his leg on the top rope, resulting in him flipping over sooner than anticipated, which then lead to a rough landing. Truth immediately tended to his left thigh and the match was called off altogether shortly after. The multi-time WWE 24/7 Champion underwent surgery for the torn quad on November 8th, 2022.
Massive AEW Dynamite Match Was Almost Cancelled
The Elite are once again AEW World Trios Champions. The tandem of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks defeated Death Triangle in their best-of-seven series this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, reclaiming the titles that they never lost. Omega and the Bucks were stripped of the straps just three days after winning them at AEW All Out due to their involvement in the now-infamous backstage fight with CM Punk and Ace Steel. The trio received a title shot immediately upon their return at AEW Full Gear in November, which was transformed into a first to four wins series later during the pay-per-view.
