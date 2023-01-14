It's been nearly 17 years since That '70s Show came to an end, and now Netflix is taking fans back to Point Place, Wisconsin to showcase a whole new decade. That '90s Show stars a new set of teens as they attempt to have the summer of a lifetime under the watchful eyes of Red and Kitty Forman (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). In the sequel series, Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) daughter, Leia (Callie Haverda), decides to spend the summer with her grandparents where she befriends a group of local kids. Together, they learn all about the highs (literally) and lows of hanging out in the Formans' iconic basement. While some sitcom sequels have been hilarious and pointed (RIP Saved by the Bell), others have relied solely on nostalgia (looking at you, Fuller House). For its first season, That '90s Show falls somewhere in-between. The show won't exactly have you rolling, but it stands on its own and features some of the key ingredients that helped make That '70s Show a classic.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO