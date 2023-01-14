Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Confirms Entire Mighty Morphin Team In Costume
Hasbro and eOne unveiled a series of welcome details and first-look images of the upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Once & Always, and that also included new footage from the anticipated event. The footage shows the Rangers both in and out of costume, but towards the end, there is the filming of one scene that reveals the entire Mighty Morphin team will be in costume at some point. As you can see in the video below, that includes the Green Ranger, and while this was filmed before Jason David Frank tragically passed away, Frank previously revealed he had decided not to be involved in the special.
ComicBook
Boy Meets World Fan-Favorite Star Finally Reveals Why Their Character Disappeared in the Middle of the Show
One of the biggest questions from 1990s sitcoms is finally being answered and explained: what happened to Mr. Turner on Boys Meets World?. Jonathan Turner was a standout teacher at John Adams High, where he started as the homeroom teacher of freshman students Cory (Ben Savage), his best friend Shawn (Rider Strong) and girlfriend (and future wife) Topanga (Danielle Fishel). Actor Anthony Tyler Quinn grew Turner from generic teacher into a new age foil for elder teacher George Feeny (William Daniels). Mr. Turner had several key story arcs in the show – most notably arcs that brought him close to Shawn and his Shawn's family, going so far as protecting Shawn's mom from his dad, and almost taking on guardianship of Shawn at one point.
ComicBook
White Lotus Stars Confirm Shocking Details About Their Characters' Family
Much like the debut season of HBO's The White Lotus, Season 2 continued to deliver a compelling blend of characters and complicated relational dynamics, leaving some audiences wondering about the characters we said goodbye to in the Season 2 finale weeks ago. One point of contention among audiences is whether Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne's (Meghann Fahy) children resulted from Daphne having an affair with her trainer, with the stars offering up the unexpected confirmation that at least one of their children isn't from Cameron. While a Season 3 of the series has been confirmed, the largely anthological nature of the narrative means it's unknown if any of these characters will return for the next season.
ComicBook
That '90s Show Review: A Cute but Lackluster Return to Point Place
It's been nearly 17 years since That '70s Show came to an end, and now Netflix is taking fans back to Point Place, Wisconsin to showcase a whole new decade. That '90s Show stars a new set of teens as they attempt to have the summer of a lifetime under the watchful eyes of Red and Kitty Forman (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). In the sequel series, Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) daughter, Leia (Callie Haverda), decides to spend the summer with her grandparents where she befriends a group of local kids. Together, they learn all about the highs (literally) and lows of hanging out in the Formans' iconic basement. While some sitcom sequels have been hilarious and pointed (RIP Saved by the Bell), others have relied solely on nostalgia (looking at you, Fuller House). For its first season, That '90s Show falls somewhere in-between. The show won't exactly have you rolling, but it stands on its own and features some of the key ingredients that helped make That '70s Show a classic.
ComicBook
Webtoon Announces Web Novel Adaptations of The Primal Hunter, Chasing Red, Float and More
Some popular web novels are making their way to Webtoon in 2023. The digital comics platform announced a series of deals and a slate of content that is going to turn popular web novels into webcomics, which will be a different format for digesting their favorite stories. Some of these titles come from Aethon Books and Moonquill, along with Webtoon's Wattpad and Yonder platforms. The complete list of Webtoon's first 2023 slate of web novel adaptations includes fantasy and romance titles RE: Trailer Trash, The Primal Hunter, Paranoid Mage, A Practical Guide to Evil, Chasing Red, and Float.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
ComicBook
New Gotham Knights Trailer May Reveal First Look at Controversial Batman Villain
On Sunday night, DC fans were surprised by the second trailer for Gotham Knights, a new live-action series that will be arriving on The CW later this spring. The series has already gained attention — both good and bad — for its take on DC lore, with its ensemble largely consisting of fan-favorite supporting characters from Batman mythos. As the new trailer might reveal, that ensemble appears to include a surprising class of villains from the comics. Midway through the trailer, a masked assassin bearing a strong resemblance to a Talon can be seen.
ComicBook
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Reveals Release Date, Synopsis
The Power Rangers franchise is going all out for its 30th-Anniversary with a new special celebrating Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and Netflix has confirmed the release date for this big comeback special and the first synopsis has been revealed giving fans the first idea of what to expect! The Power Rangers franchise is one of the longest running action franchises of all time, and it has only been getting bigger since the property was brought under the Hasbro umbrella. This is especially true more now than ever thanks to a new special bringing back some of the original members of the cast from the very first series.
ComicBook
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Spider-Man and Wolverine Facing Off With Kang the Conqueror
Marvel Studios will launch their highly anticipated Phase 5 slate with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the film will primarily feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as its main antagonist. Kang the Conqueror is set to be the next Avengers-level threat for The Multiverse Saga, and he'll just be getting started in the Ant-Man sequel. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to feature Kang as their main villain, but the latter will more than likely feature cameos from across the multiverse. There has been rumors of Tobey Maguire and High Jackman appearing as Spider-Man and Wolverine after their respective appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Deadpool 3. One fan couldn't contain his excitement for the rumor and created an awesome piece of fan art that shows the two heroes having a stare down the villain.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Readies for Reze's Season 2 Debut
Chainsaw Man is still taking over the world thanks to the debut of its anime adaptation last Fall, and one awesome cosplay is readying for Reze's big debut in the series in the potential second season! The first season wrapped up its run last Fall, but unfortunately has yet to confirm whether or not the anime will be coming back for more episodes. This is all but likely considering the massive success and fan response to everything that went down during the course of the first season, and considering the major teases dropped for what could be coming next.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Hits The Scene With "Big Eater" Bonney
One Piece is waging a war on two fronts, with the anime adaptation still neck deep in the War For Wano Arc and the manga playing out the Final Arc which will see the Straw Hat Pirates sail to the sunset following their long history in the Grand Line. With this final storyline set to see major characters returning, both allies and enemies alike, one cosplayer has decided to focus their talents on "Big Eater Bonney" a unique member of the Worst Generations whose Devil Fruit powers are something to behold.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Has More Disappointing News for Season 5 Part 2 Return
Not only is Yellowstone not yet in production on the second half of season five, but according to star Dawn Olivieri, there is not a clear date for production to resume yet. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Olivieri -- a transplant from sister show 1883 said it's possible that production could resume in March, but she is not sure whether that would be for the whole production or just for select units. She said that one of the things that can be tough about a job with so many moving parts is that you don't know until it's almost time to start shooting, when the production is going to need you.
ComicBook
Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Hopes Show's "Legacy Hasn't Changed" After Joss Whedon Allegations
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the most beloved shows in history, but it's no secret Joss Whedon created a toxic set behind the scenes. When Justice League star Ray Fisher accused Whedon of mistreatment on the film's set, Buffy and Angel's Charisma Carpenter showed support for the actor by sharing her own similar experiences with Whedon. She wrote a statement that claimed he "abused his power on numerous occasions," and many of her co-stars from Buffy and Angel offered their support and shared their own stories. Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar has since talked about the "extremely toxic male set," but hopes that the show's "legacy hasn't changed." The star recently talked to The Hollywood Reporter about Buffy and shared her thoughts on how it's being perceived today...
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlight's Nami's Red Fit
In its history, One Piece has seen the Straw Hat Pirates wearing countless outfits depending on their environment or simply how they were feeling at the time, and this is certainly true in the Shonen franchise's movies. With One Piece Film: Red bringing back Red Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter Uta, aka the Ultimate Diva, Luffy and his crew received new outfits as well, with Nami's specifically perhaps being the most "swashbuckler" style that she has ever worn before. Now, one cosplayer has brought back Nami's Red fit.
ComicBook
Netflix Tweet About Cancelling Shows Resurfaces & the Internet is Having a Field Day
One of Netflix's old tweets about cancelling shows is making the rounds again. It's been a rough couple of weeks for a variety of fandoms. The red brand has cancelled series like Dead End: Paranormal Park and Inside Job. But over in the live-action department, some fans are still reeling from Warrior Nun, Uncoupled, and 1899. Every week, it seems another disgruntled part of the Internet joins the quest to get one of their favorites renewed. Although lots of shows never got to have the ending they envisioned, it's fair to wonder why these changes seem to be ramping up. Across the entertainment landscape, you've got companies deciding to can entire finished series and whole movies just to save money via tax write-ins. So, the viewers will continue pointing out the hypocrisy whenever there's an opportunity. Check out some of the best tweets down below.
ComicBook
Power Rangers: Amy Jo Johnson Explains Why She's Not in 30th-Anniversary Special
The Power Rangers franchise is coming back in a huge way with a special new episode coming to Netflix as part of the 30th Anniversary for the series, and original Pink Ranger star Amy Jo Johnson explained to fans why she is not a part of the upcoming anniversary special! Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will be releasing on Netflix this Spring, and following the reveal of the first major look at what to expect, it was confirmed that the new special will be bringing back many fan favorite stars from across the first three seasons of the series.
ComicBook
Jason Pearson, Comics Artist, Dead at 52
Jason Pearson, a veteran comics artist best known for his creator-owned book Body Bags, has died. He was 52 years old. According to reports that emerged last night, Pearson may have passed away in December, with a statement from his family suggesting that Pearson passed away on December 19. The cause of death was reportedly a heart attack. After word of his death reached social media, fellow comics creators started to eulogize the artist, celebrating his work and reminiscing about their experiences with Pearson.
ComicBook
Netflix Scraps Highly Anticipated Book Adaptation After Two Years
Netflix has become known for buzzworthy original series, but it looks like one project will not be coming to fruition. On Tuesday, it was announced via a report from Variety that the streaming service has cancelled its adaptation of The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle. The potential television series has been in development for more than two years now, and was initially announced as part of the first development slate for original U.K. content, but never made it into production. The series would have been inspired by the 2018 novel of the same name by Stuart Turton. According to reports, the BBC Studios production company House Productions is shopping the project elsewhere, and could potentially strike a new deal. Turton previously hinted at the cancellation news in a now-deleted tweet on January 12th.
ComicBook
Tiny Toons Looniversity Announces 2023 Release
Tiny Toons Adventures is now in the midst of a major revival with a joint production between Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Entertainment, and Tiny Toons Looniversity has announced it's now on track for a release this year! Previously announced to be in the works back in 2020, Tiny Toons Looniversity is a special new series that brings back the classic characters from Tiny Toons Adventures (which first made its debut was back in 1990) as they return to Acme Looniversity for a whole new round of looney adventures. Now fans can gear up for its release with Cartoon Network and HBO Max later this year!
ComicBook
Next PS5 Remake Releasing This Week
The PlayStation 5 is getting a remake of a 1990s horror game this week, on January 20, after the remake previously skipped over the PS5 when it was initially released. The horror genre isn't as popular in 2022, but in the 1990s it was everywhere, with many of the best horror games and series coming out during this window of time. In general, horror was more popular in the 20th century than it has been in the 21st century so far. There are a variety of reasons for this, but that's all neither here nor there. What's relevant is that if you grew up in the 90s playing horror games, and you're on PS5, you're getting a treat this week.
Comments / 0