Syracuse, N.Y. — The way Syracuse University women’s lacrosse graduate student attack Megan Carney sees it, the stars have finally aligned. “This is like our last chance,” Carney said on Tuesday following the first day of practice for the 2023 season at the Ensley Athletic Center. “We’re excited to be playing together. Finally all of us are healthy. Now’s our chance.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO