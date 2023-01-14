ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 arriving on Feb. 1

In a little less than a month, recipients of Supplemental Security Income will receive their monthly payment worth $914. Recipients of SSI are receiving the payment in February since they received two payments in December, one on Dec. 1 and the second on Dec. 30, according to the Social Security Administration's schedule.
Say Goodbye to Your Local CVS: 900 Stores Shutting Down Across The Nation

CVS, one of the largest drug retailers in the United States, has announced that it will close at least 300 of its pharmacies annually for the next three years. The closures are part of a larger plan to shut down 900 stores nationwide by the end of 2026. Despite the closures, CVS CEO Karen Lynch stated that their retail stores are fundamental to the company's strategy and that they remain focused on their competitive advantage in thousands of communities across the country.
Credit One Bank American Express Card: Average Rewards for Average Credit

When a credit card lists "average" credit as its recommended credit for approval, it's not all that common to see any kind of rewards opportunity attached to it. However, the Credit One Bank American Express® Card is an exception. The card offers a straightforward way to earn cash on...
Dollar Scholar Asks: Why Do We Sign Credit Card Receipts?

This is an excerpt from Dollar Scholar, the Money newsletter where news editor Julia Glum teaches you the modern money lessons you NEED to know. Don't miss the next issue! Sign up at money.com/subscribe and join our community of 160,000+ Scholars. Nerd alert: One of my favorite authors, Maggie Stiefvater,...
Citi Cuts More Benefits From Costco Anywhere Visa

If you’re a Costco member, one of the perks is being eligible for a Citi Costco Anywhere Visa card. Besides being one of the only cards that offers a bonus category for Costco purchases (including online, in-club or gas station), it also has a good variety of bonus categories:
CD Rates Today: January 17, 2023—Take Home At Least 4.5%

Currently, the best interest rates on CDs (certificates of deposit) pay 4.21% and higher, based on the CD’s specific term. Below, you’ll find a summary of how CD rates are leaning—plus a guide to the best rates across CDs of various lengths. Highest CD Rates. Quoted rates...

