4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement
Congratulations are in order for NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker. Over the weekend, the prominent driver announced some major personal news. Natalie and her longtime boyfriend, Derek, got engaged over the Christmas holiday. "December 19th 2022 I said YES 💍🤍," Natalie announced on ...
Michael Andretti’s NASCAR Welcome Will Be Much Warmer Than the Formula 1 Hostility Coming His Way
Formula 1 owners are resisting Michael Andretti's bid to start an 11th team in the sport. The post Michael Andretti’s NASCAR Welcome Will Be Much Warmer Than the Formula 1 Hostility Coming His Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Past Champions Criticizing Kyle Larson for a Major Offseason Decision Are Way off Base
Critics have been lashing out at Kyle Larson over skipping the Chili Nationals, but suggesting he's forgotten his roots is absurd. The post Past Champions Criticizing Kyle Larson for a Major Offseason Decision Are Way off Base appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Great Kevin Harvick Not Planning to Leave NASCAR Cup Series Quietly
A 22-year veteran of NASCAR’s premier series, Kevin Harvick is answering what he calls a need for a leader in the garage. Mentoring young drivers was prevalent in the generation before Harvick because “those guys all communicated and helped each other and knew each other.”. It was a...
Ford CEO Jim Farley to race at Daytona
Ford CEO Jim Farley will race a Mustang GT4 at the Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway, competing in the VP Racing Sportscar Challenge.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Bubba Wallace Marries Amanda Carter! Inside Their New Year's Eve Wedding in North Carolina
"We have so much fun together" the NASCAR driver tells PEOPLE of his now-wife, whom he wed on Dec. 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter are kicking off the new year as husband and wife! The NASCAR driver, 29, born Darrell Wallace Jr, and his long-time love, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 31. "Getting married, and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner,"...
Alex Bowman Says Contract Negotiations With Hendrick Motorsports Have Started
Just days after Alex Bowman debuted his new primary paint scheme for the 2023 season, he opened up about contract talk with Hendrick Motorsports. While we saw some of his NASCAR teammates sign extensions last season, it might be Bowman’s turn finally. The No. 48 is a big deal...
NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change
It makes sense that NASCAR has a very specific set of required equipment for driver safety, but one specific requirement has just been updated and it’s going absolutely viral in the racing world. As racing reporter Jeff Gluck of The Athletic shared on Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR has made several updates to its safety rules, making Read more... The post NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NASCAR updates underwear rule
There’s been a slight change the NASCAR rulebook for 2023; Underwear brand comments. The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin. There’s already been a few minor rule changes ahead of the new season. Back in December, NASCAR updated the rule book regarding chassis shims. They reduced the...
slamwrestling.net
Jay Briscoe dead at 38
Tony Khan, president of AEW and owner of Ring of Honor, announced via Twitter that Jay Briscoe had died. He was 38 years old. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin”
Hendrick Motorsports preview: Big expectations, predictions for the 2023 season
Hendrick Motorsports has big expectations for the 2023 season after coming up short last year. Let's dive into previews for each of the team's drivers.
FOX Sports
Sato joins Ganassi as Japanese driver to race ovals only
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will wind down his career this season by scaling back to ovals only in IndyCar as the Japanese driver moves to Chip Ganassi Racing. Sato will share the No. 11 Honda with rookie Marcus Armstrong, who was hired to drive...
Travis Pastrana to attempt Daytona 500 with 23XI Racing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Travis Pastrana is a motor sports icon decorated for his fearless attack on anything with wheels or engines or ramps or danger. But there is one thing missing from his resume, and as far as Pastrana is concerned, no event is bigger. Pastrana...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
4 Races on the 2023 Cup Series Schedule You Simply Can’t Afford to Miss
If you're looking to plan out your year of NASCAR viewing, we've got you covered. Here's some must-see TV for you to circle on the calendar. The post 4 Races on the 2023 Cup Series Schedule You Simply Can’t Afford to Miss appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick will never be Dale Earnhardt, but he may be closer than you realize
Kevin Harvick is not Dale Earnhardt. He never tried to be. But while there are some aspects in which Harvick, or nearly anyone else to ever drive in the Cup Series for that matter, simply will never measure up — merchandise sales, championships, facial hair, to name a few — perhaps ol’ Happy is a little closer than you might think.
Daytona 500 sells out: No Speedway seats or RV sites for Feb. 19 Great American Race
DAYTONA BEACH — Have you been holding off on buying Daytona 500 tickets or maybe reserving an RV spot at the track?. Good news: You can quit waiting. Bad news: Because they’re all sold out for the 65th Great American Race on Feb. 19, which as always will start the engines on NASCAR’s Cup Series season.
Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick to debut in SRX series
Tony Stewart's summer all-star series, the Superstar Racing Experience, will include Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Helio Castroneves.
Denny Hamlin Joins Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ‘Dirty Mo Media’ With New Weekly Podcast
Everyone knows that Denny Hamlin doesn’t care to speak his mind. Now we’re going to get it in podcast form every week. The NASCAR season is going to be very interesting. Hamlin has been open in the past. But this will give him a whole new platform. Joining...
Outsider.com
