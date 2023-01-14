Read full article on original website
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
Highly contagious 'Kraken' variant of COVID-19 detected in San Antonio
The new XBB.1.5. Omicron subvariant accounts of 80% of new COVID-19 cases in part of the Northeastern U.S., according to the CDC.
Health coverage for thousands of Central Texans in jeopardy amid unresolved contract negotiations
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ascension Texas health care network and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas are locked in ongoing contract negotiations that, if unresolved by the end of January, could affect the coverage of thousands of Central Texans. Ascension Texas, parent company of facilities in Waco, Austin...
Texas witness says large hovering cylinder-shaped object went 'stealth'
A Texas witness at La Grange reported watching a large, cylinder-shaped object hovering overhead at 3:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
Thank Goodness! Killeen, Texas Family Saves Dog Abandoned In Backpack
Anybody that knows me in Killeen, Texas knows that I love animals more than loving people. So when I heard the story about a Dachshund that was abandoned in a book bag but rescued by a family I just had to let all the Central Texas know. KCEN-TV reports that...
Military widow says Texas law is costing her thousands
A Georgetown widow suddenly owes thousands of dollars in property taxes after a tax exemption she's had for years turned out to be not quite what she thought.
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
Homeless man blamed for wreaking havoc in South Austin neighborhood explains actions
AUSTIN, Texas - A homeless man blamed for wreaking havoc in a South Austin neighborhood explained his actions. Residents said he uses a chainsaw and machete to cut down trees in the middle of the night and now he’s taking a sledgehammer to city property. Residents in the Westgate...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Possible breeder behind dumped guinea pigs along I-35, in city parks
After dozens of guinea pigs were dumped throughout the Austin metro, an animal rescue nonprofit said pandemic pet returns could play a role in these neglected animals popping up along highways and in city parks.
Opioid overdoses growing in Austin-Travis County, officials get money to prevent deaths
AUSTIN, Texas - A new federally funded project has secured Austin Travis-County $2 million to battle the growing number of opioid overdose deaths. "It can be a faceless problem if you allow it," said Adrienne Sturrup, Director of Austin Public Health. According to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, Austin-Travis...
Southwest Airlines customers still recovering from holiday flight cancellations
AUSTIN, Texas - Some Southwest Airlines customers are still recovering after dealing with delayed and canceled flights over the holidays. Southwest Airlines says they’re still working to clean up the mess from the operational failure. "We are still recovering, believe it or not, it was traumatic," Kathleen Schwenning said.
Why are Buc-ee's wages so high? Some roles pay four times more than teachers earn!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San ABuc-ee'sI stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at central Austin store
Someone in the Austin area is $1 million richer after winning a Powerball prize.
These are the most common Austin-area scams of 2022, according to the Better Business Bureau
BBB reports it received an average of 18 scam reports each month in 2022 from Austin-area consumers and business. Statewide, about $1.9 million was lost to scams over the year.
Austin coffee shop ranked among best in the country by Food Network
When it comes to the mornings or even the afternoon for some, there's a constant that remains intact for most of America: the day hasn't started until you've had your coffee.
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Austin, TX
Whether you are in the mood for a steak or a burger, a bottle of fine wine, or a cocktail, a visit Austin Land and Cattle will make you feel like you are in the lap of luxury. A family-owned operation in the meat game since 1993, the aforementioned triumph is an enticing proposition, but it's also a harried endeavor. For that reason, the plethora of upscale steakhouses in town can be a bit overwhelming for the average joe. To alleviate the stress, Austin Land and Cattle boasts a full-service bar and an impressive private dining room that will accommodate a large posse.
TikTok blocked on University of Texas Wi-Fi and wired networks, devices
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin announced today that it's blocking TikTok on its Wi-Fi and wired networks and devices. In a letter to students first reported on by the Texas Tribune, UT said, "The University of Texas at Austin is taking steps to comply with Governor Greg Abbott's Dec. 7 directive to all state agencies to eliminate the cybersecurity risks posed by TikTok."
School safety one of top items on Texas Legislature agenda
AUSTIN, Texas - As the new legislative session begins at the Texas Capitol, school safety is one of the top items on the agenda. Among the proposals is a bipartisan bill to put "panic buttons" in every classroom in Texas. "We need better technology because those first three minutes of...
