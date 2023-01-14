ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Southwest Airlines customers still recovering from holiday flight cancellations

AUSTIN, Texas - Some Southwest Airlines customers are still recovering after dealing with delayed and canceled flights over the holidays. Southwest Airlines says they’re still working to clean up the mess from the operational failure. "We are still recovering, believe it or not, it was traumatic," Kathleen Schwenning said.
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Austin, TX

Whether you are in the mood for a steak or a burger, a bottle of fine wine, or a cocktail, a visit Austin Land and Cattle will make you feel like you are in the lap of luxury. A family-owned operation in the meat game since 1993, the aforementioned triumph is an enticing proposition, but it's also a harried endeavor. For that reason, the plethora of upscale steakhouses in town can be a bit overwhelming for the average joe. To alleviate the stress, Austin Land and Cattle boasts a full-service bar and an impressive private dining room that will accommodate a large posse.
TikTok blocked on University of Texas Wi-Fi and wired networks, devices

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin announced today that it's blocking TikTok on its Wi-Fi and wired networks and devices. In a letter to students first reported on by the Texas Tribune, UT said, "The University of Texas at Austin is taking steps to comply with Governor Greg Abbott's Dec. 7 directive to all state agencies to eliminate the cybersecurity risks posed by TikTok."
School safety one of top items on Texas Legislature agenda

AUSTIN, Texas - As the new legislative session begins at the Texas Capitol, school safety is one of the top items on the agenda. Among the proposals is a bipartisan bill to put "panic buttons" in every classroom in Texas. "We need better technology because those first three minutes of...
