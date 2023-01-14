SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A Unified Command of agencies continues their response to oil sheens detected on and offshore of Summerland Beach and the California State Lands Commission is now investigating if a legacy well is discharging petroleum and creating the visible sheen.

The California State Lands Commission's Coastal Hazard and Legacy Well Remediation program is now tasked with continuing the investigation using crew and diver surveys as the Unified Command demobilizes and returns to normal agency operations.

Lab tested samples from on and offshore indicate the sheen is consistent with natural seepage, but that natural seepage also attracted human interest in the past.

Over 200 legacy wells, largely drilled in the late 1800s and early 1900s, still exist in the area.

Those legacy wells were improperly abandoned and are believed to be relatively shallower compared to modern wells and, critically, might be contributing to the current sheen according to the CSLC.

High storm surges in recent weeks due to heavy rains in the area have had a notable impact on sand at local beaches including Summerland Beach and that also might have contributed to the extent of the sheen.

Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District is also monitoring the oil sheen's impact, but levels have not reached the threshold of being a risk to the public. Air monitoring will continue into next week.

The CSLC has re-abandoned four legacy oil and gas wells in Santa Barbara County using state funds through SB 44. To learn more about those projects, click here .

The post Summerland oil sheens remain under investigation appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .