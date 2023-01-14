Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Look: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman
One Wild Card game remains in the NFL playoffs. Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys. The game will air at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Many in the NFL world were surprised that ESPN got this game, arguably the most intriguing of the Wild Card round. But ESPN likely has ...
TODAY.com
Sharelle Rosado and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson are officially engaged
Former “Selling Tampa” star Sharelle Rosado and NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson are engaged!. The couple got engaged on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Miami. A representative for Rosado confirmed the news in a statement shared with TODAY.com via email on Sunday, Jan. 8. “I am happy...
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
SNUBBED! Tom Brady IGNORES Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen During Christmas Day Shout-Out To Family
Tom Brady chose not to include his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in a series of shout-outs he made after his team’s Christmas Day win over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Brady’s snub against Bündchen came late Sunday night after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.But while the 45-year-old NFL quarterback addressed his three children, his siblings and his parents after the game, his 42-year-old supermodel ex-wife was noticeably absent from his remarks.“I want to say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time,” he said during a quick...
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game
Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
NFL world reacts massive Dallas Cowboys news
When the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers met earlier in the season, the Buccaneers ran all over the Cowboys with Tampa Bay starting running back Leonard Fournette totaling a season-high 127 yards for his only 100-yard rushing performance of the entire season. But it looks like Dallas is getting a little bit of Read more... The post NFL world reacts massive Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game
Mike McCarthy addressed Brett Maher’s status following the kicker’s disastrous performance in the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher missed four extra points in his Cowboys’ victory in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. He is the first kicker to ever miss four extra... The post Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer
The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers highlights: Dak, Dallas dominate Brady, Tampa to advance
The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs ended Monday with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys dominating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning 31-14. Prescott had the best playoff performance of his career to earn the win. He threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another while passing fro 305 yards.
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Her First Christmas Since Divorce from Tom Brady
Now that Gisele Bundchen is no longer married to Tom Brady, she didn’t have to stick around the United States for Tampa Bay’s Christmas Day game this year. She decided to spend her holiday season a little bit differently. Per Page Six, Bundchen and her children traveled to...
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
Look: Tom Brady's Message For Dak Prescott Is Going Viral
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys exercised some playoff demons at Tom Brady's expense on Monday night. The NFC East franchise took Brady and the Bucs to the woodshed in a 31-14 blowout on Monday night. The Cowboys now move on to the divisional round where they will play the 49ers in San ...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Peyton Manning, Deion Sanders were stunned by Tom Brady’s awful red zone pick during Cowboys-Bucs
The ManningCast crew could not believe that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first red zone interception during a playoff game. On the inopportune pick, Brady looked like he tried to throw the ball away on a busted play, only for Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse to snag the pass and come down with the end zone interception.
