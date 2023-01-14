ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Two NYU Langone cancer doctors sanctioned by state for ‘inappropriately’ prescribing meds

By Melissa Klein
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xE1dJ_0kF566di00

Two NYU Langone cancer doctors have been sanctioned by the state for “inappropriately” prescribing controlled substances, according to state Department of Health documents.

Dr. Tibor Moskovits and Dr. Bruce Raphael allegedly prescribed the medications and failed to maintain proper records for the patients, state records show.

In the case of Moskovits, the allegations involved three patients between 2015 and 2017, and for Raphael, the charges concerned one patient between 2014 and 2018, documents show.

Raphael, 72, is the site director for NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center on East 38th Street. He specializes in blood disorders including anemia and cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, according to an online bio.

Moskovits, 62, is also a specialist in blood cancers including leukemia.

Both doctors had their medical licenses permanently limited to prohibit them from prescribing controlled substances to themselves and their friends, family, co-workers, or anyone else with whom they do not have physician-patient relationship, state records show.

They were also each given a penalty of a censure and reprimand by the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct, which also required them to take continuing education. Moskovits was additionally fined $750.

Raphael declined to comment as did a rep for NYU Langone. Moskovits did not return a request for comment.

Comments / 16

Karen Tria
4d ago

You’ve got to be kidding!!! Yet if their patients bought the drugs on the street you would do absolutely nothing to the dealer. this world is sick!

Reply
17
debe
4d ago

They deal with Cancer. These patients are in pain. They are giving them continuous medicine.

Reply(1)
24
Julia McNamara
4d ago

Oh please, so many other bad things going on. He prescribed meds to 3 family members

Reply
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

FDA advisory doctor says it's time to rethink booster shot recommendations

NEW YORK - A member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee says it is time to rethink COVID-19 booster shot recommendations. Dr. Paul Offit says not everyone should run out to get the latest booster shot. He made the comment on FOX 5 New York's Good Day New York on...
News 12

NYC Health Department: Bronx had highest number of drug overdoses

Newly released data from the New York City Department of Health revealed that the Bronx had the highest number of drug overdoses. The entire country saw an uptick in opioid deaths during COVID-19 and the city was no exception. The Department of Health reported that over 2,200 people died from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Reporter

First African American woman set to become chief medical officer

Ije Akunyili, is set to make history as the first African American woman to become Chief Medical Officer at the Jersey City Medical Center. “I am grateful for this opportunity, and I look forward to serving the residents of Hudson County and continuing to provide safe, innovative, efficient, and equitable care,” said Akunyili. “It is a true privilege to lead the clinical effort at Jersey City Medical Center and to create sustainable health outcomes for our community.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York Post

NYPD doctor allegedly ‘bullied’ cancer-stricken cop off force: suit

An NYPD officer who survived a stroke and two bouts of breast cancer alleges a department doctor bullied and harassed her — ultimately causing her to quit, court papers show. Destiny McCann, 39, who became an officer in 2009, got her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2018, suffered a stroke in 2019 and had a second breast cancer diagnosis in 2021, her Brooklyn Supreme Court lawsuit filed Tuesday claims. The Jamaica, Queens, mom of a 15-year-old son says her work problems started when a new NYPD deputy chief surgeon, John Santucci, started overseeing her disability case in 2020, the filing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Gambino mobster Frank Camuso busted in sprawling NYC construction kickback scheme

A reputed Gambino captain was among two dozen people busted in a sprawling, multi-million dollar construction kickback scheme that affected several significant high-rise construction projects in Manhattan, authorities said Wednesday.  Frank Camuso, 59, was busted alongside ringleader Robert Baselice, who as the vice president of a construction management firm illegally steered property developers to subcontractors he was conspiring with, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.  As part of the plot, Baselice gave inside info about competitors’ bids to his co-conspirators and directed subcontractors to raise their offers to an amount that would allow him to pocket a kickback.  A portion of the payoff...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Who Scammed Huntington Woman Out Of $200K In Retirement Savings Receives Sentence, DA Says

A man was sentenced for scamming a Long Island woman out of $200,000 of her retirement savings while pretending to be a home improvement contractor. Nicholas Spano, age 59, was sentenced to two to four years in prison on Wednesday, Jan. 18, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted grand larceny in November, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.
HUNTINGTON, NY
pix11.com

Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen

The family of missing CUNY law student Jordan Taylor was asking for the public’s help in finding him, after his phone was discovered on a street in Hell’s Kitchen early on Jan. 7. Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen. The family of missing CUNY...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Bayonne HS teacher charged with groping co-worker: police

A Bayonne High School faculty member groped a co-worker at the school earlier this month, authorities said. Ricardo Rodriguez, 61, the school’s former varsity football coach, was taken into custody Wednesday at 9:40 a.m. at police headquarters after an investigation into the incident that police say occurred Jan. 9. He is charged with criminal sexual contact.
BAYONNE, NJ
New York Post

Legal weed is wreaking havoc on return to office: ‘all of NY is wake and baking’

The ubiquitous reek of pot smoke is making NYC’s streets stink to high heaven. And with NYC’s first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana open since late last month — and more to follow — the haze is no longer limited to neighborhoods popular with nightcrawlers. Now it’s pervasive on Midtown sidewalks during the morning commute — and irking 9-to-5’ers. Matt, 39, a communications executive, said an assault of marijuana smoke followed him as he ascended from the subway just after 9 a.m. Tuesday and headed to his office near the Empire State Building. “I was like, ‘What the actual f – –...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Fires Captain Who Faked 400 Hours of Overtime

The New York Police Department pushed out a captain after police investigators concluded he was paid nearly $60,000 for 400 hours he never worked, according to the New York Daily News. Ex-Capt. Jackson Cheng, 45, initially claimed he was caring for his sick parents, but even the time frame he gave to investigators did not account for all of his unworked time between May 2019 and October 2020. The malfeasance was discovered during an overtime review before the matter was referred to the Internal Affairs Bureau, according to the Daily News. Some administrators urged for Cheng’s firing, but he was instead allowed to retire with a partial pension.Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Teen accused of shooting NYPD cop is gangbanger with record: prosecutors

The 16-year-old boy arrested for shooting an NYPD cop in the Bronx early Tuesday is a teenage gangbanger with a rap sheet that includes armed robbery, prosecutors allege. The teen, whose name is being withheld because he’s a minor, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and assault charges at his Wednesday night arraignment at Bronx Criminal Court. The baby-faced defendant stands accused of pumping lead into an unmarked police car around 3 a.m. — striking NYPD officer Paul Lee in the left arm — “narrowly missing vital structures,” NYPD Commissioner...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Transgender professor Petra Gardella sues Manhattanville College over ban

A longtime Manhattanville College professor was banned from campus activities following an “awkward” transition from male to female — which included polling colleagues on what color wig to wear, according to a lawsuit. The professor, who began at the Westchester liberal arts school in 1983 as Peter...
HARRISON, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
162K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy