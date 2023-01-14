ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Cold weather shelters open in Tampa Bay area ahead of freezing temperatures

By Rachel Tucker
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay counties are opening cold weather shelters ahead of freezing temperatures this weekend.

Emergency officials are asking residents to have a plan in place if they aren’t prepared for dangerous frigid temperatures.

Here is where you can seek shelter from the cold:

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County cold weather shelters will be open on Friday and Saturday nights. All shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Amazing Love Ministries
3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park
107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)
2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566

Homeless Helping Homeless
801 E. Saint Clair St., Tampa, FL 33602

Homeless Helping Homeless
3008 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

Hyde Park United Methodist Church
500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606

New Life Church in Tampa (pet friendly)
8216 N. 13th St. Tampa, FL 33604

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope
212 St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594

Pinellas County

Shelter guests are accepted until the shelter is full. All sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many sites will also serve a meal. Families should call 211, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc. for information about family shelters.

Tarpon Springs

  • Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast
    • Address: 111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs
    • Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Clearwater

  • First United Methodist Church of Clearwater
    • Address: 411 Turner Street, Clearwater
    • Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
  • The Refuge Outreach Church
    • Address: 606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater
    • Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Pinellas Park

  • Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast
    • Address: 7790 61 st Street North, Pinellas Park
    • Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

St. Petersburg

  • Northwest Presbyterian Church
    • Address: 6330 54 th Ave. North, St. Petersburg
    • Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
  • WestCare Turning Point
    • Address: 1810 5 th Ave. North, St Petersburg
    • Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
  • Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg
    • Address: 100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St Petersburg
    • Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
    • Please Note: This location requires the use of stairs.
  • Salvation Army
    • Address: 1400 4 th Street South, St Petersburg
    • Hours: 6 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Citrus County

A cold weather shelter will be available at Nature Coast Church, located at 5113 South Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa. The shelter is open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Connections building at the Citrus County Family Resource Center (3848 East Parsons Point Road, Hernando) will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for anyone needing a warm place to stay during the day.

Pasco County

Pasco County residents who need a place to spend the night must call ahead to confirm space is available.

Anyone needing warm place for the night can head to the Mike Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter, located at 11611 Denton Avenue in Hudson. The shelter will be open at 6 p.m. and close the following morning at 8 a.m.

Transportation to the shelter and meals are not provided.

Sarasota County

Residents can take shelter at The Salvation Army’s Center for Hope, located at 1400 10th Street, Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 5 p.m.

100 Church in North Port (14525 Tamiami Trail) will also open at 5 p.m. on these days.

Polk County

To check shelter availability, call the county’s Citizens Information Line at (863) 401-2234.

Hardee County

County residents in need of assistance are asked to contact the Hardee Help Center.

  • Apply for blankets or space heaters during office hours, Monday – Friday, 8:30AM – 3:00pm at 713 East Bay Street, Wauchula.
  • Call 863-773-0034 for more information during those times.
  • Call to ask about extended hours that may be activated during cold weather forecasts.

The county said help is available for the elderly, families with small children, residents vulnerable to cold weather exposure due to Hurricane Ian/Nicole damage, or chronically homeless persons.

