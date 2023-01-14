ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs announce captains for playoff run

FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RkLvx_0kF54vCa00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs found a creative way to name their playoff captains.

In a tweet on Saturday, Patrick Mahomes, Jerick McKinnon, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Tommy Townsend and Nick Bolton were pictured in well-tailored suits to announce that they are the Chiefs’ captains for the playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs stars named to NFLPA’s first All-Pro List

All six players are having career years.

Mahomes earned 49 of the 50 votes to be named to the AP First-Team All-Pro team which all but cements him as league MVP.

Travis Kelce was one of two unanimous All-Pro selections along with setting milestones along the way. Jerick McKinnon has set records as well with his proficiency in the Chiefs’ receiving game.

Chiefs potential Divisional Round playoff opponents

Chris Jones is also a First Team All-Pro selection; he tied his career high in sacks this season. Tommy Townsend is an All-Pro punter while Nick Bolton set a new single-season franchise record for tackles with 180.

The Chiefs will know their playoff opponent by the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Great Bend Post

NFL reveals playoff schedule, Chiefs play Saturday

Monday - Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. 3:30PM (4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs, 3:30 p.m. 7:15PM (6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles. Sunday, Jan. 22. 2:00PM (3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills. 5:30PM (5) Dallas Cowboys/(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2)...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Chiefs Star Was Limited With Injury On Tuesday Afternoon

The No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs got to relax over Wild Card weekend. That being said, the team still has one notable injury heading into this weekend's Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Star defensive end Frank Clark was limited during Tuesday's practice with a groin injury. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Colts coaching rumors: Latest news on Jeff Saturday, other candidates aiming for Indianapolis head coaching job

Who is going to saddle up — and settle down — with the Colts in 2023?. Colts owner Jim Irsay isn't exactly one to make the conventional hire, leading to a bit of organizational tumult. That much has been evidenced by his last 1 1/2 choices at head coach, Josh McDaniels and Jeff Saturday. While McDaniels never actually coached a Colts game, his replacement, Frank Reich, lasted just over four seasons. Reich offered diminishing returns at the helm until he replaced by longtime Indy center Jeff Saturday this year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Andy Reid feels he made the right decision about one current player

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a decision this past offseason that I think he is glad he made. This team is so young, a lot younger than people may think. The Chiefs will be good for a while because of their young core, and part of that young core is Nick Bolton, one of the best young linebackers in the league. A guy who in his second season broke the Chiefs’ single-season record for tackles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy