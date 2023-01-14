The Chaffee County Democrats have announced a series of meetings, events and a party member survey to better direct its 2023 efforts. The county party has set a general meeting for Thursday, January 26 at the Sangre de Cristo Community Room, located at 29780 North U.S. 24, in Buena Vista. Doors will open for socializing at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6:00 p.m.

