Salida Public Arts Commission Meeting Scheduled for January 18
The Salida Public Arts Commission (PAC) meets tonight beginning at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 18. Only members can attend in person at the Riverside Annex at 220 W. Sackett Avenue in Salida. The public is invited to call in via zoom. Among old business is an update on Monarch Spur...
Joint Salida Planning Commission and City Council Work Session Moves to Tues., Jan. 17
Update provides additional details on 5:00 p.m. Jan. 17 agenda. The Jan. 17, 2023 Salida Community Development Department Staff Report contains additional information that may be discussed further during the 5:00 p.m. joint work session with the Salida Planning Commission. According to the report, progress on the Land Use Code...
Chaffee County Democrats set Jan. 26 General Meeting
The Chaffee County Democrats have announced a series of meetings, events and a party member survey to better direct its 2023 efforts. The county party has set a general meeting for Thursday, January 26 at the Sangre de Cristo Community Room, located at 29780 North U.S. 24, in Buena Vista. Doors will open for socializing at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6:00 p.m.
Business Law Series for Salida Chamber Members
The Salida Chamber of Commerce has organized a free business law series for Salida Chamber members. Part I, focused on employment law, begins the series: from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 17 at the Salida Scout Hut. Presented by Nathan Lawrence, a founding attorney of Principle Law, the...
Behavioral Health Workforce Stipend Fund Announced
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom shared an announcement today from the Region 15 Opioid Settlement Governance Committee, which serves Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, and Park Counties. A fund has been created to help behavioral health providers tackle the high cost of living in our area so they can continue to serve the area.
Salida City Council Considers Housing Development Grant Program, Lundberg-Castro Annexation, Zoning
The Salida City Council will meet in back-to-back sessions beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tues. Jan. 17. At 5:00 p.m. a joint work session will be held with the Salida Planning Commission. The agenda and overview for the work session are here. Those interested may attend in person at the...
Universal Pre-K Sponsors Celebrate Beginning of Colorado Preschool Enrollment
Enrollment Begins for Colorado’s Ground-breaking Universal Pre-K In near-simultaneous announcements, the Colorado State Senate announced today that Colorado families can now begin to sign up for state-funded, voluntary preschool beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, and the Salida School District has named Theresa Gilson to the role of Salida Early Childhood Center Principal for the next school year.
HRRMC Board Opts Out of State Medical Leave Program
In a special session Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (HRRMC) board voted to opt out of implementing the Colorado Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) Program for employees in the hospital district. The program, approved by voters in 2020, establishes up to 12 weeks...
