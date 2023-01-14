ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Slap Fighter Disfigured At Las Vegas Finals

Dana White’s Power Slap League is set to debut this Weds. night (Jan. 18) on TBS and for those fans who aren’t sure what to expect from a sport where two opponents slap the s—t out of each other, may I introduce you to International bruiser Sorin Comsa, who survived 10 rounds of open-handed violence to win the RXF heavyweight title in Romania.
MMA Fighting

Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer: Francis Ngannou ‘made a mistake’ by not re-signing with UFC

Richard Schaefer doesn’t agree with Francis Ngannou’s decision to part ways with the UFC. Over the weekend, UFC President Dana White revealed the promotion was unable to come to terms with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and would be cutting ties with “The Predator.” Instead, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will now fight former interim champion Ciryl Gane for the now-vacant heavyweight strap at UFC 285. As Jones’ current career advisor, Schaefer, the the longtime boxing promoter and former CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, spoke about the recent turn of events, suggesting that Ngannou made a mistake by not re-signing with the UFC.
MiddleEasy

Report: Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Is A Done Deal For February 25, Twitter Reacts

The long-awaited matchup between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is apparently a done deal for this upcoming February. Over the past few years, Paul, the young YouTube star, has established himself as one of the biggest stars in boxing today. He has amassed an undefeated 6-0 record as a professional with most of his victories coming over fellow YouTubers and former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters.
MMA Fighting

Matt Brown: Francis Ngannou ‘isn’t scared of anyone’ but Dana White knows a lot of people will ‘buy into anything’ he says

Francis Ngannou likely had a myriad of reasons behind his decision to exit the UFC and test free agency but being scared of tough competition wasn’t among them. While UFC president Dana White didn’t go as far as using a word like afraid when addressing Ngannou, he did state that in his opinion the defending heavyweight champion was “in a place right now where he doesn’t want to take a lot of risk” while adding that he was in a “good position where he could fight lesser opponents and make more money.”
MMAWeekly.com

Jon Jones training footage released ahead of UFC return

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will return to the octagon for the fist time since 2020 at UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “Bones” trains with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo in Phoenix to prepare for his heavyweight title fight vs Ciryl Gane. Jones last fought at UFC 247 in February 2020, defeating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision. Widely considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time, Jones will try to add another championship to his resume.
BoxingNews24.com

Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner swaps 6-loss for 12-loss opponent in row over $35k

Adrien Broner has a much easier job on paper after replacing Hank Lundy for Ivan Redkach in a promotional row regarding a $35,000 payment. Broner had been locked in to face Redkach for weeks. Even a press conference happened, and the pair posed beside each other in the promotion. However,...
BBC

UFC 286: Leon Edwards v Kamaru Usman trilogy bout confirmed for London

Britain's Leon Edwards will defend his welterweight title in a trilogy bout against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in London on 18 March. Edwards, 31, shocked Usman in a rematch in August, becoming only the second British UFC champion in history. Nigeria-born American Usman, 35, won their first meeting in...
MMA Fighting

Muhammad Mokaev set to return against Jafel Filho at UFC 286

One of the UFC’s brightest prospects and busiest names is set to return on March 18 when flyweight up-and-comer Muhammad Mokaev takes on Jafel Filho at UFC 286. The bout will mark Mokaev’s fourth UFC appearance over a 12-month span. MMA Fighting confirmed the news Monday following an initial report by UFC broadcast partner ESPN.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eddie Alvarez laughs off Dana White's notion that Francis Ngannou is scared: 'UFC simply lost the bid'

Eddie Alvarez blasted Dana White over his comments about Francis Ngannou’s departure from the UFC. Heavyweight champion Ngannou parted ways with the UFC after failing to come to terms on a new deal. White said Ngannou now is in a position to fight lesser competition for potentially more money, and left because he doesn’t want to risk fighting UFC opponents.
bjpenndotcom

UFC parts ways with 11 fighters

The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
Fightful

Dana White Rebukes Francis Ngannou For Not Signing New UFC Deal: "He Doesn't Want To Take A Lot Of Risk"

UFC President Dana White detailed some of the reasons he believes led to former heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou's departure from the company. White spoke with the media during the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference on Saturday night and was critical of Ngannou's decision to refuse a contract offer to apparently become the highest-paid heavyweight in the promotion's history, opting instead to test unrestricted free agency.
MMA Fighting

‘UFC 283 Countdown’ video

The “UFC 283 Countdown” video highlights the top two fights at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, on Saturday night. This marks the UFC’s first show in Brazil since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. In the main event, Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill fight to make...
MMA Fighting

UFC; Francis Ngannou; Fight fans; what have we done?

The last time I wrote an article on Francis Ngannou, it was before his fight with Cyril Gane at UFC 270. IT WAS SUCH A DIFFERENT TIME. Israel Adesanya was still a dominant champion. Kamaru Usman was still a dominant champion. Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones was still the most anticipated fight in MMA. People even argued it was khabib-McGregor level of big. I wrote that article after he defended his title. The gist of it, that we the fans needed to help Francis Ngannou resign with the UFC as I believed he had the better negotiating position. It was such a long time ago.

