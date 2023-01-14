Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Major restaurant chain opens new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMadison, WI
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
WILL sues Madison Metropolitan School District over open records delays
MADISON, Wis. — A conservative law firm has filed suit against the Madison Metropolitan School District, alleging the district is not complying with state open records law. The lawsuit from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, filed Tuesday in Dane County, accuses the district of failing to respond to a records request from last January, violating a state law...
nbc15.com
Highland Community Schools to resume classes Tuesday following potential threat
HIGHLAND, Wis. (WMTV) – Highland Community Schools will resume classes Tuesday after a potential threat resulted in classes being canceled Monday. In a press release Monday, District Administrator Dr. Randy Refsland said that the investigation by the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office found that the threat was not credible.
uwplatt.edu
Kaiser family commits $1 million to UW-Platteville Foundation
To Corey Kaiser, a 2018 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, “Midwest Nice” is more than just a slogan. “To me, ‘Midwest Nice’ means we would rather see people do well,” said Kaiser. “That’s something that has always resonated with me, whether throughout my business career or my personal life.”
nbc15.com
Mt. Horeb-based organization connects school automotive programs with area auto shops
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - As the worker shortage continues to impact the auto industry, Mount Horeb-based company ‘WrenchWay’ is targeting high schools, connecting them with area auto shops. Co-founder and president of WrenchWay Jay Goninen says whether a school program is in need of a donation, a speaker,...
nbc15.com
Highland Community Schools closes after threat
Recent studies from MDPI attribute roughly 12% of children's asthma to gas stove emissions. It's been an unseasonably warm start to the year for southern Wisconsin, and the steady stretch of above-freezing temperatures is slowing down winter activities.
nbc15.com
Snow is on the way
Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening.
Driver threatens group of teens with gun on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A group of high school students told police that a driver threatened them with a gun Sunday night on Madison’s east side. The teens were in town for a sporting event and were at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of Thierer Road. The teens reported that a vehicle approached them at around 10:30 p.m....
wpr.org
Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work
While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
Hundreds gather to remember Badger Ridge Middle School principal Beth Steffen
The community remembers a wife, mother, and educator killed by a car while on a walk.
nbc15.com
Stoughton senior center fundraises with calendars based on famous movies
A conservative law group filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Madison Metropolitan School District, alleging the district is violating public records law. The Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a 17-year-old girl with his car pleaded not guilty Tuesday, according to court records.
nbc15.com
Madison Streets Div. warns of slick commute, lays out plow plans
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A dangerous mix of relatively warm pavement and the thick snow expected to fall over Madison overnight serve as the perfect recipe for “slippery, slushy, and snowy” driving through the morning commute on Thursday, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines warned, as his agency laid out its plan for clearing the roads.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
nbc15.com
Madison-based adaptive climbing program allows the sport to be accessible to all
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Boulders Climbing Gym on Madison’s eastside offers an adaptive climbing program, that makes the sport of rock climbing accessible to all ages and abilities. The workshop held on the last Sunday of each month, is led by Boulders employees and volunteers, who brought the program to...
x1071.com
Highland Community Schools closed Monday due to ongoing investigation, Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office says
HIGHLAND, Wis. — Highland Community Schools are closed on Monday due to an ongoing investigation, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office. The schools were originally scheduled to have regular classes today, but a post on the Highland Schools’ Facebook page said all schools will be closed Monday.
nbc15.com
Multiple emergency crews respond to fire near Oregon
Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening.
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
nbc15.com
Officials list cause of fatal Watertown fire as undetermined
Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening.
Wisconsin lawmakers to vote on whether to add welfare question to April ballot
Advisory referendum would ask whether able-bodied, childless adults should be required to look for work in order to receive state welfare benefits.
wearegreenbay.com
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
Greater Milwaukee Today
18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
