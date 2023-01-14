CARLTON, MN (KDAL) – A 37 year old Willow River man was arrested in Anoka County Thursday on an active Carlton County warrant and various unrelated charges. Following an investigation, Steven Russell Macdonald was charged with two counts of 2nd degree burglary and mail theft in connection with burglaries at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell and the Esko Post Office last week.

ANOKA COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO