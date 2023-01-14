ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...
Arrest Made In Esko Post Office Burglary

CARLTON, MN (KDAL) – A 37 year old Willow River man was arrested in Anoka County Thursday on an active Carlton County warrant and various unrelated charges. Following an investigation, Steven Russell Macdonald was charged with two counts of 2nd degree burglary and mail theft in connection with burglaries at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell and the Esko Post Office last week.
Rescue Made In Superior House Fire

SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – After responding to a structure fire at 4721 East 2nd Street in Superior on Saturday afternoon, firefighters learned that there was a person still in the home. The victim was located on the 2nd floor during a primary search and was removed to the front...
