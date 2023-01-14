ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Guardian

The craziest thing about Brock Purdy’s improbable rise? The praise is deserved

Everything about Brock Purdy’s rise is implausible. By now you know his biography: four good years at Iowa State, an excellent college player. The last player selected in the draft, Mr Irrelevant, he was expected to back up Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo at the San Francisco 49ers. He was pushed into the lineup after injuries to Lance and Garoppolo. The Niners’ title hopes were on the brink. But rather than founder, the Niners are better with Purdy at the helm as they prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday for a place in the NFC championship game.
Sporting News

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

NFL playoff schedule 2023: Which games are on Australian TV for Divisional Round?

Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs, with the upcoming Divisional Round full of blockbuster clashes. ESPN and Channel 7 will both broadcast every game from the second week of the playoffs live. The Sporting News has you covered for the times and channels of all the televised games here...
Sporting News

Will Tom Brady retire? QB thanks reporters after Buccaneers are dominated by Cowboys in wild-card round

Tom Brady suffered the fourth one-and-done playoff appearance in his career Monday, a 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in which he threw the ball 66 times at 45 years old. Despite his frustration in the middle of the game, Brady allowed himself to engage in some pomp and circumstance after it was over. He tipped his cap to the crowd and kissed his parents on his way off the field, piling onto the already-sizable heap of questions about his future.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Brett Maher missed kicks: Merriam-Webster dictionary pokes fun at Cowboys kicker battling 'yips' vs. Buccaneers

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a night that he'd like to forget in the team's 31-14 win over the Buccaneers. While Dallas romped to victory over Tampa Bay and led 24-0 before the Bucs got on the board, Maher endured one of the worst kicking performances in NFL history. He set a league record by missing his first four extra-point attempts of the evening.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Dallas sends Tom Brady, Tampa home with dominant wild-card win

10 months after the legendary quarterback came out of a brief retirement, the first sub-.500 season of his career ended with one final thud: A 31-14 home loss to the Cowboys. Both offenses looked shaky in the early minutes, but only one recovered. The Cowboys carved up Tampa's defense, putting together five touchdown drives behind a tremendous night from Dak Prescott.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Cowboys-49ers DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments — Drafting a contrarian Captain to afford both QBs

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys head west to face Brock Purdy and the 49ers this Sunday night, in what can only be described as a must-see NFL playoff divisional-round game. Both these teams have been scorching hot since the home stretch of the regular season, and both feature stud playmakers on both sides of the ball. But today we only care about the fantasy playmakers, as we will be assembling a DFS lineup in DraftKings Showdown mode.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

Best prop bets for Chiefs-Jaguars divisional round playoff game: Over/under picks for the Chiefs team total, Marvin Jones Jr., more

The top-seeded Chiefs play host to the fourth-seeded Jaguars to kick off the divisional round on Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m. ET, NBC). Kansas City's expected to return to its fifth-straight AFC Championship Game, currently priced as 8.5-point favorites with a high total of 53 points. For bettors looking to find...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Tom Brady goes in cleats high again with attempted trip of Malik Hooker during Buccaneers-Cowboys

Tom Brady has been called out for sliding cleats up on plays during his career. On Monday, he did it during a tackle attempt. As Cowboys safety Malik Hooker was returning a fumble in the wild-card clash against the Buccaneers, Brady could be seen at the end of the play sliding in with his cleats up as he tried to take down the ball carrier. The Buccaneers were flagged for unnecessary roughness, but the penalty was on center Ryan Jensen away from the play.
TAMPA, FL

