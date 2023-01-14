Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL TRIES FOR A SEASON SPLIT WITH THIEF RIVER FALLS ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team has won four of their last five games improving to 8-5 on the year. The Pirates opening game this season was a 54-50 loss to Thief River Falls on December 2nd. Crookston will try to extract some form of payback tonight when they travel to Thief River Falls to take on the Prowlers who are 9-4 on the year. Game time is 7:30 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 7:00 PM and on the internet too by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.
IT WAS A BATTLE OF THE GOALTENDERS AND NEITHER WON AS CROOKSTON & BEMIDJI PLAY A 1-1 OVERTIME TIE
When Crookston and Bemidji played last year in Girl’s Hockey, they played to a 1-1 overtime tie in Crookston while the Pirates won 2-0 in Bemidji. With this in mind, why would it be any different this season? Last season, Bemidji goalie, Payton Weidemann had 39 saves in the 1-1 overtime tie and 40 saves in the 2-0 loss that included an open net goal while at the same time, Crookston sophomore, Kambelle Freije was playing boy’s hockey in Grand Forks, N.D. Tonight, Bemidji was probably wishing the Pirate goalie was STILL playing boy’s hockey in Grand Forks as Freije stopped 41 shots, including 13 in the third period and 8 in overtime, which included a Bemidji power play as the two teams played a 1-1 overtime tie tonight at the Bemidji Community Center.
Bernard Buchholz – Obit
Bernard Buchholz, age 86, of Thief River Falls, MN, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Fergus Falls, MN. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 2:00 pm, with a visitation 1 hour prior, at the Aspelund Lutheran Church, rural Flom, MN.
PROWLERS SCORE 2 GOALS IN THE SECOND AND THIRD PERIODS IN WIN OVER PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team couldn’t keep up with the Thief River Falls Prowlers, and after a scoreless first period, the Prowlers scored four goals for a 4-0 win from Ralph Engelstad Arena on Monday night. FIRST PERIOD – — The Prowlers would start the period strong...
PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY TAKES ON PROWLERS IN SECTION 8A MATCHUP
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team will look to get things back on track tonight as they take on the Thief River Falls Prowlers in a Section 8A matchup. The Pirates are 2-11 and on a two-game skid after losing to #1 ranked Warroad 7-0 this past Thursday. Thief River Falls is 6-8-1 with a two-game winning streak. The two teams met earlier this month with the Prowlers coming away with the win 8-0. The puck will drop at 7:30 p.m. from Ralph Engelstad Arena and we will update the scoring and story throughout the game.
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL KNOWLEDGE BOWL TEAMS FINISH 4TH, 14TH, & 15TH
The Crookston High School Knowledge Bowl teams competed in the second competition of the year and finished fourth, 14th, and 15th place today. “Today was the first Knowledge Bowl meet for five of our players,” said Coach Katelyn Stegman. “The consensus is that Knowledge Bowl is hard but fun!”
DAVIAN MEYER IS RIVERVIEW’S FIRST BABY OF THE YEAR
“Brahms’ Lullaby” played through the speaker system at RiverView Health on January 2, 2023, announcing the birth of Davian Douglas Meyer. Davian is the second child born to Aaron and Kamille Meyer, Crookston, and the first baby born at RiverView in 2023. Davian wasn’t waiting for his January...
CROOKSTON BOY’S BASKETBALL TAKES ON STEPHEN-ARGYLE – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Basketball team will be back in action tonight as they travel to take on the Stephen-Argyle Storm. Stephen-Argyle comes into the matchup with a record of 4-6 and they’ll be looking to snap a four-game losing streak. Crookston is now 5-8 on the year after losing to East Grand Forks this past Friday. The tip is set for 7:30 p.m. and we will have the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 7:00 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1FM in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks. You can also listen anytime anywhere by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 18, 2023
The North Star 4-H Club is hosting a Winter Gear Drive. Gloves, mittens, hats, socks, coats, and snowpants are being collected for youth in Polk County in need of warm winter gear. Donations can be dropped off at the Cathedral Church, Crookston Library, Our Saviors Church/School, Shear Sisters, and Titan Machinery through Tuesday, January 31. If you have any questions, contact Lorri Capistran at klcapistran@rrv.net or 218-289-7407.
PIRATE BOY’S BASKETBALL SHOOTS WELL IN 66-55 WIN OVER STEPHEN-ARGYLE
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Basketball team shot the three-pointer well and got a big game out of Hunter Nicholas down low to beat the Stephen-Argyle Storm on Tuesday night 66-55. FIRST HALF – — Crookston got off to a quick 11-4 lead with six points from Hunter Nicholas, a...
CROOKSTON BUILDERS CLUB IS COLLECTING ITEMS NEEDED AT THE CROOKSTON CARE & SHARE
The Crookston Builders Club is collecting items that are needed for the Crookston Care & Share. This collection will go until Monday, January 30. The items they are most in need of at this time include;. Deodorant (men’s and women’s) Shower Gel/Body Wash. Shaving Cream. Loofah. Diapers sizes...
LOOKING IN AT SHANE HELDSTAB’S SECOND WEEK AS CROOKSTON’S FIRE CHIEF
At the end of 2022, Tim Froeber retired as the Crookston Fire Department’s Fire Chief and appointed firefighter Shane Heldstab to succeed him. After two weeks of beginning work in the position and one week after being officially sworn in, Chief Heldstab gave an update about some of the changes he and the fire department have been going through since he took the new position.
CROOKSTON PLANNING COMMISSION ENCOURAGES FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF COFFEE KIOSK AT OLD ARBY’S BUILDING
The Crookston Planning Commission met on Tuesday night in the City Hall Council Chambers. After the Call to Order, it began by approving the minutes from their last meeting on September 20, which they approved unanimously. Election of Officers. The commission opened the meeting by holding the election for the...
WALDAL AND TRF GIRLS BASKETBALL TOO MUCH FOR CROOKSTON
FIRST HALF – Thief River Falls started the game strong, with sophomore post Ava Waldal scoring the first four points of the game. Crookston responded with a 5-0 run with a Halle Winjum basket and an Abby Borowicz three-pointer for a 5-4 lead three minutes into the game. TRF...
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS INVITES COMMUNITY MEMBERS TO INFORMAL INFORMATIONAL MEETINGS ON PROPOSED MULTIUSE COMPLEX
The Crookston Public School District would like to invite all Crookston School District families, community members, and district residents to an opportunity to hear more information on the School District’s upcoming referendum on Tuesday, February 14, for a proposed Multiuse Outdoor Complex. Participants will have an opportunity to hear...
CROOKSTON AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY NELS T WOLD UNIT 20 ATTENDS 2023 AMERICAN LEGION FAMILY DISTRICT 9 MID-WINTER CONFERENCE
Margee Keller and Sharon Lanctot, members of the American Legion Auxiliary, Nels T Wold Unit 20 in Crookston attended the 2023 American Legion Family District 9 Mid-Winter Conference on Saturday, January 14 in Bagley, MN. District 9 President Cheryl Grover of Bagley welcomed about 50 Members from the District 9 Auxiliary which stretches south to Moorhead east to Battle Lake north to the Canadian border and west to the North Dakota Border. The District 9 American Legion Band provided entertainment during the lunch break. Erin M. Hagen Volunteer Service Coordinator from the Fergus Falls Veteran’s Home was the Guest Speaker.
CHEDA DISCUSSES REDEVELOPMENT OF THEIR B3 GRANTS TO STAY MORE IN CROOKSTON
The Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) met on Tuesday for a regular meeting at 7:00 a.m. at the Valley Technology Park. After the Call to Order, the meeting began with the board approving their meeting minutes from their last meeting on Monday, December 19, and their special meeting on Tuesday, December 27, which they approved unanimously.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 16, 2023
The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls over the weekend – At 6:00 p.m., the CFD responded to the 100 block of Sargent St for a general alarm activation. Upon arrival, it was found that cooking was the cause of the alarm activation. There was no danger present. The CFD reset the alarm and cleared the scene.
Deborah Derouin – Obit
Deborah Derouin of Red lake Falls, MN passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at McIntosh Senior Living. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Community Hall in Red Lake Falls, MN with Reverend Jeffrey Lytle Officiating. Burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery near Red Lake Falls, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Community Hall. Lunch will follow the burial at the American Legion Club in Red Lake Falls, MN.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT REFERENDUM VOTING INFORMATION
The Crookston School District is passing along the following Multi-Use Complex referendum voting information for district residents. The election will take place on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1214 University Ave., Crookston, MN. Who is eligible to vote: Anyone...
