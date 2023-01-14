When Crookston and Bemidji played last year in Girl’s Hockey, they played to a 1-1 overtime tie in Crookston while the Pirates won 2-0 in Bemidji. With this in mind, why would it be any different this season? Last season, Bemidji goalie, Payton Weidemann had 39 saves in the 1-1 overtime tie and 40 saves in the 2-0 loss that included an open net goal while at the same time, Crookston sophomore, Kambelle Freije was playing boy’s hockey in Grand Forks, N.D. Tonight, Bemidji was probably wishing the Pirate goalie was STILL playing boy’s hockey in Grand Forks as Freije stopped 41 shots, including 13 in the third period and 8 in overtime, which included a Bemidji power play as the two teams played a 1-1 overtime tie tonight at the Bemidji Community Center.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO